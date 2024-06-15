Highlights Football Manager 2024 offers immense customisation and a variety of player roles in each position, allowing for advanced tactical ideas.

Goalkeepers can choose between a traditional goalkeeper role or a more aggressive sweeper-keeper role.

The roles available for each position, such as full-back, centre-back, defensive midfielder, central midfielder, winger, attacking midfielder, and striker, provide different approaches and strategies to enhance gameplay.

Football Manager 2024 is one of the most tactically advanced games in the world. The world is at your feet as you attempt to conquer the world with your team. You could be Real Madrid or a random non-league team in England, yet the message remains the same; make sure you win.

Tactics play a significant part in how football works. Once there was a time when everyone would play the same tactics and formation - typically the 4-4-2 in England, with a huge emphasis on 'playing it long'. However, now, it is completely different. Masters have come and gone, including Johan Cruyff's 'total football', which has broadened the options for fans. From Pep Guardiola's tiki-taka to Jürgen Klopp's gegenpressing, tactics have never been more advanced - and it is the same story in FM24.

You can choose from 12 different set formations, alongside immense customisation, which allows you to invert a new philosophy. Customisation comes in the form of player roles. In each position, there are a plethora of options to choose from - including aggressive and high-pressing roles to 'park the bus' ideas. They all have different purposes for the sake of improving your tactical ideas. Due to this, we have created this article to outline every single role in each position.

Related Every formation in Football Manager 2024 There are countless formations to choose from in Football Manager 2024.

Goalkeeper

Sweeper Keeper, Goalkeeper

To begin, there are two player roles for a goalkeeper: sweeper keeper and goalkeeper. As the name might suggest, the role of a goalkeeper entails that they will only look to protect the goal and act as the last form of defence. Meanwhile, the role of a sweeper keeper suggests that they will be more aggressive. Alongside the standard goalkeeping duties, they will aim to sweep up balls in front and initiate counter-attacks with quick through-balls in between the lines. This can be used on 'defend', 'support' or 'attack', with the 'attack' role being the most aggressive one outside of the box.

Right-back/Left-back

Full-Back, Wing-Back, No-Nonsense Full-Back, Complete Wing-Back, Inverted Wing-Back, Inverted Full-Back

Moving on, full-backs and wing-backs have similar player roles available, with all the wing-back roles available at full-back. There are six options available at full-back, all of which have different requirements. The traditional role, wing-back, suggests that the player will bomb forward down the flank, aiming to place crosses in the box. This works best on 'attack', as it helps support your team in the final third. Meanwhile, the other traditional role, full-back, is more defensive, where they will look to keep the defensive line stable - and only advance forward when it is safe to do so.

However, as the modern game has changed, so have tactics - and the 'inverted wing-back' and 'inverted full-back' epitomises that. The 'inverted wing-back' aims to tuck into the midfield when your team has possession, providing support in the middle of the park. The 'inverted full-back' tucks in to become another central defender, creating a back three and allowing the other full-back to bomb forward. They work successfully at the top of the game if you have the correct type of player.

Centre-back

Central Defender, Libero, Ball Playing Defender, No-Nonsense Centre-Back, Wide Centre-Back

At centre-back, there are five player roles available. The traditional roles come in the form of 'central defender' and 'ball playing defender'. With these two roles, the centre-backs look to stay in an ordinary position, marking attackers and clearing any balls that come into the box. They stay composed and aim to keep control of the ball. In particular, with a 'ball playing defender', they will look to create attacks quickly, playing the ball into the midfield and attempting through-balls in behind the opposition defence. It's what is commonly used in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, there is also the ability to play unconventional roles, mainly the 'wide centre-back' and 'libero'. The 'wide centre-back' can be used in a back three, which sees them play wide and occasionally act as a full-back, whilst the 'libero' steps into the midfield when your team has possession, which is risky, but provides more control with the ball.

Defensive midfielder

Defensive Midfielder, Deep Lying Playmaker, Ball Winning Midfielder, Anchor, Half Back, Regista, Roaming Playmaker, Segundo Volante

There are eight options available when playing a midfielder as a defensive midfielder. The traditional role of a defensive midfielder suggests that they sit in front of the defence, acting as the first form of protection. It's a safe approach but doesn't entail much in possession. The use of a 'ball-winning midfielder' and 'anchor' sweeps up balls more aggressively, whilst the 'half-back' goes a step further and drops into the defence, providing another layer of security. Meanwhile, if you want to be progressive, the 'deep-lying playmaker', 'roaming playmaker', 'segundo volante' and 'regista' are exactly that. All four differ slightly, with the 'segundo volante' working best alongside a 'half-back', but they aim to create chances from a deeper position in your own half.

Related The 15 hardest clubs to manage in Football Manager 2024 Instead of choosing financial power, these 15 clubs will test your managerial skills.

Central midfielder

Central midfielder, Deep Lying Playmaker, Box To Box Midfielder, Advanced Playmaker, Ball Winning Midfielder, Roaming Playmaker, Mezzala, Carrilero

With eight options available when using a central midfielder, the world is at your feet in FM24. The safe approaches of a 'central midfielder', 'box-to-box midfielder', 'carrilero' and 'ball-winning midfielder' suggests that the player will help in attack, but - most importantly - in defence. They help in the transitions, pressing opponents aggressively. Meanwhile, the attacking options of an 'advanced playmaker' and 'roaming playmaker' play as if they are an attacking midfielder, consistently creating chances in the final third. The 'mezzala' is very similar in this aspect, but with this role, the player moves towards the flanks, operating in the half-spaces to create space for teammates.

Right midfielder/Left midfielder

Wide Midfielder, Winger, Defensive Winger, Wide Playmaker, Inverted Winger

Right midfielders and left midfielders are rarely used by teams nowadays. However, with the same roles on either side, they can be used effectively. The 'winger' is the traditional role within FM24, where the player stays on the flanks and aims to beat his man. They must be technically skilful to be able to create space. Meanwhile, the 'inverted winger' cuts into the final third, allowing the overlapping full-back to use the space opened up for him. This can be used effectively if you don't use an attacking playmaker because it creates a free-flowing system. The other three options all provide defensive support, coupled with an attacking threat from deeper positions, which can prove useful against world-class teams.

Attacking midfielder

Attacking Midfielder, Advanced Playmaker, Trequartista, Enganche, Shadow Striker

The attacking midfielder in a team is at the heartbeat of the creative minds. They look to consistently create chances in the final third, often in tight half-spaces. The 'advanced playmaker', 'attacking midfielder' and 'enganche' do exactly that, linking up the midfield with the final third. They are consistently moving in an attempt to create chances. Meanwhile, the 'shadow striker' and the 'trequartista' are more unconventional. In an attempt to surprise the opponent, they drift around the final third, often dropping deep behind the striker. It provides another attacking threat in the final third, which can prove useful if you already have creative minds in the midfield.

Left winger/Right winger

Winger, Advanced Playmaker, Inside Forward, Trequartista, Wide Target Forward, Raumdeuter, Inverted Winger

Moreover, the left and right wingers have the same roles, as they look to provide an attacking threat in the final third. The conventional move of the 'winger' stays on the flank, sending a plethora of crosses into the box. However, the most commonly used role on the wings is an 'inside forward'. As the name suggests, they aim to cut inside the final third and run directly at the opposition's defence. It works best when the winger's strongest foot is the opposite one to the side he is playing on. The 'wide target forward' provides another focal point, whilst the other roles offer similar ideas to the same roles in different positions.

Striker

Deep Lying Forward, Advanced Forward, Target Forward, Poacher, Complete Forward, Pressing Forward, Trequartista, False Nine

Last, but not least, it is commonly said that the striker is the most important position on the pitch. They have to be able to score goals in crucial moments to win matches; it's easier said than done. There are a plethora of roles available, with the 'advanced forward' the most commonly used. In this role, the player acts as the focal point, aiming to wait in the box for crosses and passes. The 'pressing forward' is a similar idea, although they work hard in an attempt to win the ball back immediately. Meanwhile, the 'target forward' and 'complete forward' can only be used for players with strong ball control, knowing they must be capable of holding the ball up to wait for teammates. The options you have are endless.