Highlights Football Manager 2024 predicts the future of football with accurate talent identification and scouting seemingly every year.

The game highlights the best Argentine wonderkids, including Claudio Echeverri, Valentín Carboni, and Gianluca Prestianni.

The stats and potential of these young players, such as their dribbling and finishing abilities, make them valuable additions to your team.

Football Manager 2024 released in November 2023, continually impressing fans with its detail and accuracy in every league around the world. It allows you to step inside the world of a football manager directly from your laptop, as you potentially guide your local club from non-league football to the heights of the Champions League. Anything is possible in the universe of Football Manager.

Alongside its impressive gameplay, consistent joy - or disappointment - on the final day of the season and improvements in every iteration, Sports Interactive has a knack for predicting the future of football.

Football, rightly dubbed 'the beautiful game', is famous for being chaotic, unpredictable and dramatic. From the opening day of the season to the last, feel-good stories are always produced. The Premier League has epitomised this since its creation in 1992, with last-minute winners in the 'most competitive league in the world' highlighting why the sport is so popular. A huge part of the 'beautiful game' is up-and-coming stars breaking onto the scene - and Sports Interactive is capable of knowing their talent at a young age.

From Dele Alli to Luis Suárez, the company is able to identify raw talent with their extensive set of scouts. It's remarkable, but it has become the norm for the company every year. South America produces a huge array of wonderkids every year, particularly in Argentina. The country won the World Cup in 2022 as Lionel Messi 'completed football', but their golden period is not over yet, with a plethora of promising players at their disposal. These 10 wonderkids are the best Argentine future stars in FM24, all of whom have the potential to break record after record at the top of the professional game.

All of these stats are taken from the ever-reliable 'FMScout'. However, it is worth bearing in mind that potential changes in FM24 are dependent on a variety of factors out of your control - from injury to motivation, you even need some luck to be able to take these wonderkids to the best in the world.

10 best Argentine wonderkids on FM24 # Name Club Age Position 1 Claudio Echeverri River Plate 18 Attacking midfielder 2 Valentín Carboni Monza (on loan from Inter Milan) 18 Attacking midfielder 3 Gianluca Prestianni Velez 17 Right-winger 4 Valentín Barco Boca Juniors 19 Left-back 5 Franco Mastantuono River Plate 16 Attacking midfielder 6 Alejandro Garnacho Manchester United 19 Left-winger 7 Alan Velasco FC Dallas 21 Left-winger 8 Nico Paz Real Madrid 19 Attacking midfielder 9 Luka Romero AC Milan 19 Right-winger 10 Facundo Buonanotte Brighton 19 Right-winger

10 Facundo Buonanotte - Brighton

Starting the list, Facundo Buonanotte is one of the most exciting young talents in the world. He joined Brighton at the start of 2023 from Rosario and made 26 Premier League appearances during the 2023/24 campaign. With quick feet, flair and impressive dribbling, his raw talent is clear, which has been replicated in FM24. His '14 dribbling' and '13 first touch' highlights his talent, allowing him to cause defenders headaches with the flick of a switch. The left-footed right-winger has the world at his feet - and he will only improve in the coming years.

Key stats at the start of FM24 Dribbling 14 Finishing 13 First Touch 14

9 Luka Romero - AC Milan

Luka Romero was the youngest player to ever play a match in La Liga for Mallorca, but now he is one of AC Milan's most promising talents. The Argentine made his professional debut in 2019 and scored three times in 10 outings during the 2023/24 season. It's a concerning record for the youngster, yet, at the age of 19, he still has the world at his feet. In FM24, he has '14 dribbling' and '14 agility', making him one of the most exciting young wingers in the world. Sports Interactive still have faith in his raw talent.

Key stats at the start of FM24 Dribbling 14 Agility 14 First Touch 14

8 Nico Paz - Real Madrid

Nico Paz is one of Real Madrid's best academic prospects. He made his debut in the 2023/2024 season, even scoring the winner in the club's 4-2 win against Napoli in the Champions League. As a well-rounded midfielder, he can play in a variety of positions, yet he prefers to act as a playmaker. That is the case in FM24, where his '14 finishing', '15 agility' and '13 first touch' makes him one of the best players for his age. He'll be hard to sign due to his connection to Real Madrid, so the only way to use him might be in the Spanish capital.

Key stats at the start of FM24 Dribbling 14 Finishing 14 First Touch 13

7 Alan Velasco - FC Dallas

MLS is a booming league, not least due to the arrival of former Barcelona trio Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets at Inter Miami. However, on the other side of the country, Argentine youngster Alan Velasco is shining for Dallas in Texas. With the United States' top flight division growing rapidly, it's still far smaller than European football, you will be able to sign Velasco easily, especially if you have the pull of the Champions League - and you'll want to due to his '15 dribbling' and '13 finishing'.

Key stats at the start of FM24 Dribbling 15 Finishing 13 Agility 13

6 Alejandro Garnacho - Manchester United

Close

Alejandro Garnacho's goal away to Everton midway through the 2023/2024 Premier League season showcased his talent. In the opening weeks, he sent a spectacular overhead kick into the top right corner, leaving the protesting Everton fans at Goodison Park in silence. The Manchester United winger is capable of getting the Old Trafford faithful on his feet with his dynamic footwork and pace. It's the same story in FM24, with his '15 dribbling' and '18 acceleration' highlighting his threat in the final third. He'll be at Manchester United for years to come in FM24 due to his connection to the club, potentially becoming a Premier League legend.

Key stats at the start of FM24 Finishing 13 Dribbling 15 Acceleration 18

5 Franco Mastantuono - River Plate

Franco Mastantuono is the least well-known name on this list, but - considering he is still 16 - it is hardly surprising. The youngster has yet to play for River Plate's senior team, but he has featured nine times for Argentina U17, scoring once. The attacking midfielder is one of the rawest talents in FM24, with '14 dribbling', '9 finishing' and '13 acceleration', making him a player who is inconsistent but full of potential. Due to his age, you won't be able to sign him permanently for another two years, giving him a platform to continue to grow in South America.

Key stats at the start of FM24 Dribbling 14 Acceleration 13 Decisions 13

4 Valentín Barco - River Plate

Valentín Barco is one of the most talked about players in South America. The left-back has been shining for Boca Juniors since making his debut in 2021. The left-back has been regularly linked to Manchester City and Brighton - who might even be playing Football Manager themselves with their scouting history. Yet, it's easy to see his talent, with his performances for the club showcasing his impressive but raw talent. At just 19, he has the world at his feet. His '15 dribbling', '15 agility' and '12 defending' makes him one of the best young full-backs in the game, much to little surprise.

Key stats at the start of FM24 Dribbling 15 Agility 15 Defending 12

3 Gianluca Prestianni - Velez

Gianluca Prestianni is probably a name very few of you have heard of. That's not exactly surprising, with the Argentine playing just 39 matches so far in his career for Vélez (as of May 2024). Yet soon the world will know about him, with his pace, flair and energy making him a handful for defenders. Although he has just three goals in his career, there was more than what meets the eye, leading to Barcelona and Benfica scouting the youngster. With '14 dribbling' and '13 acceleration', he has the ability to shine in FM24, but you'll have to sign him quickly.

Key stats at the start of FM24 Dribbling 14 Agility 14 Acceleration 13

2 Valentín Carboni - Monza (on loan from Inter Milan)

Valentín Carboni is one of the most exciting young midfielders in the world. At just 18 years old, he is already a regular for Monza (on loan from Inter Milan), making 29 appearances in the 2023/2024 Serie A season. He has the technical skill and awareness to dominate in the middle of the park - and it's the same story in FM24. With '13 acceleration', '14 dribbling' and '14 finishing', the young Argentine midfielder is capable of winning award after award in the game. Yet that will come at a price, with Inter Milan unlikely to offload him cheaply.

Key stats at the start of FM24 Dribbling 14 Finishing 14 First Touch 14

1 Claudio Echeverri - River Plate

River Plate has a history of producing world-class talents and winning trophies; most recently, World Cup-winning duo and Premier League stars Julian Alvarez and Enzo Fernández. Claudio Echeverri is the next star and - although he is yet to become a regular for River Plate - showcased by just four appearances in the 2023 season - but that is common at his age. With the ability to play between the lines, pick out a winger with precision and even help defend in the closing stages, Echeverri will soon be starring in world football, with a move to Manchester City on the horizon. His '18 first touch' highlights his incredible talent at his age, which will only improve over time.

Key stats at the start of FM24 First Touch 18 Dribbling 14 Acceleration 13