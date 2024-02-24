Highlights Football Manager 2024 is highly popular and loved by fans worldwide, with new features and smoother gameplay.

The game's ability to predict the next stars of football, known as "wonderkids," is a favourite feature among fans.

England continues to produce world-class wonderkids in Football Manager 2024, with talented young players like Jude Bellingham and Harvey Elliott.

Football Manager 2024 is loved by gaming fans around the world. In England, it has a reputation for consistently competing against EA Sports, previously FIFA but now EA Sports FC. Whilst, in other countries, it is still loved, despite football not being as popular as some may expect.

Coming in the form of 'wonderkids', they light up the pitch as teenagers, gliding around opposition players and making the older fans within stadiums feel shell-shocked, knowing players half their ages are impressing at the top of professional football. Fans love seeing academy prospects break into the first-team, knowing they have likely grown up a short distance from the stadium - and have a deep connection within the club. These 10 wonderkids are already performing around the world, but Sports Interactive thinks they have the potential to become world-class.

All of these stats are taken from 'FMScout' . However, it is worth bearing in mind that potential changes in FM24 are dependent on a variety of factors out of your control - from injury to motivation, you even need some luck to be able to take these wonderkids to the best in the world.

10 best English wonderkids in FM24 # Name Club Age Position 1 Jude Bellingham Real Madrid 20 Central midfielder 2 Mikey Moore Tottenham Hotspur 16 Left-winger 3 Shea Lacey Manchester United 16 Right-winger 4 Harvey Elliott Liverpool 20 Central midfielder 5 Alex Scott Bournemouth 20 Central midfielder 6 Archie Gray Leeds 17 Central midfielder 7 Rico Lewis Manchester City 19 Right-back 8 Samuel Iling-Junior Juventus 20 Left-winger 9 Tino Livramento Newcastle 21 Right-back 10 Levi Colwill Chelsea 20 Centre-back

10 Levi Colwill - Chelsea

Colwill helped Brighton secure European football in the 2022/2023 season, which helped him mature into one of the country's most promising centre-backs at Chelsea. His agile defensive prowess and ball control at a young age reveal a maturity beyond his years - something very few have. With a commanding presence on the field, Colwill showcases exceptional composure in high-pressure situations, epitomised by his partnership with Thiago Silva, whilst his versatility in defence is key. In FM24, he has '13 tackling', '14 technique' and '15 pace', allowing him to dominate opposition attackers just like he does in real life - but he won't be cheap due to his connection to Chelsea.

Key stats at the start of FM24 Tackling 13 Technique 14 Pace 15

9 Tino Livramento - Newcastle

Tino Livramento has already had a rollercoaster of a career. From impressing as a youngster at Chelsea to moving to Premier League regulars Southampton, suffering a serious knee injury in 2022 and finally moving up north to Newcastle in 2023, it's challenging to keep up with his career. His adaptability and tactical understanding reveal a mature skill set uncommon for his age, whilst his ability to swiftly transition from defence to attack, coupled with precise crosses and solid defensive displays, show him to be a rising star right-back in FM24. His performances in real life are matched in FM24, with '16 acceleration' and '13 tackling' frustrating every winger around the world.

Key stats at the start of FM24 Tackling 13 Technique 14 Acceleration 16

8 Samuel Iling-Junior - Juventus

Samuel Iling took the bold step of leaving Chelsea's academy for Juventus during the COVID-19 pandemic. Very few English teenagers are confident enough to move abroad at such a young age, but the decision has paid off for him, with Iling-Junior now regarded as one of the best youngsters in the world, as showcased by FM24. With '15 crossing', '16 acceleration' and '12 finishing', he can cause a plethora of problems on the wing, particularly during counter-attacks. This highlights why he is so highly regarded and, with Juventus' financial problems continuing, you might be able to sign him for a cheap price.

Key stats at the start of FM24 Crossing 15 Acceleration 16 Finishing 12

7 Rico Lewis - Man City

Rico Lewis possesses a raw level of talent that very few - if any - players have at his age. He was called up to the England squad by Gareth Southgate at the end of 2023, highlighting why the 18-year-old is highly admired by everyone in the game, particularly by Pep Guardiola. In FM24, he has '16 determination' and '15 aggression', allowing him to act as a powerful defender. However, Lewis is only going to improve from here, especially due to his versatility. He can play as a right-back, left-back or defensive midfielder so far, impressing every single time he plays. However, this only adds to his price tag.

Key stats at the start of FM24 Determination 16 Aggression 15 Agility 16

6 Archie Gray - Leeds

Leeds United are one of the most historic clubs in England, but their relegation from the Premier League in 2023 sent shivers through their supporters. In the Championship, the Yorkshire club are enduring a renaissance with a young and thriving team, showcased by Archie Gray. He regularly plays every match for The Whites in the middle of the park. In FM24, his stats, including '14 balance' and '14 teamwork', highlight why he is capable of dominating matches against aggressive midfielders. However, due to this, he will be an expensive player to sign, particularly if Leeds get promoted in your save.

Key stats at the start of FM24 Balance 14 Teamwork 14 Composure 14

5 Alex Scott - Bournemouth

Alex Scott was one of the most promising players in the Championship during the 2022/2023 season with Bristol City - acting as a ray of light in an inconsistent Robins team. It led to links with some of England's biggest clubs, including Tottenham and Wolves, but, eventually, the youngster moved to Bournemouth. His talent is clear to the naked eye, allowing him to dictate the tempo of matches with ease. With '15 agility' and '13 technique', Scott is a very similar midfielder to Gray. The duo might even play together in your FM24 save for England - or even your own team.

Key stats at the start of FM24 Agility 15 Technique 13 Dribbling 14

4 Harvey Elliott - Liverpool

Harvey Elliott has been billed as one of England's most promising talents ever since his days in the Fulham academy. Versatility is one of his best attributes, capable of playing in the forward line and the middle of the park. This is replicated on FM24, where his '16 balance' and '15 agility' allow him to glide across the pitch, whilst his '15 composure' and '14 dribbling' allow him to start threatening attacks quickly. However, because of his importance for the future of Liverpool, it is unlikely you will be unable to prise him away from Merseyside, especially with his contract not expiring until 2027.

Key stats at the start of FM24 Balance 16 Composure 15 Dribbling 14

3 Shea Lacey - Man United

Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world, yet they've not won the title in over a decade (since 2013 and Sir Alex Ferguson). For a club of its size, it has unsurprisingly brought pressure on the club, with the Red Devils seemingly losing the pathway between the academy and first-team. Shea Lacey will be hoping that is fixed soon, knowing he has the talent to perform. In FM24, you'll be able to use his talent within a few seasons, with his '14 dribbling' and '13 acceleration' at the age of 16 highlighting why he is highly regarded at Carrington. His potential is endless.

Key stats at the start of FM24 Dribbling 14 Acceleration 13 Flair 18

2 Mikey Moore - Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur have produced a plethora of talent over the years - most notably Harry Kane, who left for Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023 in pursuit of trophies. Yet the next talent is emerging at Hotspur Way, with 16-year-old Mikey Moore already hitting mainstream news. The youngster chose to stay in North London in 2023 instead of moving to several of Europe's biggest clubs in the summer. It will take time for him to become a star in FM24, but at the start of your save, he already has '13 dribbling', '13 first touch' and '14 technique', highlighting his raw talent at an immensely young age.

Key stats at the start of FM24 Dribbling 13 Technique 14 First Touch 13

1 Jude Bellingham - Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham is one of the best players in the world. Since moving from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid in the summer of 2023, he has gone from strength to strength. His stunning goal in the group stages of the 2023/2024 Champions League against Napoli highlighted his importance to the club. In FM24, he is immediately one of the best central midfielders available. With '16 dribbling', '15 agility' and '20 determination', he is the perfect box-to-box midfielder in the game. There are no major weaknesses to his qualities. However, due to his talent, Real Madrid will not want to offload him in FM24, even if you manage a club in the Premier League.

Key stats at the start of FM24 Dribbling 16 Agility 15 Determination 20