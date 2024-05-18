Highlights Football Manager 2024 leapt forward with new details - wonderkids played a part in that.

Football Manager 2024 is famous around the world for its detail and accuracy in every league. The 2024 version, which is seen as the most polished one yet, introduced the Japanese leagues to add to the options around the world.

It created a new fanbase in Eastern Asia, helping Sports Interactive's most coveted game take another step towards success. One of the major reasons why Football Manager is so popular is due to wonderkids. The term, which often describes players that suddenly break through from academy football, is famous around the world. Whether it was Kylian Mbappé or Erling Haaland who burst onto the scene, there was always a buzz around them.

Sports Interactive are capable of predicting the next wave of talent before they hit the mainstream media. It might sound crazy, but, every year, a group of players are well-known within the Football Manager community before they unsurprisingly excel on the biggest stage. Fans are often deeply connected to wonderkids because they understand the meaning of the club. They grew up near the club, trained there since the age of 8, and they had role models that would have played for the club. It all combines to create a strong bond around the world.

Germany most recently won the World Cup in 2014, beating Argentina 1-0 in the final in Brazil. Despite their struggles at the 2018 and 2022 World Cup, they still produce incredible talent every year. It is no different in Football Manager 2024, with these 10 German wonderkids helping you form the next generation.

All of these stats are taken from the ever-reliable 'FMScout'. However, it is worth bearing in mind that potential changes in FM24 are dependent on a variety of factors out of your control - from injury to motivation, you even need some luck to be able to take these wonderkids to the best in the world.

10 best German wonderkids in Football Manager 2024 Ranking Name Club Age Position 1. Jamal Musiala Bayern Munich 20 Attacking midfielder 2. Youssoufa Moukoko Dortmund 19 Striker 3. Noah Darvich Barcelona 17 Attacking midfielder 4. Florian Wirtz Bayer Leverkusen 20 Attacking midfielder 5. Paul Wanner Elversberg (on loan from Bayern Munich) 18 Attacking midfielder 6. Assan Ouédraogo Schalke 17 Central midfielder 7. Nelson Weiper Mainz 05 18 Striker 8. Nicolò Tresoldi Hannover 19 Striker 9. Tom Bischof Hoffenheim 18 Central midfielder 10. Dennis Seimen Stuttgart 17 Goalkeeper

10 Dennis Seimen - Stuttgart

Starting the list, Dennis Seimen is a name synonymous with Football Manager players. Progress five years into the future and you will see Seimen's name. Whether he's still helping Stuttgart in Germany or dominating European football with Real Madrid, he'll be easy to spot in the game. With a height of 1.92 metres, he can send fear into opponents' eyes, knowing he will always be around to stop a goal in the first minute or the last. Coupled with '14 Reflexes', '13 Aerial Reach' and '12 Handling', Seimen is one of the most promising goalkeepers in the world.

Key stats at the start of FM24 Reflexes 14 Aerial Reach 13 Handling 12

9 Tom Bischof - Hoffenheim

Tom Bischof is another German prospect who is capable of succeeding at the top of the sport. With the ability to dictate the tempo of the match with his creative ideas, Bischof is a talented option to keep an eye on. In FM24, he has '15 Technique', '14 First Touch' and '12 Dribbling', making him one of the best young midfielders in the world. Due to Hoffenheim being a smaller club, you might be able to lure him away for a cheap price. Bischof will eventually develop as a talented German midfielder, capable of dictating matches with his strength and power on the ball. There are very few options better than him.

Key stats at the start of FM24 Technique 15 First Touch 14 Dribbling 12

8 Nicolò Tresoldi - Hannover

Nicolò Tresoldi was born in Italy, but he represents Germany in the youth teams. His goalscoring record is not incredible for Hannover, but Sports Interactive still believe he has the talent to succeed. With '12 Dribbling', '12 Finishing' and '12 First Touch', Tresoldi is a raw talent in FM24, but he has the potential to quickly improve. Due to currently plying his trade in 2. Bundesliga, you'll be able to secure his signature for a cheap price. His qualities will continually improve in FM24, as he looks to become one of the world's best strikers regularly.

Key stats at the start of FM24 Finishing 12 First Touch 12 Dribbling 12

7 Nelson Weiper - Mainz 05

Mainz striker Nelson Weiper might only be 18 years old, but he is already featuring for the club in the Bundesliga. Weiper is not a regular goalscorer for Mainz. However, he is still a raw talent full of potential. In FM24, he has '12 Dribbling', '13 Finishing' and '12 First Touch'. It won't be enough to succeed consistently in the Bundesliga currently, but - after a few seasons - he will be one of the most feared strikers in the world. Due to Mainz sitting midtable in the league, there won't be a better time to sign the German.

Key stats at the start of FM24 Dribbling 12 Finishing 13 First Touch 12

6 Assan Ouédraogo - Schalke

Schalke used to be one of Germany's most formidable clubs. Famous for being regulars in the Champions League and consistently firing for domestic honours, they are rotting away in the 2. Bundesliga in 2024. It's a dark story for a massive club, yet Assan Ouédraogo is offering a beacon of light in unprecedented times. In FM24, he matches his talent in real life; he has '14 Dribbling', '13 First Touch' and '12 Pace' to make him one of the best all-around midfielders in the game. Combined with '13 Passing', Ouédraogo has all the qualities to be dominating in the Champions League eventually.

Key stats at the start of FM24 Dribbling 14 First Touch 13 Pace 12

5 Paul Wanner-Elversberg (on loan from Bayern Munich)

Bayern Munich have produced some of the greatest players of all time - in recent years and the past. Paul Wanner might be the next wonderkid to hit the big stage. His work rate, commitment and quality in between the lines make him one of the most promising playmakers around. This is replicated in FM24, where he has '14 First Touch' and '14 Agility', making him one of the best youngsters in the world. Combined with '16 Flair', Wanner does not perform consistently, but he also provides excitement and intrigue in the middle of the park. Germany have one of the best wonderkids in the world with him.

Key stats at the start of FM24 First Touch 14 Agility 14 Composure 12

4 Florian Wirtz - Bayer Leverkusen

Florian Wirtz is Bayer Leverkusen's star playmaker, who has been shining in the Bundesliga for years. First replacing Kait Havertz - who made his record-breaking and underwhelming move to Chelsea - to shining under Xabi Alonso, Wirtz has been key to the German side. In FM24, he has '16 Dribbling' and '16 First Touch', highlighting why he is succeeding for Bayer Leverkusen in real life. Wirtz is already one of the best playmakers in the world, yet that will only improve. With versatility and the ability to play anywhere alongside the main striker, Wirtz will continue to impress in FM24, becoming a regular in the Champions League.

Key stats at the start of FM24 Dribbling 16 First Touch 16 Determination 16

3 Noah Darvich - Barcelona

La Masia has a history of producing some of football's greatest talent. A quick look at Andrés Iniesta, Xavi and Lionel Messi would showcase that; Noah Darvich has the potential to write his own name into history. Signed from Freiburg in the summer of 2023, he is showing potential under Xavi's guidance. However, the only way to use him in FM24 is by managing Barcelona, with his age making any transfer for the German out of reach until he's 18, whilst Barcelona very rarely sell their academy prospects. He already has '14 Dribbling' and '13 First Touch', yet that will only improve as the years tick away.

Key stats at the start of FM24 Dribbling 14 First Touch 13 Agility 13

2 Youssoufa Moukoko - Dortmund

Youssoufa Moukoko broke a remarkable record in the Bundesliga when he was 16, becoming the youngest player to score a goal in the league's history. Yet it wasn't just that record he broke. He became the youngest player to feature in the Bundesliga and the Champions League, which immediately placed the pressure on his shoulders. He's continued to impress since then and, in FM24, he has '15 Finishing', '15 Acceleration' and '15 First Touch', highlighting why he is one of the best young strikers in the world. With stats that allow him to act as an out-and-out striker, Youssoufa Moukoko is one of the best strikers in FM24.

Key stats at the start of FM24 Finishing 15 Acceleration 15 First Touch 15

1 Jamal Musiala - Bayern Munich

Last, but not least, former England international Jamal Musiala took the bold step of moving to Bayern Munich from Chelsea as a teenager. It was a risky move, moving to a foreign country, yet - just like Jude Bellingham - it has paid off. He is now one of Bayern Munich's best players, partnering Harry Kane on the biggest of stages. His stats in FM24 match his talent in real life, with '19 Dribbling', '17 Agility' and '16 Pace' making him one of the most well-rounded midfielders in the world. The world is at Musiala's feet, knowing he can eventually win the Ballon d'Or with his talent.

Key stats at the start of FM24 Dribbling 19 Agility 17 Pace 16