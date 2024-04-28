Highlights Football Manager 2024 is one of the best sports games, with detailed features and accuracy.

Football Manager 2024 is one of the best sports games in the world, providing immense detail and accuracy in every area. Adding the Japanese league to the game in 2023 highlighted Sports Interactive's drive to continue to improve the game, creating a new Football Manager community in Eastern Asia.

Those new features made it one of the best sports games of the year, competing against EA Sports as their biggest rivals. Previously named FIFA but now EA Sports FC 24, the games compete in similar markets, yet they are drastically different. EAFC 24 requires immense luck, particularly in Ultimate Team, whilst FM24 requires time, patience and accuracy as you look to dominate world football.

One of the best features of Sports Interactive's game is wonderkids. The company are capable of predicting the next wave of talent before they hit the mainstream media. It might sound crazy, but, every year, a group of players are well-known within the Football Manager community before they unsurprisingly excel on the biggest stage. Fans are often deeply connected to wonderkids because they understand the meaning of the club.

They grew up near the club, trained there since the age of 8, and they had role models that would have played for the club. It all combines to create a strong bond around the world. From Kylian Mbappé to Erling Haaland, Sports Interactive have predicted their rise to fame.

Due to the community's love for wonderkids and the need to have them if you want to win the best prizes, we have created this article to show a variety of ways to find them, from using next-gen awards to optimising world youth intakes.

1 Recruitment focuses

To begin, one of the best ways to find wonderkids is by setting up a recruitment focus to sign players. It's the most common way during the transfer window, allowing you to optimise the searches. You can tell scouts to target a specific area of the world. South America is often regarded as the best scouting region in FM24. The powerhouse region contains five great nations that can all produce talent: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay, and Uruguay. These five countries often produce cheap wonderkids, especially when compared to their European equivalents.

Alongside this, you can tell scouts to target a specific age. For example, if you want 'established' wonderkids, you can search for the ages of 19 and 20. But if you want to sign players before major European clubs are interested, you can search for the age range of 16 and 18. Alongside this, you can target it towards specific players. For example, if you desperately need to sign a new young centre-back, you can target that type of player, whilst the same idea applies to attackers. Last, but not least, you can search via current ability and potential ability. It allows you to easily work out who is already talented - and who is a raw talent with heaps of potential.

2 World youth intakes

Another way to sign wonderkids is searching via 'world'. In the top right corner of the game, there is a button named 'world', which allows you to search for every single transfer that has taken place during your managerial career. This can be filtered to look at players generated through youth intakes on the game. This is a long process because it shows every youngster in the world, but it can prove effective. Firstly, it can be filtered to specific nations, allowing you to look at all Brazilian youngsters easily.

However, another option is to search manually. You can focus on the well-known clubs that produce wonderkids, mainly in Eastern Europe, and South America and the smaller clubs in Western Europe. You can scout every player from these clubs, allowing you to see who might be a world-beater and who might struggle to make an impact in the future. Doing this can be effective if you start scouting the players as soon as they are produced from the youth intake because you'll be able to sneak in and buy them quickly. If they're still on a youth contract, you'll be able to buy them cheaply as well.

3 Youth teams

You can also search via international youth teams. For example, if you want an English wonderkid, you can scout every player from the U18 and U21 sides. This will allow you to work out who has the highest potential. However, due to the 'English tax', those wonderkids will be expensive. Therefore, it's best to search for the smaller nations.

As previously mentioned, South America is the best market. Searching in the Brazilian and Argentine youth teams will showcase the best wonderkids in the world, who might be available for a cheaper price if they are still plying their trade in the continent. Meanwhile, you can also scout for specific tournaments each year. For example, the U21 Euros will have some of the best young talent in the continent. If you search for every player that impresses at the tournament, potentially via average rating, you will be able to work out who are the best options. Scouting the top three in the Golden Boot would also work if you need a striker.

4 Next-gen award

Regular Football Manager players will know this section in the game. It's the best email you will receive every season as you are sent the list to the 'next-gen award' - based on the 'Golden Boy' award in world football. In Football Manager, this is a full list of the 50 best wonderkids in the world. It is decided automatically in the game and it won't be 100% correct, but it will provide a strong starter point to sign talented wonderkids.

Our best recommendation is to scout every single player on this list. Some will be expensive, some will be at the best clubs in the world, whilst others will be classed as 'hidden treasures'. Once scouted, you then have a clear list of attainable wonderkids, allowing you to plan for the future with ease. This email arrives every season at the end of March/start of April, providing you with time to sign the players before the start of the season - before the major European clubs swoop in. It's one of the most effective methods out there if you have a strong budget with impressive training facilities.

5 Manual Searching

Manual searching is one of the best methods to find wonderkids. However, it is the least realistic, so it might not be for you. Searching manually and adjusting the ranges can be one of the best methods to find wonderkids. Within the scouting system, there is the 'players and range' tab, highlighting every player in the world (as long as you are scouting the entire world'.

To find wonderkids, set the player interest to 'doubtful' and change the age range to between 16 and 19. Once this is done, there are several filters that you can use.

World reputation - set the filter to 'decent' world reputation and focus on the 'information' icon during the search process. It's then your job to look at every player that has the 'wanted' icon alongside their name. This will show which clubs want to sign them and if they want that wonderkid, it probably means they are talented.

- set the filter to 'decent' world reputation and focus on the 'information' icon during the search process. It's then your job to look at every player that has the 'wanted' icon alongside their name. This will show which clubs want to sign them and if they want that wonderkid, it probably means they are talented. League and nation - you can manually search via every league and nation in the world if you want to. If you want to sign a Brazilian wonderkid, set the world reputation to 'decent' and then search for players that grew up in Brazil will provide a strong list of options. This can be used for any country in the world.

6 Search by international caps and media description

You can search via international caps which is one of the best filters to use. Just like you did with the other two filters, set the age range to between 16 and 19, and then use the filter 'minimum international caps'. Set this to one, then this will show every player that has already played for their country. This can be adjusted alongside every 'world reputation', allowing you to find a plethora of talented options.

However, last but not least, one of the most game-breaking options to find wonderkids is searching via 'media description'. You can customise the table when scouting players. Adding media descriptions will highlight how they are viewed by businesses and companies around the world - and the best youngsters will be labelled 'wonderkids'. Using this allows you to scout every player that has that nickname, with there being a very high chance that they will be some of the best youngsters in the world. It feels too good to be true, but it is one of the best options to sign wonderkids.