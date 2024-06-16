Highlights Football Manager 2024 excels in detail and accuracy despite lacking graphics, making it a beloved game for fans.

To sell unwanted players in FM24, the most common methods are transfer listing, using the TransferRoom feature, and employing intermediaries.

Working with Saudi Arabian clubs can be advantageous in FM24, as they have the financial power to offer high transfer fees.

Football Manager 2024 is one of the most loved games in the world, partially due to the level of detail it showcases in every league in the world. From North America and the MLS to East Asia and Japan, Football Manager stretches across the horizon, impressing gamers every time.

Sports Interactive have continually been competing with EA Sports and FIFA - now named EA Sports FC 24 - yet the games are drastically different. EAFC 24 has the best graphics in any sports game, closely matching real life and its detail. Meanwhile, FM24 lacks the graphics, instead opting for a basic 3D model of the pitch, but it excels with its detail and accuracy - even predicting the next wonderkid as well.

In Football Manager, a huge part of the game comes down to signings. Every summer and January transfer window, clubs aim to strengthen their squads. They use scouts to target positions that need improvement, whilst aiming for the future. It's often a smooth process for clubs in real life, but in FM24, where you can take full control, it's not always so simple.

You can work alongside your Director of Football to target specific players. Previously, we ranked the 15 best Sporting Directors in the world, all of whom will be world-class in FM24. Optimising your Director of Football and Scouts to work together is crucial to making the process as smooth as possible, not just when signing players, but also when selling. Rebuilding a squad in FM24 requires a constant revolving door. One day you're signing the next wonderkid striker, but, the next day, you have to sell an ageing club legend to fit the wonderkid in. We've covered all of the Premier League starting budgets in FM24 before, now let's take a look at the best ways to sell unwanted players in FM24.

1 Transfer List

To begin, the most common way to try and sell unwanted players is via the transfer list. This can be done on each player's profile, but be careful to see if the player wants to leave the club first. If you transfer list them, and they don't agree, it can cause squad discontent and lower morale. You can transfer list players by simply ticking the box which states 'transfer list' and set the player as 'surplus to requirements’.

Ticking this box means when you offer a player out, you’ll officially place them on the transfer list for the set asking price, signalling to all other clubs that this player is on the market. This transfer fee can be altered at any time on the transfer status screen, as well as the player’s loan status. Most commonly, older players who have just one year left on their contract are on the transfer list, because clubs do not want to lose players for nothing at the end of their contract. Unsurprisingly, it is unlikely you will get immediate offers with this tactic, but it can prove useful at the start of each transfer window.

2 TransferRoom

The 'TransferRoom' is very similar to transfer listing a player, but it can prove to be more effective. FM24 was the first year that the 'TransferRoom' was introduced, allowing gamers to make decisions and sell players more easily than before. It replaced the 'offer to clubs' option in previous games, which was a way to reach out to clubs to sell players. The 'TransferRoom' does the same feature, but it combines clubs quicker and allows you to easily see which clubs are interested. Similarly to transfer listing players, it does not lead to instant sales, because clubs won't be looking at the 'TransferRoom' every second of every day, but they will at the start of each transfer window, particularly in the summer.

Your staff will combine the offers for you and inform you as soon as several clubs are interested. It makes the process more stress-free, allowing you to focus on rebuilding the squad and signing the next up-and-coming wonderkid. It is worth noting that the 'TransferRoom' function can be used alongside selling players via intermediaries, providing an effective combined system.

3 Intermediaries

The newest way to sell players is via intermediaries. If the player's agent isn't working hard enough to sell the player, you can bring in an intermediary to help facilitate a sale. Intermediaries are recruited by your Director of Football - and they can help generate new interest in a player and secure a move. The only downside if they take a percentage of the final transfer fee, often ranging from five to ten percent. The interest they create is determined by several factors, including their reach and ability as an agent. For example, an intermediary with 'continental European reach' can bring in interest from clubs within that region, but not from South America.

However, choosing intermediaries can be challenging, particularly when knowing which one to choose. A less skilled intermediary may end up charging more than a highly skilled person if they have more connections. Meanwhile, world-class intermediaries will find offers quicker, which is crucial if you are entering the final few days of the transfer window. Going over an agent's head to an intermediary can risk the player becoming unhappy, thus disrupting the dressing room.

Moreover, if you receive no offers but are still desperate to sell the player, there is an option to offer out an ultimatum to all intermediaries instead of selecting just one. This ultimatum serves as a first come, first served system where all intermediaries will try to source a bid for your player - and the first offer is the only offer. However, this does mean that you will be unable to select a specific intermediary and will be unaware of the associated percentage fee upfront. If, after a month, you have still received no offers for your player, the ultimatum will end.

Due to intermediaries taking a percentage of the transfer fee, we recommend that you only use them if you desperately need to sell someone. You should always try and transfer list someone via the 'TransferRoom' first, but - if that doesn't work - intermediaries offer a smart and effective last resort. Depending on the club you manage, the amount of players that you have that are unsettled will vary which makes for an interesting save.

4 Using agents

Furthermore, agents can be used when trying to sell players, yet it is not as effective as other methods. FM24 saw the introduction of a new feature - the 'ask the agent about market interest' button. When pressing this, you start having a conversation with the agent with three options. 'Desperate' states that you want to move the player on urgently, 'keen' indicates you will sell for the right price and 'curious' suggests that you are merely exploring the options available. If the agent and player are happy to leave, they will let you know about the player's current market value and which clubs are interested. However, if they do not want to leave, the duo will refuse to speak to you when trying to sell them, often leading to friction within the squad. In that scenario, you have to start using intermediaries, as previously mentioned.

This feature helps update the value of each player, making it clearer to you how much you should sell a player for. This can then be used in the 'TransferRoom' or when transfer listing a player. The new player value will remain the same until it is updated - or until it expires, which is often at the end of the transfer window.

5 Working with Saudi Arabian clubs

Last, but not least, working alongside Saudi Arabian clubs can be one of the smartest ways to sell players in FM24. In the summer of 2023, the Saudi Pro League spent $957 million on players, higher than four of Europe's 'Big Five' leagues, with only the Premier League bettering it. Cristiano Ronaldo's move kickstarted the revolution at the start of 2023 before the likes of Ruben Neves, Sadio Mané and Roberto Firmino all jumped ship to the Middle East. They have the power - and money - to dominate in transfer windows; it's the same case in FM24.

If you fast-forward five years in FM24, you will see a plethora of world-class players that have made the move, all of whom will earn over £500,000 per week. You can take advantage of these clubs by offering your players to every Saudi Pro League club in the 'TransferRoom' feature. If they are interested, most players will be interested due to the extortionate wages, whilst the clubs will offer high transfer fees, helping you continue your rebuild quickly. Some believe the league is too overpowered in FM24, but - if the option is there - it makes sense to use it.