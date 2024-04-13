Highlights Football Manager 2024 is known for its detail and accuracy, making it one of the most advanced games in the world. Scouting plays a huge part in its detail.

Manual scouting allows you to take control and customize the scouting system to find the players you want.

The best areas to scout in FM24 include South America, Eastern Europe, and Scandinavia, depending on your team's needs.

Football Manager 2024 is full of detail and accuracy around the world. It has a reputation within the gaming community for being one of the most advanced games in the world. Not for its graphics, which still fall behind the curve within the gaming world, but for its detail.

The introduction of the Japanese league in Football Manager 2024 epitomised this, as one of the sport's most exciting leagues finally became integrated into the game. Alongside this, the usual leagues, features and philosophies remained, allowing you to dominate world football with whatever team you want. From managing a non-league team to taking over Real Madrid, the options are endless.

A huge part of Football Manager is the transfer window and - more specifically - the scouting system. The need to continually change your team is crucial in an attempt to keep up with Europe's powerhouses. 'Rebuilds' are also common, as you replace an ageing squad with a young and exciting team that wants to succeed every single match.

That's only possible with the work of scouts and the system you implement. It's up to you - or your assistant manager - to organise where your scouts go and who they look for. Depending on the team, you will have a different number of scouts. Manchester City and Manchester United will comfortably have over 15, whilst a non-league team might have just one. Coupled with scouting budgets depending on your league, it's crucial to know how to scout successfully depending on your level. However, this article presents everything you need to know about scouting in Football Manager, telling you every option you need.

Related Every new feature in Football Manager 2024 Football Manager 2024 has impressed fans with its detail and accuracy in every new feature.

1 Manual Scouting

To begin, manual scouting is one of the most used ways to scout players. If you don't trust scouts to find players for you, you can find players for them to then scout. You take control, aiming to make the system as smooth as possible. You can set it up to search for any position or age that you need, depending on what your squad planner has suggested. Once you start manual scouting, you can set endless filters to make the system easier to use. Instead of using the typical 'overview' format, you can customise it to add whatever you want.

'World Reputation' presents players that are highly regarded by people, whilst organising it by player price and current ability, if they have been scouted previously, allows you to simplify the rankings in the game. Manual scouting is best used alongside optimising your scouts over the course of the season. Even if the transfer window is not open, you should set up scouts to organise players through recruitment focuses, as mentioned shortly, so that manual scouting is easier during the January and summer transfer windows. It will help you rebuild your team into one of the world's best.

2 Recruitment focuses

One of the best ways to effectively use scouts is by setting them to a recruitment focus. A recruitment focus is incredibly simple; you set scouts to target a specific position, age or type of player, allowing you to simplify your search easily. If you want to sign a striker, you can set up your scouts to look for a striker. They can search all over the world, or in just one league - it's up to you. Meanwhile, if you want a striker who is capable of playing as a target man, you can tell scouts to focus on those attributes.

Recruitment focuses are most effective for the bigger clubs in FM24. This is because they have the most scouts. Therefore, you can have scouts searching in every league/country/position in the sport. For smaller clubs, when you only have one or two scouts, it is hard to use recruitment focuses because they are too busy. They are already scouting individual players, so asking them to scout another country/league is too inefficient.

3 Agent offers

Moreover, agent offers are one of the most effective methods in the lower leagues in FM24. It doesn't work in the Premier League, because you have a plethora of scouts at your disposal, but that's not the case in non-league football. Before starting, you need to make sure agent offers are enabled. Placed in the top right corner of the scouting hub, it allows you to adjust how frequently you are sent recommendations about players, allowing you to make agent offers as frequently as possible.

Agent offers entail that players' agents send you details instead of your scouts. From that point, you can sign them on trial, therefore, you can gain a greater understanding through your scouts. This links to the 'trial day' every season in Football Manager 2024. Featuring players who were released by their clubs at the end of last season, they play in a friendly match in an attempt to gain a new club. This is one of the best ways to gain connections with agents, whilst you can also send scouts.

4 Team Report Scouting

Team report scouting is one of the most unknown - yet most effective methods - of scouting. This allows you to scout a team in one singular day. The scouts produce a mini-report on the team, ability and profiles, which can be repeated every day until you have all the information you need. This is most effective when targeting one specific country. For example, if you want to sign a wonderkid, you should send your scouts to Brazil or Argentina and scout every team/U20 team available.

Once you have continually scouted a team every day, you will gain greater knowledge of every player in the squad, allowing you to then focus your finances towards which players you want to sign. The best players crop up near the top, which is especially important as the years tick away, and more 'new-gen' players arrive. However, there is one minor downside; you can only do one team report a day, even if you have over 20 scouts.

5 Best areas to scout

The best area to scout in FM24 depends on what you want and the league you are in. For example, if you are managing a non-league team, sending your scouts to look at free agents or EFL loans is the best idea. Meanwhile, if you are a club competing in the Champions League, focusing on South America is the best option. Brazil and Argentina, in particular, produce some of the best talent in the world. They can be wonderkids or even older players who are yet to make the switch to Europe. Optimising team reports in South America would be one of the best methods.

Meanwhile, Eastern Europe, namely Hungary, Bulgaria, Poland and Romania, is also one of the best options. This is because they have affordable players who are also talented. Focusing your scouting on the smaller leagues instead of Europe's 'Big Five' is wise if you want to break into the continent's elite status. Last, but not least, Scandinavia has produced a plethora of legends over the years, including Zlatan Ibrahimović, so focusing at least one scout on that area is a wise decision. However, it's important to remember it all depends on what your team needs.

6 Best scouts in FM24

Finally, you can have the best scouting system in the world, but if you don't have the scouts to complete it successfully, it's pointless. In the lower leagues, it's best to place a job advert for scouts to apply, because there is very limited knowledge at those levels, but - as you reach the Premier League and Champions League - poaching specific scouts is the best move. To help you out, here are three of the best scouts in the world to transform your recruitment team.

David Trezeguet - the Frenchman has '19 Judging Player Ability' and '20 Judging Player Potential', making him one of the best options for the job. Coupled with '19 Determination', Trezeguet is consistently providing detailed and accurate scout reports.

Steve Hitchen - the former Tottenham Hotspur scout is another world-class option in FM24. With '16 Judging Player Ability' and '17 Judging Player Potential', the 46-year-old is highly talented, whilst - as English-speaking - he is the perfect option in the Premier League.

William Santos - the Brazilian's ability to scout players is one of the best in the world. With '16 Judging Player Ability' and '20 Judging Player Potential', he is capable of finding any talent in the world. Meanwhile, if you want to focus on South America, he's the best option.

Scouting in FM24 is crucial to help you dominate world football, but, with these scouts, you have the best in business to succeed emphatically.