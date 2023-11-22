Highlights Football Manager 2024 is one of the best games around, with the ability to manage any team you want.

You can choose the financially strong clubs of Man City or Newcastle or go for one of the toughest challenges around.

These 15 clubs have unique challenges of their own, with financial woes strangling clubs every year.

Football Manager 2024 is one of the best sports games of the year. With new features, leagues, and tactics adding to an already impressive game, Sports Interactive's latest version is better than ever. As we previously suggested, it is one of the most polished sports games of all time.

However, choosing a team to manage on Football Manager can be a challenge. You could enjoy the state-owned wealth of Manchester City, Newcastle United and Paris Saint Germain. However, you could also prefer to start at the very bottom of the footballing pyramid. The National League North/South has never been more appealing, with the potential to take any club of your choosing to the glory of Premier League football.

The options are endless, but your problem of choosing may well have been solved, as here at GIVEMESPORT, we've decided to produce a list of 15 of the hardest teams to manage. The clubs vary in size and prestige, but every option will test your skills as a manager! Enjoy the rollercoaster of emotions that is about to begin.

Ranking Club League 1. Malaga Primera Federación 2. Bordeaux Ligue 2 3. QPR Championship 4. Valencia La Liga 5. FC Astra Giurgiu Romanian Third Division 6. Ceuta Primera Federación 7. Luton Town Premier League 8. Scunthorpe United National League North 9. Yeovil Town National League South 10. Reading League One 11. Kelty Hearts Scottish League One 12. Everton Premier League 13. FC Vaduz Swiss Challenge League 14. Arminia Bielefeld 3. Liga 15. Athletic Bilbao La Liga

Read more: 15 release clause bargains in Football Manager 2024

15 Athletico Bilbao

Kick-starting the list, Athletic Bilbao are one of the most unique clubs in world football. Athletic Bilbao can only use players from the Basque Country - a small section of Spain that has produced some of the finest footballers ever, including Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. However, knowing you can only sign players from that small region presents multiple challenges. Want to sign an up-and-coming Brazilian wonderkid? You can't, which can be frustrating, but knowing you can utilise one of the best youth academies in the world is appealing. It's a challenge that you don't get in the rest of Europe; it's highly luck based, knowing you need impressive academy prospects, otherwise you'll never win the title.

14 Arminia Bielefeld

Within two seasons, Arminia Bielefeld have dropped from the Bundesliga to 3. Liga. To say it's been a disastrous couple of days is an understatement. Financial struggles have left the current squad with no money (this might be a running theme in this list). A new squad, new division and new problems create an intriguing challenge in Football Manager. However, it's not all bad, because Germany's relaxed non-EU laws mean you can sign wonderkids from abroad, but you've got to get through the first few years first. where you'll be tested in every match.

Read more: The 20 best bargain signings under £15 million in Football Manager 2024

13 FC Vaduz

Football has a plethora of interesting stories throughout Europe. It might be Ajax getting to the Champions League semi-finals with a young squad or a player scoring his debut. Anything can happen! However, FC Vaduz are one of the most unique stories around the world. They are a club based in Liechtenstein, yet they play in the second tier of Swiss football. The only way to get into the Champions League is by winning the Conference League and Europa League back-to-back. Surely, that's not possible for a team on a small budget within the state-funded world of the sport? However, Football Manager is all about creating special stories; you can do exactly that with FC Vaduz. No pressure!

12 Everton

Everton's ten-point deduction last week sent shockwaves through football. Charged for breaching Financial Fair Play, they now sit in the relegation zone, knowing their future in the Premier League is at stake. Once the points deduction is added to FM24, you will have one of the toughest challenges around. Knowing you need to start a major rebuild to replace an ageing and weak squad whilst combating financial struggles, left, right and centre is never going to be easy. But in the Premier League? Well, that's a different story. What could be worse than facing Manchester City - charged 115 times - with a ten-point deduction?

11 Kelty Hearts

Kelty Hearts only became professional in 2017, but their recent promotion to League One has started a new chapter in their history. They're a common name within the Football Manager community, especially after they dramatically beat Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup in the 2021/2022 season. Similarly to other clubs languishing in the lower tiers of Scottish football, there are several financial struggles, especially if matches get called off for severe weather. Whilst combating financial struggles, it's your job to get promoted twice to the Premiership where you then have to beat financially powerful clubs Celtic and Rangers.

10 Reading

English football is suffering from an ownership crisis. Several clubs have gone extinct, whilst every year there is a new club to go into administration. Epitomising that, Reading are one of the worst-run clubs in Europe. Relegation from the Championship symbolised the struggles they've faced recently, with financial struggles strangling the club and fanbase ever since. With points deductions - potentially more on the way - and transfer restrictions in place, managing to gain promotion from League One is going to be one of the toughest challenges around. Keeping the squad happy as you attempt to get promoted from League One is a whole challenge in itself. It's your job to write history again in FM24.

9 Yeovil Town

Three divisions lower than Reading, Yeovil are playing in the National League South. The same Yeovil, which were a stable EFL club, even playing in the Championship recently. However, just like so many clubs up and down the country, they were hit with financial worries. They nearly folded seven months ago, but now they are back fighting, aiming to make their way back up the pyramid. Non-league football presents new challenges. Going up against semi-professional clubs with no money is tough, yet it's exciting compared to the prestige of the Premier League. As the lowest league in FM24, the only way is - quite literally - up!

8 Scunthorpe United

When fans of Premier League teams say they are suffering, do they know the meaning of suffering? No league titles and no FA Cups, but at least they have a financially secure club. The same cannot be said for Scunthorpe who, despite being considered a consistent name within the EFL since 1950, find themselves in the National League North. With a new man at the helm in the hierarchy, the major financial issues are gone, but this is a club still sitting perilously on the edge. Competing with all these issues might send you crazy, but it would be worth it once promotion back to the Football League is secured.

Read more: The 10 best striker wonderkids in Football Manager 2024

7 Luton Town

Newcomers Luton Town stunned the world by gaining promotion last season, beating Coventry on penalties. With a new stadium in progress and the Hatters strongly considered to be relegation favourites, it is a tough start from the beginning. But continuing the Luton fairytale and leading them into European football is what dreams are all about. The Premier League is a tough place to manage in, especially when you have limited finances. Making sure your tactics can adjust to the big matches is one of the toughest challenges out there. Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu has been with the Hatters since the National League; surely you want to see him life silverware at Wembley?

6 Ceuta

Have you ever heard of Ceuta? Probably not and that's not exactly surprising. Yet Ceuta are one of the most intriguing clubs in Europe. Well, are they actually a European side? Situated in Morocco but playing in the third-tier of Spanish football, Ceuta hops across the continents to play weekly football, something no club in the world can say. It presents a challenge for the club, with huge financial costs, but it's a new adventure for you to embark on in Football Manager 2024. With limited resources, the ultimate goal of promotion to La Liga is your target.

5 FC Astra Giurgiu

The champions of Romania in 2016 have had a chaotic rollercoaster adventure ever since. After becoming champions for the first time in their history, they were quickly knocked out of the Champions League qualifiers by Copenhagen. However, their disappointment was short-lived, dramatically beating West Ham at the London Stadium to qualify for the Europa League. Fast-forward to now, they are in the third tier, with their owner in jail for money laundering. It's a long story, one that can't be explained so quickly, but it's your job to bring the club back to life. Yet with limited resources and constant matches, it won't be easy to take the club back to European football.

4 Valencia

Last season, Valencia finished 16th, narrowly avoiding relegation by the skin of their teeth. Yes, that's right; a club that used to be one of the most frustrating teams to play against in the Champions League group stages are struggling in Spain. It's improved slightly this season, showcased by their league position of ninth, but financial woes continue to overshadow the club. Overcoming debt and struggles is not easy for any club, but at Valencia, you have the weight of expectation, knowing everyone associated with the club expects European football. That's why it's a new challenge in Football Manager 2024.

3 Queens Park Rangers

QPR narrowly avoided relegation to League One last season, finishing six points clear at the top. However, at one point last season, they were top as people started to talk about promotion to the Premier League. Yet it all went wrong for the West London club, where they now have the worst squad in the league. Predicted to finish bottom of the Championship, your first challenge is to stay in the league, before a slow and painful rebuild takes place. With rivals Brentford and Fulham in the Premier League, you need to win the fans over before slowly conquering West London.

2 Bordeaux

Bordeaux are one of the most successful clubs in French football, almost always a consistent name near the top of the table. That's why everyone knows the club! Six Ligue 1 titles, the last one coming in 2009, epitomise that, however, the story of Bordeaux has taken a sour turn in recent years. They were relegated to Ligue 2 at the end of the 2021/2022 season, yet it could have been far worse after they won an appeal to not get removed to the third tier. Strong financial problems remain, meaning the perfect story can be written in southern France. Take Bordeaux back to the promised land and you write your name into history, overcoming debt, frustration and likely injuries along the way.

1 Malaga

Just over a decade ago, Malaga were once a consistent team in the Champions League, even reaching the quarter-finals. It's crazy to think about now, but they were even cruelly denied a place in the final four by Marco Reus and Dortmund. Yet now, they are rotting away in the third tier of Spanish football. The glory days in Southern Spain ended with relegation from La Liga in 2018, before relegation to the third tier last season. It's all stemmed from financial struggles at the club, which you have to overcome in your first season. However, what makes Malaga one of the best challenges in the game is the history the club have. Knowing you can relight the club's flame is what football is all about.

Read more: The 10 best attacking midfielder wonderkids in Football Manager 2024