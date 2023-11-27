Highlights Football Manager 2024 is one of the best sports games of the year, continually impressing fans.

However, deciding who to manage can be a challenge, especially if you don't have a favourite club.

These 15 clubs have the highest starting transfer budget in the game, allowing you to dominate from the start.

Football Manager 2024 is one of the best sports games of the year. With fresh features, new leagues, and intriguing tactics adding to an already impressive game, Sports Interactive's latest version is better than ever. It's not a surprise that GIVEMESPORT suggested it is the most polished version of Football Manager of all time.

However, choosing who to manage on Football Manager can be a challenge. Do you want to enjoy the state-owned wealth of Manchester City, Newcastle United and Paris Saint Germain? Or would you prefer to start at the very bottom of the footballing pyramid? The National League North/South has never been more appealing, with the potential to take the likes of Chester or Peterborough Sports to the glory of Premier League football.

However, sometimes it's nice to start with an easy adventure in Europe's main leagues. These 15 clubs have the financial power from the very first season, yet that could change over the years if you don't perform.

Highest Starting Transfer Budgets in FM24

Club Transfer Budget Brighton & Hove Albion £81m Liverpool £75m Manchester City £42m Celta Vigo £40m Napoli £35m Ajax £35m Brentford £35m AS Monaco £30m PSG £30m West Ham £28m Athletic Bilbao £25m Real Madrid £25m Southampton £23m Fulham £23m Tottenham Hotspur £23m

Read more: The 15 richest clubs in Football Manager 2024

15 Tottenham Hotspur - £23m

Tottenham Hotspur had a season to forget last year. They finished eighth in the Premier League under Antonio Conte - until March, at least - which meant they missed out on European football for the first time in over a decade. It got worse over the summer as Harry Kane left for Bayern Munich, but now they are a team reborn under Ange Postecoglou, brimming with life. Yet selling Kane has provided you with a lifeline of cash. £23m might not be much at the start of your journey, but that will only increase as the years tick away in FM24.

14 Fulham - £23m

Fulham were heavily tipped for relegation last season. After all, after years of switching between the Championship and Premier League, it was expected. Yet under Marco Silva, they defied the odds - finishing comfortably clear of relegation. Losing Aleksandar Mitrović was a huge blow for the Cottagers, but it leaves them with a healthy starting transfer budget in FM24. With £23m, you can comfortably bring in a player to improve your starting eleven, especially if you take advantage of paying over a set number of years. The job of becoming West London's best team consistently is here in FM24.

13 Southampton - £23m

Southampton suffered the dreaded sight of relegation last season, ending their prolonged spell in the Premier League. It brought disappointment to fans' faces on the South Coast, but they shouldn't be sad for too long, with their bank balance painting a positive future at St Mary's. Selling the likes of James Ward-Prowse and Roméo Lavia bolstered Southampton's balance, whilst minimal spending in the Championship has highlighted their financial security. They've still got a squad more than capable of earning promotion, which can be added to by their transfer budget of £23m in FM24. The challenge of competing on the South Coast is here.

12 Real Madrid - £25m

When you ask someone what the biggest club in the world is, they'll often say Barcelona or Real Madrid. After all, the two Spanish giants dominated football with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo respectively. As Barcelona suffers from financial woes, Real Madrid are still pushing on. Despite signing Jude Bellingham in the summer, they still have a remaining transfer budget of £25m. It's not enough to sign Kylian Mbappe, but it will help you continue pushing for European success - maybe even a squad player to bolster your ranks. Real Madrid have the power to dominate in FM24, which will only improve as the years tick by.

11 Athletic Bilbao - £25m

Athletic Bilbao are one of the most unique clubs in world football. Athletic Bilbao can only use players from the Basque Country - a small section of Spain that has produced some of the finest footballers ever, including Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. However, knowing you can only sign players from that small region presents multiple challenges. So what does your £25m budget help with? Well, you'll be able to sign a small handful of Basque-based players, but that's it. Want to sign an up-and-coming Brazilian wonderkid? You can't. The budget is not very important compared to other clubs! It's a challenge that you don't get in the rest of Europe; it's highly luck-based, knowing you need impressive academy prospects, otherwise, you'll never win the title.

10 West Ham - £28m

If you ask a West Ham fan what their favourite memory is, they'll say: "That night in Prague." West Ham's Conference League triumph in June ended years of hurt for a trophy, as fans from London descended onto the beer-laden city in their thousands. Jarred Bowen's late winner secured victory, but club captain Declan Rice still left to join Arsenal in the summer. It bolstered West Ham's finances though, leaving them with a starting transfer budget of £28m in FM24. You might even be able to finally sign a new striker at the London Stadium, knowing the lack of goals in the final third has cost them repeatedly.

Read more: The 20 best bargain signings under £15 million in Football Manager 2024

9 PSG - £30m

Paris Saint-Germain were struggling in France until the 2011/2012 season - then Qatar arrived. The Middle Eastern country wanted to improve their image, so they chose one of the biggest clubs in the world. Although they still haven't won the Champions League, constant domestic success has painted a positive image for the ownership. The large financial power is epitomised by their budget of £30m, which allows you to dominate clubs in the transfer window, especially with the ability to offer exuberant wages. PSG aren't the most exciting team to manage, but if you want an easy ride, they might be good for you.

8 AS Monaco - £30m

Monaco is about the rich. It sounds simple, but the exuberant yachts and parties on the Mediterranean coast suit the most wealthy in the world. It's where the rich go to party - and the football team epitomises this. With a budget of £30m in FM24, you'll have the power to take Monaco back to where they belong. They've struggled to compete against PSG in Ligue 1, but that can change if you recruit smartly in the transfer window. It's the same budget as PSG, in fact, yet you have a far weaker squad. The challenge at Monaco might be one of the most exciting yet.

7 Brentford - £35m

Brentford are one of the best stories in English football, maybe even world football. Once a team struggling in the depths of the EFL, they are now one of the best-run teams in the country, capable of beating every team in the Premier League. Fans of Brentford wouldn't believe you if you told them they would have a transfer budget of £35m ten years ago, but here we are. The story has only started and - although you have no Ivan Toney until January - the team is capable of qualifying for the Conference League, especially if you recruit smartly.

6 Ajax - £35m

Ajax are famous around the world. Once one of the most feared clubs in European football, they now don't hold the same pedigree but still qualify for European football every year. Known for producing world-class talent from their academy, Ajax are one of the strongest clubs in the world financially. Last summer, selling Lisandro Martínez and Antony to Manchester United improved their finances drastically, whilst the sale of the Brazilian is now seen as wildly overpriced. However, it means you don't have the power to strengthen your squad from the beginning, with a transfer budget of £35m being the best in Holland by some distance.

Read more: 15 release clause bargains in Football Manager 2024

5 Napoli - £35m

Napoli finally won the Serie A last season. They won it comfortably, but that didn't ease the nerves of their fans in Naples. The parties went on all night, knowing replicating the feat would be even tougher. That turned out to be true, especially after losing Kim Min Jae, but it's your job to continue the joy in Naples. Selling the South Korean centre-back has improved your financial situation, but it leaves you without one of their star players. Improving the squad with a £35m budget is the objective from the start, so move wisely in the fM24 transfer market.

4 Celta Vigo - £40m

Celta Vigo sold Gabri Veiga to Al-Ahli in the summer, losing one of their best players and star wonderkid in the process. It shocked the world and epitomised the sad reality of modern football. One of the sport's best young talents moving to a financially powerful club, potentially for just a paycheck. However, it leaves his former club Celta Vigo in a strong position. They have the power to compete now with a transfer budget of £40m, so breaking into the top of Spanish football is the objective. The club know Champions League football is not too far away in FM24.

3 Manchester City - £42m

Is anyone surprised that Man City have one of the highest transfer budgets? Nope, no one is, with the UAE-funded club continually succeeding in England. Winning the treble last season - made up of the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League - brought together all the hard work that has gone into the club since the takeover, despite constant legal issues. With a transfer budget of £42m, you can make signings from the get-go, allowing you to strengthen the strongest squad in the world. It's a joy very few have, so if you want an easy save in FM424, they're the team for you.

2 Liverpool - £75m

Liverpool struggled last season, finishing fifth in the league and missing out on Champions League football. It came as a shock to everyone, especially after they narrowly missed out on the title to Man City. However, the year of disappointment is now over, with the midfield renovation - including Mac Allister - sparking new life into the Reds. They have a transfer budget of £75m in FM24 - mainly after sales of players to Saudi Arabia, allowing you to feel financial security and not worry about the concern of point deductions. It gives them the bragging rights over their rivals Everton, but that could soon change if you make mistakes in FM24.

1 Brighton - £81m

Last, but not least, Brighton and Hove Albion are one of the feel-good stories in football, just like Brentford. Over 20 years ago, they were fighting for survival. Not fighting for survival in the Premier League - fighting to remain a club. Clearly, they succeeded, and the fairytale story has continued ever since. Europa League qualification last season - combined with the sales of Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo - means that Brighton are one of the most secure clubs in the world, showcased by their starting transfer budget of £81m. With a knack for finding the sport's next wonderkid, it's your job to keep the strong times rolling in East Sussex.

Read more: The 15 hardest clubs to manage in Football Manager 2024