Promoting youth players in Football Manager 2024 can be one of the most rewarding aspects of the game. There are countless benefits to investing in your youth academy, regardless of the size of your club. Whether it’s a necessity because of financial constraints or part of a long-term vision to develop a culture of homegrown stars like La Masia, a thriving academy is a source of pride for any manager – real or virtual.

Seeing a homegrown player become a first-team regular and potentially even a club icon is an unmatched accomplishment in this game (alongside winning many, many trophies). However, achieving this feat requires balancing patience, development, and the correct integration into the senior setup over time.

This article outlines a step-by-step guide to help you maximise youth development in Football Manager 2024, all the way from talent identification to establishing pathways for first-team appearances.

6 Assessing Youth Intake

There are two common methods to assess youth intakes in Football Manager 2024:

Your own intake

Every season, usually as your winter transfer window approaches, your youth intake is generated in December. This is your chance to scout and review the latest prospects that have been identified by the club’s youth facilities. Pay close attention to players with high potential ability (PA), raw standout attribute ranges, and perhaps most of all – high determination to succeed.

To help decide who to sign and who to release, the overview provided by your staff will help dictate which players should catch your attention. Players marked with high PA should be looked at further.

Poaching youth from other clubs

Use the “World > Transfers > Youth Intake” menu at the top right of your screen to track the latest youth players added to other teams in the save. This method is particularly effective for smaller clubs or during periods of low transfer budgets. Scout promising players and act swiftly to secure future stars before their clubs realise their value and sign them to professional contracts. The wide array of filters will allow you to see youth intakes from clubs all over the world, and in any year that you have played the save in.

5 Developing a Training Plan

Once you have identified promising regens, it is crucial to set up personalised training plans. As part of your rationale for signing certain regens, you can align training plans to suit the role that they will play in your future tactical system.

Football Manager highlights essential attributes for each role upon selection. For example, a wide centre-back (defend duty) needs attributes like heading, marking, and tackling to bets their opponents in duels. However, consider focusing on weaker attributes to make your players well-rounded with little to no weaknesses. You can do this by selecting “Additional Focus” to individual training regimes. This targeted training approach requires careful monitoring to avoid overloading young players with excessive workloads. Match fatigue coupled with high-intensity workloads can contribute to slow training progress, however, that should pose little problem for your regen at this stage of their career as match time will be limited.

Hiring top-quality coaches is vital to ensure effective development for your youth players. Coaches with high ratings in the relevant training categories and strong “Working With Youngsters” attributes (ideally ranging from 15+) will greatly improve the progression of your youth players. These coaches also provide valuable feedback and ensure tailored advice when you are too busy being caught up on matchdays.

4 Using the Loan System

Think of all the seasoning that Harry Kane got early on in his career in loan spells at Leyton Orient, Millwall, Norwich and Leicester City in the lower divisions.

Just like that, the loan system is designed for this purpose and allows you to provide game time for a player too good for your reserve teams but not quite cut out for your first team just yet. Players not yet ready for your first team can benefit significantly from time spent at other clubs. The key is choosing the right destination—one that offers substantial game time, competitive fixtures, and solid youth/training facilities. You may find yourselves compromising on some factors, such as wage contributions, but your priority must be player development.

Negotiate the loan terms to ensure that your player’s development remains the optimum priority. Choosing the right club is just as important for their development, so be sure to agree on a good level of playing time for your youth prospect. Focus on leagues that align with their current ability while offering a slight challenge.

Loan reports are designed to give you feedback on how well or bad a player is doing. This can be as frequent as every game that they play. Come the summer, it should give you a better idea of whether another loan or integration into your team is the next suitable step in their development. If you find that a loan spell is going wrong, recall your youth player at the earliest convenience.

3 Establishing Mentoring Groups

Mentoring can significantly accelerate the development of young players. Football Manager divides squads into four social groups, basing player’s influence on the squad on shared traits like the time they have been at the club. Understanding how mentorship works within the game helps create effective mentoring setups and new leaders for your team in the future.

Core Social Group Professional: Players who have been at the club for the same amount of time Secondary Social Group A Spirited: Players who have been at the club roughly the same amount of time Secondary Social Group B Determined: Players who have been at the club roughly the same amount of time

When forming mentorship groups (typically consisting of 3-5 players), aim for a mix of experienced professionals and young talent. The experienced players should ideally have high leadership and motivating attributes, which influence the mental development of youth players. Avoid filling the group with players from the same social standing, as this limits their influencing reach. This feature can be a double-edged sword, as players who get on with mentors too well may pick up toxic traits along the way. This can become a hindrance to managing game time expectations and reasonable salaries.

2 Monitoring Development

Taking the time to regularly review the progress of your youth players is imperative. Use training reports, match performances, and updates from your coaching staff to gauge their growth behind the scenes. Look for improvements in training levels, or tweak this accordingly if their workload is too high or too low. Your coaching staff may often report that certain players are becoming disgruntled due to their workload – or a lack of one. By altering their programme, you can avoid festered-up resentment towards you which will also aid your relationship with the player going forward.

For players on loan, stay in touch with their loan managers. The in-game system may do this for you at times if the player is not getting sufficient game time. Use the “Development” section to check their playing time, morale, and recent form. If they’re underperforming or not playing enough, consider recalling or reassigning them to another team.

This is where having affiliate clubs to send players on loan to would be useful. For players not attracting interest from clubs, affiliate clubs are designed to get your players playing – especially if the relationship is quite ‘big fish-small pond’.

1 Managing Expectations and Player Pathways

Young players need careful management when transitioning to the first team. Start by gradually introducing them in low-pressure scenarios such as preseason friendly matches or early-round domestic cup ties. Building their confidence with gradual game time is the perfect introduction to the game for you as the manager, and also the player. By introducing youth players too early, you run the risk of overexposure, low-performance ratings and a lack of confidence to play them again in competitive football.

Avoid rushing their development or giving them roles they’re not ready for. Having reserve teams in place will aid their development. If you are lucky enough to have a B team, mesh them with senior figures to aid development. If you have Under 19s or Under 23 teams running, make them available for matchdays whilst sporadically using them for senior games.

Players with defined paths are less likely to become unsettled or demand transfers. Use the Squad Planner section, which is an introduction from Football Manager 2024 that allows you to plan your squad for the current season, and two further seasons. This is not a feature that affects player morale itself, but it is designed to help you, as the manager, forecast your team without splashing big in positions where you will already be covered properly in for years to come.

Promoting youth in Football Manager 2024 requires strategic planning and patience. Just like in real life, it is not an easy accomplishment. But when the fruits are ripe and ready, there is no better in-game feeling in the virtual world. By following this comprehensive guide, you will not only save money on big-name transfers but also create a lasting legacy of homegrown talent. Whether you are leading a cash-strapped underdog or a powerhouse club, there is immense pride in watching your academy graduates shine on the biggest stages of Football Manager.