Football Manager 2024 is the leading sports simulation game - and has a plethora of different gameplay options to fine-tune your virtual managerial experience to your own needs.

There are dozens of factors that can make or break your time in charge of a club - and much like in real life - the lines between success and failure for football managers are becoming increasingly blurred, as board expectations and social media scrutiny intensify.

As such, managers often leave their jobs with their achievements anywhere on that spectrum from success to failure - as seen with Jürgen Klopp leaving Liverpool despite a highly successful stint at Anfield. Perhaps you have had similar levels of success as the German, and are looking for a new challenge. Or you're struggling in your job and are looking to quit before you're given the sack. Regardless, here is how to resign from your job in Football Manager 2024.

Resigning in FM24

If you're struggling for form at a club, and you can't find a way to turn your fortunes around, resigning is a good way to refresh your save game and potentially find greater fortune elsewhere. Football Manager makes it very easy for you to do this, as with just a few button presses you can find yourself on the search for a new role, without the disappointment of being sacked by the board.

To resign from your position, first head to the home page, and hover over the 'My Contract' tab. Scroll to the bottom, and you'll see the option to resign. The game will ask you if you're sure, and then pressing yes will confirm your resignation. If you've been at a club for a while, or had an extremely high level of success to the point you've made yourself a club legend at a club, you might see a screen where your board beg you to stay on, and you'll have the option to negotiate a new contract for yourself, or to affirm your decision to move on.

This is quite a nuclear option, so make sure you are certain this is the career move you want to make - as there's no turning back (unless you have the in-game editor). You can also resign at the end of the season - but this is only an option offered to you if your contract is up at the end of the campaign, and not something FM allows you to do at any time. You'll find your board will start to remove some responsibilities from you in your final months in charge if you do this, as they prepare for the next person in the dugout.

Once you've confirmed your resignation, you'll receive an email from your personal assistant, where they will suggest that you follow or unfollow specific news items now you are out of work. You'll also be asked questions by journalists about why you've chosen to move on - and what your next steps are if you already have that planned out. Beware, consistently doing this will cause you to establish a reputation in-game for doing it, and you may struggle to find jobs in the future, as you'll often be asked why you keep doing it in job interviews with whichever club you apply to join.

You can also resign if you have a falling out with your board - a fate that has befallen plenty of managers in the past. This comes from your board rejecting your requests, which can span from asking for a new contract to increases in budgets, which you can then escalate into handing in your resignation at the club - if your board gives you the option to protest the rejection of your request.

Once you have resigned officially, you're free to immediately start searching for new work if you'd like, but your options will be limited to vacant jobs and clubs that have a similar reputation to yourself as a manager. These jobs may be even more limited if you've struggled for results at your previous club - as this is the form that will stick in the memory - and so you may need to reevaluate your expectations on the level of club you're looking to take the reins at next. It may require you to drop down the leagues and rebuild your career, and then go from strength to strength from there.