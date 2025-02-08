Summary Immersion in FM24 keeps players engaged for months with unique saves and scenarios.

Use the option to fast-forward game time for quicker progress and possible job changes.

Simulate game time by going on holiday in-game, delegating responsibilities, and setting return options.

Football Manager 2024 is the most immersive edition in the series' lengthy history. Thanks to its realism and playability, it is one of the best football games of all time.

The immersion of FM24 is one of the game's biggest selling points, as a good save can pull players into playing for months on end, and with so many possibilities in the game for situations that managers can find themselves in - every save is unique.

The game's possibilities include the ability to fast-forward time to get through time quicker in-game, which can be especially useful if you are unemployed in your save, and you're looking to move on with your career in the quickest time possible, you might want to use this option. You can also do this if you're interested in seeing what FM predicts for the future. In this guide, we'll talk you through how to simulate game time and how you can best use this feature.

Football Manager's immense immersion means that seasons can take some time to get through, thanks to the detail the game has in every aspect of life in charge of a virtual football team. If you want to get through seasons more quickly, simulating time is an easy way to speed up your game time. The speed at which your game will simulate is dependent on your computer's performance and the detail level of your save, including the leagues you have loaded and the number of players you have in your database.

To simulate time, first, you have to navigate to the 'home' screen in-game. From there, hover over the 'My Profile' tab at the top of this screen, where you should press 'Go On Holiday'. The game considers your time simulated as holiday time for your manager.

The above is the screen the game will bring up once you have pressed 'Go On Holiday'. Here, you have a selection of options that are available depending on if you are in a job or not. At the top of the screen, the game gives you the option to automatically apply for jobs of whichever level you choose, from any range between high-reputation clubs, and the lowest-reputation clubs available. Bear in mind, that your managerial reputation and CV will affect which clubs give you an interview, so don't expect to walk straight into a top job just because the game is applying for jobs on your behalf. This feature can be especially useful if you are doing a 'journeyman' save - as you can set the game to apply for any available job - meaning you could end up with a job in a country or division you'd not considered managing in previously. You can also set this if you are 'holidaying' while employed - but we do not recommend this as you could easily come back to find yourself out of a job completely.

Elsewhere on this screen, you have options for use if you are in a job, including how to deal with transfer offers and the tactics your side will use while you are 'away'. This is essentially the game delegating the managerial responsibilities you would have while playing to another member of your staff. We recommend that you set the transfer policy to either 'Only accept offers matching asking price', or 'reject all offers' - as otherwise, the game could sell your best players on the cheap. We also recommend that you set your tactics for your team before your holiday, and then select 'use current match tactics', otherwise your team setup will be in the hands of your other members of staff, most likely your assistant manager, and that can lead to problems unless your staff members have a high rating for 'tactical knowledge'.

Lastly, you can set the game so that you come back from holiday at a certain time. You can either set a specific date to return, a holiday for a specific amount of time, or a holiday indefinitely until you're ready to come back. With either selection, you can choose to return early, by pressing 'Return on Holiday' on the simulation screen. Holidaying indefinitely will allow you to simulate for years into the future if you don't stop it - which can allow you to see what Football Manager is predicting the future would hold in the world of the sport. If you are looking to get a job and enjoy the game as usual, we recommend you don't do this, as you could miss out on some very interesting job opportunities.