Summary Football Manager 2024 offers realism, like Brexit implementation, separating it from the EA Sports FC series.

In-game editor customization offers players control and creativity to enhance or alter their gameplay.

Use the Editor wisely to alter player abilities, clubs, and salaries without ruining the game's core mechanics.

Football Manager 2024 is known for its reflection on real-life events, which often separates it from the EA Sports FC series. In the 2021 edition of the game, Brexit was introduced as a real-life implementation of UK politics into the game’s landscape. It added a very different, and often frustrating, feel to the game when opting to use British clubs once the legislation was introduced a few seasons in. But what if you could work around the likes of this and control your own Football Manager world?

The In-Game Editor is your gateway to customising FM24 how you see fit, to enhance or destroy your gameplay experience. The feature is still available on Steam for £6.99 and is an easy way to extend the shelf life of the latest edition before Football Manager 2025 is released.

We've already looked at an overall FM24 beginner's guide previously. But in this article, we will show you how to unlock the full potential of the In-Game Editor without feeling like you have destroyed the soul of the game.

What the In-Game Editor is For

Before buying the product itself, it is important to know if this is an add-on suitable for you.

If you are a casual player who doesn’t quite have enough time or patience to spend 10 seasons fighting for Premier League relegation before becoming a force in the UEFA Champions League, the In-Game Editor is made for you. By tweaking certain elements of the game, which we will discuss in this guide, you can shape the game to your advantage without distorting its core mechanics, all while speeding up your journey to success.

If you love fantasy worlds and exploring football’s endless "what-if" scenarios, the In-Game Editor is a perfect fit. Imagine Braintree Town outspending Manchester United or Kylian Mbappe fighting relegation in the Belgian Pro League. The editor lets you create alternate realities limited only by your imagination, making it worth every penny for dreamers.

Alternatively, if you’re someone who values realism above all else, the editor can help you adjust the game to reflect real-world transfers and squad changes from the latest summer window. It is a great way to keep your save feeling fresh and alive until FM25 is released.

Whether you're looking to enhance your story, save time to squeeze Football Manager into your busy life or modify your save to replicate real-life football developments, the In-Game Editor is designed to support your game as long as you have a clear purpose in mind for using it.

It is worth bearing in mind that the In-Game Editor cannot be used on existing saves. Therefore, make sure you have the correct team in mind which makes for a good managerial save. Of course, the feature in recent years means that you can carry the save forward to FM25 when it is released - unless you are planning to play the women's game.

Once you have purchased and downloaded the In-Game Editor, you will select the team you want to use and load the database. Scroll down to the tickboxes and ensure the 'Prevent use of the In-Game Editor' box is unticked.

Once you have set up your save as usual, you will be able to see a pencil icon at the top of your screen. When hovering over it, it should read 'FM In-Game Editor'. On the interface option setting in Preferences, you can show/hide the In-Game Editor feature accordingly.

Changing Player Abilities

To manipulate changes to player statistics, you can view player profiles and click on the pencil to see your editing options. As an example with Jeremy Doku of Manchester City here, his attributes can be changed to boost him to whatever you wish. Fancy changing his heading skills from 5 to 20, and making him a 6'5" mammoth? No problem.

If you're planning on making major tweaks to attributes, it might not be possible to implement all your changes from just this screen. Go to 'Start Editing' and then 'Edit Player Attribute Details' where you will find the maximum for Current Ability and Potential Ability. The higher the Potential Ability is, the easier it will be for you will be able to make heavy changes to the player's attributes.

By clicking on 'Edit Player Personal Details', you will be able to change player information such as nationality, how many international caps they have, favourite clubs and more. A major advantage to this feature is that Work Permit statuses can be changed. If you're struggling to sign a foreign player who doesn't have enough international caps or the correct documentation to play for your British club, you can change and sign your player through the powers of the In-Game Editor.

Changing Player Clubs and Salaries

If you don’t want to delve into altering player attributes because it feels like it might ruin the gameplay experience, there’s another impactful way to use the In-Game Editor without overstepping your boundaries. By focusing on transfers and contracts, you can make meaningful changes to your save that still preserve the challenge and fun of managing.

Using the pencil option on a player profile, you can modify features such as transferring superstar Kylian Mbappe to another club to weaken your rival. Alternatively, you can bring him to your own team, either permanently or as a loan deal, providing a significant boost to your squad. This tool makes major transfers incredibly easy to make and allows you to craft the team of your dreams without too much effort.

Beyond transfers, you can also edit player salaries to better fit your club’s transfer budget. This feature is especially useful for players managing smaller teams who want to remain competitive while maintaining financial realism. By adjusting wages and bonuses, you can strategically improve your team’s ability to sign key players, giving them a fighting chance for promotion or a cup run.

With these options, you can reshape the dynamic of your save without needing to alter your club’s finances or break the game’s natural progression. This balance between control and realism in your save makes the editor a powerful tool for managers of all play styles.

Making Squad Changes

If you are not planning to use the In-Game Editor immediately, this feature is handy when your team is in a rough patch of form, and you need a pick-me-up in several ways.

You must first select your squad in the left-hand side of the screen. Then, click on the pencil and 'Allow Squad Registration Anytime' to sign players outside the transfer window. It can be done temporarily and switched back off so that CPU teams don't simultaneously boost their squad. Finding yourself in a scenario where the board, players and staff have lost faith in you can be tricky to overcome. By enabling Editing, squad morale can be modified to perfect and at the flick of a literal button, your squad will be in love with you regardless of their playtime.

Other features include maximising tactical familiarity. This can of course only be done once a tactic has been set up. This is an advantageous booster to implement at the start of the game to save time in gelling with new tactics.

If you're reading this guide and thinking that there are too many shortcuts for you, a more moral approach can be to make minor tweaks to your save in the name of fairness. Existing injuries can be removed, useful for making players in the game who start off with long-term injuries become available immediately. This will be backdated to real-life injuries when Football Manager 2024 was released in November 2023.

Board objectives at the start of saves will stubbornly reject recommendations you make at the start of the season because of their lack of trust in you. The Editor allows you to remove objectives such as winning the league, or if you start off with teams like Manchester City or Real Madrid, winning the UEFA Champions League in your first season.

Don't Over-Use the In-Game Editor

With power, comes responsibility. In this context, be smart about how you use the add-on to not overkill your game. Using the show and hide feature will allow you to play the game fluently without changing every little feature at every chance you get. Overuse of the Editor, such as maxing out every statistic for every player you have, will ruin your save and any feeling of accomplishment in the game.

It is handy to create multiple saves for your game. This is especially true before making any drastic changes, such as transfers, as they cannot be undone once completed just like you would in a typical save.