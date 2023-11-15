Highlights Football Manager 2024 has a habit of predicting the world's greatest wonderkids before they hit the mainstream.

Left wingers are key in FM24, with the ability to beat defenders and create chances changing matches instantly.

These 10 wonderkids will solidify the positions for years, with some still at their boyhood club.

Football Manager 2024 is once again amazing sports fans around the world this year. It's hardly a surprise, with the tactical game continually breaking boundaries every year. What more do you want than winning that special European trophy for the first time?

This year it's formed as one of the most polished sports games of all time, with everything from updated set-piece tactics, new leagues, improved graphics and the consistent joy - and disappointment - of a final-day match to win the title. Yet every year, it's famous for one major thing; predicting the future of football.

Football is famous for being one of the most unpredictable, chaotic and confusing - thanks to VAR for that - sports in the world. Yet in all that glory, there are beautiful stories to unearth. Whether it's the next Danish footballer working his way from Scandinavia to the Premier League or Australia breaking records with their next wonderkid, there's always something special. Sports Interactive have the skill of predicting those new wonderkids every year; a frighteningly incredible talent to have.

Left wingers are key to how teams play. No one needs that explanation for them, with their constant pace, flair and energy causing headaches for defenders. There's nothing more spectacular than watching a left winger - particularly the recently retired Eden Hazard and his way of attacking - causing problems for defenders, especially if it involves skill moves.

Several of these wonderkids are already plying their trade at the top of European football - the Champions League. Of course, there are other options, who are still being nurtured by their boyhood clubs, but they still have the potential to rise to the top. Knowing promotion, trophies or that final-day survival might depend on your winger is frightening, but with these ten left wingers, you are sorted in that position for years to come.

All of these stats are taken from the ever-reliable 'FMScout'. However, it is worth bearing in mind that potential changes in FM24 are dependent on a variety of factors out of your control - from injury to motivation, you even need some luck to be able to take these wonderkids to the best in the world.

Rank Name Club Age 1. Mikey Moore Tottenham 15 2. Ansu Fati Brighton (on loan from Barcelona) 20 3. Andreas Schjelderup Nordsjaelland (on loan from Benfica) 19 4. João Rêgo Benfica 18 5. Kendry Páez Independiente del Valle (on loan from Chelsea) 16 6. Samuel Iling-Junior Juventus 20 7. Rayan Cherki Lyon 19 8. Alan Velasco FC Dallas 21 9. Sergey Pinyaev Lokomotiv Moscow 19 10. Sávio Girona (on loan from Troyes) 19

Read more: The 10 best central midfielder wonderkids in Football Manager 2024

10 Sávio - Girona (on loan from Troyes) - 19

Starting the list, Sávio is one of the most exciting young wingers in the world, yet you've probably not heard of him - unless you're a La Liga fanatic, of course. The 19-year-old, currently plying his trade for Girona on loan from Troyes, has had an electric start to the season. With four goals and four assists in 13 matches, he has played a key part in Girona's high-flying start to the season. It epitomises his current talent and potential, but with parent club Troyes not considered a major European club, the opportunity to sign the Brazilian may present itself for a cheap price.

9 Sergey Pinyaev - Lokomotiv Moscow - 19

The link between European and Russian football has been a tricky subject to understand ever since the invasion of Ukraine at the start of 2022. It's prevented players from joining or leaving Russian clubs, with owners not wanting any affiliation, however, if you can seal a deal with Lokomotiv Moscow, then Sergey Pinyaev is one of the best youngsters around. The 19-year-old is considered a dynamic and tricky winger, with the ability to regularly cause issues in the final third. He may only have just one goal in 15 matches this season, but there is more than what meets the eye underneath his basic stats.

8 Alan Velasco - FC Dallas - 21

MLS is a booming league, not least due to the arrival of former Barcelona trio Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets at Inter Miami. However, on the other side of the country, Argentine youngster Alan Velasco is shining for Dallas in Texas. The 21-year-old has 20 goal contributions in 64 matches for Dallas - immediately highlighting his talent, whilst his work up until the final third provides his team with a spark very few clubs have. With MLS growing but still far smaller than European football, you will be able to sign Velasco easily, especially if you have the pull of the Champions League.

7 Rayan Cherki - Lyon - 19

Lyon are a club suffering and, if we're being honest, that's being too kind. The club sit rock bottom of Ligue 1 with just one win all season - coming last weekend away to Rennes. For a club that is expected to be fighting for titles and European football, it's concerning, yet Rayan Cherki is providing a ray of light in unprecedented times. Although he only has one assist this season, his flair, creativity and energy make him one of the most exciting players to watch. He just needs to improve his final product, which you can help with in FM24.

Read more: The 10 best defensive midfielder wonderkids in Football Manager 2024

6 Samuel Iling-Junior - Juventus - 20

Samuel Iling took the bold step of leaving Chelsea's academy for Juventus during the Covid-19 pandemic. Very few English teenagers are confident enough to move abroad at such a young age, but the decision has paid off for him, with Iling-Junior now earning regular minutes for the Italian giants. The youngster may be lacking contributions in the final third - symbolised by just one goal since the start of last season - but his flair and energy provide a new sense of life for Juventus. He's been linked with a move to Tottenham, so you'll have to move quickly if you want to sign him in FM24.

5 Kendry Páez - Independiente del Valle (on loan from Chelsea) - 16

Chelsea's plan since Todd Boehly's arrival has been chaotic. Some would say: is there even a clear plan? Yet the American's idea of buying young wonderkids now and hoping they will perform in the future is risky but potentially clever. Signing Kendry Páez epitomised that decision, before loaning him back to Independiente del Valle until 2025. That transfer means you will be unable to snatch the Ecuadorian from Chelsea anytime soon, but if you do manage the Blues, you have one of the most exciting youngsters in the world. With his flair, creativity and energy, Páez has the potential to dominate world football on FM24.

4 João Rêgo - Benfica - 18

Up next, João Rêgo is one of the most unknown names on this list. The 18-year-old is yet to make his senior team debut, instead playing for the youth team in Portugal. Two goals in four UEFA Youth League matches showcase his talent, but he has yet to do it on the biggest stages. Despite this, FMScout has ranked him at 89, suggesting he has the potential to dominate football in Europe for years to come. Benfica are in a strong financial position after selling several high-profile names - most notably Enzo Fernández - so it might be a struggle to lure him from Southern Europe.

Read more: The 10 best left-back wonderkids in Football Manager 2024

3 Andreas Schjelderup - Nordsjaelland (on loan from Benfica) - 19

Future teammate Andreas Schjelderup will potentially partner Rêgo in the coming years, but for now, Schjelderup is back at his perfect club, Nordsjaelland. Most Football Manager players will have heard of Schjelderup by now. He's been one of the best youngsters in the game for years now, with his talent and potential never fading. 12 goals and seven assists in 43 appearances as a left winger epitomises his talent, which will only increase as time ticks away. Norwegian football is on the rise - partially due to Martin Ødegaard and Erling Haaland; Schjelderup will soon be adding to that list in real life and FM24.

2 Ansu Fati - Brighton (on loan from Barcelona) - 20

When Ansu Fati moved on loan to Brighton, there was a palpable shock around the world. Once billed as the next Barcelona legend, 'why is he moving to an up-and-coming team in England,' people asked. Yet the move has paid off, with Fati able to improve his fitness and increase his game time away from the stress and pressure of Barcelona, where he'll return next year. Injuries have hampered Fati in his short but exciting career and, if that continues in FM24, it may mean the Catalan giants look to sell him sooner rather than later. Keep an eye out for Fati's situation!

1 Mikey Moore - Tottenham - 15

Tottenham Hotspur have produced a plethora of talent over the years - most notably Harry Kane, who left for Bayern Munich in the summer in pursuit of trophies. Yet the next talent is emerging at Hotspur Way, with 15-year-old Mikey Moore (yes, you read that correctly, 15) already hitting mainstream news. The youngster chose to stay in North London instead of moving to several of Europe's biggest clubs in the summer, knowing the pathway to the first team under Ange Postecoglou is clear. In FM24, it will be some time until he is a first-team regular, but he is considered the left winger with the most potential!

Read more: The 10 best centre-back wonderkids on Football Manager 2024