Football Manager 2024 has meticulous tools in place which allow you to take real control of your chosen club. Most of the tabs, such as Squad, Tactics and Scouting are for everyday use. Others can be wrongly overlooked as part of squad management outside of transfers and rotation.

One feature that fits this category is the Medical Centre. The game's developers introduced this feature in Football Manager 2018, and have since developed it as a mainstay in the game. Whilst still prevalent, random injuries have not felt as random since the developers focused on improving the aspect of physiotherapy and science in the game. In theory, you should be able to predict most players getting an injury due to factors such as fatigue or training levels.

We've looked at the FM24 In-Game Editor previously. But in this guide, we will break down each feature that is available in the Medical Centre, all the way from identifying injury risks, to managing injuries. Whether you are a seasoned veteran or a newbie, this comprehensive guide will ensure that you keep your players ready for matchdays, and raring to play their hearts out for you.

6 Overview

The overview section provides a brief look into your squad's current health status, taking into account factors such as match load, training load and fatigue levels. Each player is accounted for, and the section is spearheaded by the Head of Sports Science. They play a crucial role in the success of your medical department, as we will discuss later.

Players can be sorted by overall sharpness and fatigue levels. This can be a useful tool for casual players who want to quickly assess medical statuses without having to deep dive into the intricacies offered in this section.

5 Risk Assessment

Typical patterns will show that players who have run the most and are partaking in high-intensity training sessions will suffer the most injuries. This section is aimed to highlight who is most at risk.

Your Head of Sports Science will provide a detailed risk assessment as to which players are most at risk and how your current training levels are impacting the overall health of your squad. This is particularly useful when playing through a congestion of fixtures. Statistics such as 'Match Load' versus 'Training Load' will dictate which players can do with a deserved rest and which players have played the most. These two factors will essentially mitigate the risk of injuries in your squad, and show which players are susceptible to injuries.

4 Current Injuries

Some of the key benefits of this tab are that it provides you with real-time updates and enables you to plan your squad around key injuries. Short-term injuries will typically be sent to doctors and physios, whilst long-term injuries will be sent to specialists.

By having detailed breakdowns of injuries, management around introducing long-term injuries can be planned. For example, a player who has suffered an ACL injury can be shifted to focus solely on fitness training on a light load to decrease the risk of a setback. In other situations, you may decide to recruit a replacement if a certain player finds their name in this section far too often.

3 Injury History

The injury history section in Football Manager 2024 is a powerful resource used for tracking patterns and identifying injury-prone players. By highlighting key statistics such as 'Most Days Missed in the Last 12 Months', you can analyse which players have struggled with recurring injuries. This data allows you to manage these players effectively by scheduling increased rest during busy fixtures or lightening their training load when fatigue is high.

This tab also lets you compare your injury record against other teams in the league. This may help to decide whether your current physio and sports scientist staff are up to standards or not.

2 Season Summary

This final section in the Medical Centre provides further quantitative data on your squad's injury record in the current and previous seasons.

It displays the cumulative time missed by players in weeks and percentage format. This will give you a focused insight into injury management. Use this data to mitigate risks in future seasons by deciding on the futures of players in an instant. This feature is effective during transfer windows. Some players may need game time to get back to their best, so a loan may be suitable. For others, it may be the end of the road at your club.

1 Ways to Optimise the Medical Centre

Just like a recipe requires the correct ingredients to succeed, your medical department needs the right infrastructure to operate efficiently. Having a well-structured and capable team is essential for keeping your players fit and minimising the time that they spend on the sidelines. This section explores how to optimise the use of your medical staff and integrate their work into your club's overall plan.

The medical team at your club is formed by a combination of a Head Physio, Physios, Head of Sports Science and Sports Scientists. The physio team will reduce the likelihood of injuries and aim to decrease the recovery time of your players. The sports science team will provide reports on injury risks, acting as a preventative tool.

To get the best results, ensure you hire staff with high attributes in areas such as Physiotherapy, Sports Science, and Judging Player Ability. The relevant attributes will be highlighted for you as you search for your ideal candidate. Depending on your club’s resources when you take over, you may find these positions underfunded or understaffed across your senior team and below. If so, consider making a 'Board Request' to increase your medical team’s capacity. Clubs with financial backing are more likely to accommodate such requests, enabling you to assemble a high-calibre medical department. The longer you go on in the game, the board will be obliged to accept your requests as their trust builds in you.

Once the right team is in place, you can delegate key responsibilities to staff members. For instance, just as you might rely on an Assistant Manager for training sessions, you can ask your Head Physio or Head of Sports Science to provide regular updates and summaries of your squad’s fitness levels. These medical reports are especially useful if you are a gamer who prefers to primarily focus on matchdays and transfers rather than micromanaging player wellness. This delegation ensures you are still making informed decisions without being overwhelmed by medical details in your inbox.

Your medical team's insights are invaluable when planning your squad’s future. The Season Summary section of the Medical Centre can highlight which players have been consistently unavailable due to injuries. Those taking up substantial wages but offering limited availability for games can be flagged for transfer or replacements. For budget-conscious managers, this can free up resources for more reliable players with better injury records. Recurring medical issues with a particular player might also justify a reason to release the player or send them on loan to build up their fitness away from the club.

Your tactical approach will also significantly affect player fitness levels. Intense systems, such as gegenpressing or high-press setups, require greater stamina and higher physical attributes. While they can offer benefits on the pitch, they also take a lot out of players in intense periods. This will increase the risk of collecting injuries, particularly for players with medium-to-high injury susceptibility. The most obvious way to counteract this is by having a squad big enough to rotate starting players regularly. However, for those who have smaller or lower quality squads, you can do so by using the Medical Centre smartly. This is done by identifying trends effectively and using this as a basis for deciding which players require more recovery time.

By carefully managing your medical infrastructure, delegating effectively, and using insights to inform your tactics and squad planning, you’ll minimise injuries and keep your team firing on all cylinders.