Summary Football Manager 2024 offers creativity and challenges, with add-ons sometimes making saves too easy.

Six save ideas are ranked by difficulty, challenging you to redefine success in innovative ways.

Scenarios like "Waking up a Sleeping Giant" and "Moneyball Challenge" test your Football Manager skills.

Football Manager 2024 is a canvas for your creativity, offering a simulation experience that can be as straightforward or as challenging as you desire. For long-time players, mastering the game often involves perfecting tactics or honing training methods. Add-ons like the In-Game Editor enable you to control the narrative, but they can sometimes have the unintended effect of making your save feel too easy and uninspiring, taking the edge off the accomplished feeling.

This article will delve into six save ideas, ranked by difficulty, designed to truly test your Football Manager skills. Each scenario challenges you to redefine success in innovative ways. Some of these scenarios are real-life situations, whilst for others you would be the first to do it. Whether you prefer a fairy-tale story or a more rigorous long-term challenge, these ideas will rekindle your passion for Football Manager as we anticipate the release of Football Manager 2025 in March. There’s no need to rush either, as you can always carry your save over into the 2025 edition of the game.

Ranking Scenario 6. Waking up a Sleeping Giant 5. National League to Premier League 4. Starting Unemployed 3. Moneyball Challenge 2. Athletic Bilbao Challenge 1. World Domination

6 Waking up a Sleeping Giant

Taking charge of a fallen giant of the game is the perfect blend of mixing reality with the gaming world. There are a host of candidates that would fall under the category of 'sleeping giants' in Europe alone. Nottingham Forest, Olympique Lyonnais, Leeds United, Valencia and, these days, even Manchester United count as clubs who you could awaken within. Your task is to restore the pride of these clubs, who have fallen from grace over time.

With some clubs, like the Red Devils, the task may be easier thanks to an excellent transfer budget and over-inflated market values of surplus players. For others, years of regression has meant that not only the squads are average at best, but the training and youth facilities are also outdated. Perhaps you will need to stretch your budget or ponder whether selling your best assets will help you to balance out your squad in underdeveloped areas.

To succeed with these teams, you will need to prioritise long-term development with a dose of patience. Invest in youth facilities and a good coaching setup to gradually build a lineage of exciting talent within your club. Partnered with smart recruitment and success on the pitch, you will quickly go from being a stepping stone of a club, where star players will request to leave, to the status of a powerhouse club within a few years.

With this game save, patience is key. You will target gradual improvement with the help of your board. Try to over-deliver on targets that your board sets up at the start of every season to better engage your fans. Use the club’s existing legacy to restore that winning feeling and awaken the sleeping giant domestically and even in Europe.

5 National League to Premier League

One of the most popular saves in Football Manager for dedicated players is by starting in the lowest tiers of English football and guiding a club to European glory. This long journey requires resilience, persistence and tactical superiority. You might find yourself even narrowly missing out on promotion in some years, to acclimatise properly to the relevant league.

Managing in the National League, for example, will bring challenges that are not seen higher up in the pyramid. You may find yourself with squad players who are on part-time contracts as the wages are not sustainable. Limited finances requires astute recruitment with little room for errors in the transfer market. The free agency market is your best bet for a squad booster.

The biggest margins between promotion and relegation in the short term will be excellent squad management and tactical setups which will set the precedent for important results. There will be long seasons ahead, with 40+ games in the lower tiers, so buckle up and enjoy the ride. For long-term goals, investing early on in your save in different ways. Saving as much money as possible, coupled with developing the youth infrastructure will ensure a more seamless transition into top-flight football when the time comes.

One of English football’s most famous examples of a non-league footballer's rise is Jamie Vardy. The striker began his career at Stocksbridge Park Steels and won the Premier League in 2012. He also played in the Champions League with Leicester City the following season. You can be the Jamie Vardy of your own world but with a suit on.

4 Starting Unemployed

Starting an unemployed save in Football Manager 2024 will offer you a unique experience. Starting without a club, reputation, or previous playing or coaching experience will give you a humbling start to life as a manager. Without the safety net of a job, your journey will begin with low-reputation clubs in obscure leagues across the globe. There is no harm in being brave and applying for high-reputation jobs, but there are very slim chances of even securing an interview. Most clubs in the game will assess your suitability in line with your playing style, but that will be impossible to secure a big job with zero credibility. Patience is key, so eating some humble pie and slowly building your reputation will be the secret key to exceeding in this challenging save.

Starting from scratch is entirely unpredictable and for the brave gamers. Every step forward and step back will be a lesson to learn, whether it is a good or bad experience. Perhaps more than any other challenging save, this one will require the most patience from you.

3 Moneyball Challenge

The Moneyball Challenge in Football Manager 2024 is inspired by Billy Beane's revolutionary approach to success in the Oakland Athletics' 2002 baseball season. The sporting success was such an inspiring story that it was retold in a biographical sports drama film format in 2011. Moneyball (2011) starred Brad Pitt and is a story retold about Billy Beane assembling a team of undervalued players thanks to impeccable scouting, smart budgeting and data analytics.

This concept translates seamlessly into football these days, with the likes of Brighton and Hove Albion, who were financially constrained when they first arrived in the Premier League. However, clever scouting and data analysis over a few years solidified them as a profitable and sustainable team. In the world of Football Manager, you can make your mark on any team that you wish. Much like in the movie, your job is to identify players under the radar who have high potential ability in key traits according to the relevant positions.

The approach requires moving away from spending money on players who will sell the most shirts for you. Instead, focus solely on younger talents with high potential, and develop a tactical system that brings out the best in them. Additionally, you could also recruit veterans to aid the development of your players who have slipped under the radar. This can be crucial for faster development through in-game features such as mentoring and building social groups.

Behind that, you must have an excellent scouting department in your team. Prioritise spending more of your budget in scouting above transfers, and you will reap the rewards in years to come. Incorporating the Moneyball mentality into your save is proving to yourself that you do not always need endless funds to build a successful team. Like Beane’s Oakland Athletics, you will need innovation and discipline to outperform your wealthier rivals, proving that strategy and analytics can win the war.

2 Athletic Bilbao Challenge

Taking charge of Athletic Bilbao in Football Manager 2024 offers one of the unique real-life challenges in the game. Bilbao is one of Spanish football’s most iconic clubs in the Basque region, known for their unique recruitment policy of only signing players of Basque heritage. The identity-first approach is something that the club prides itself on.

Your player pool is instantly restricted to those born in or developed within the Basque region, which puts you at a disadvantage straight away against the likes of Real Madrid or FC Barcelona. However, keeping to this approach will keep you connected to your fans and your board in the game will also not allow you to sign non-Basque players. Whilst this may seem like a daunting challenge, it will emphasise the need to prioritise youth development, and making significant investments in the club’s academy and backroom staff. Gradually upgrading training facilities to maximise the potential of homegrown players will become essential as the game goes on.

1 World Domination Challenge

The World Domination Challenge is the ultimate test for Football Manager purists. This does not mean start at low-reputation clubs, but your mission is to win every top domestic league and continental competition across all six FIFA continents: Europe, North America, South America, Africa, Asia, and Oceania.

The journey is gruelling, as you will not win domestic leagues at the first time of asking. This will require you to adapt to different leagues, philosophies, and styles of play depending on the squads you inherit. This save requires an excellent level of adaptability. Your success will demand tactical adaptation, astute player recruitment, and resilience in rebuilding squads time and again. It might have seemed easy for Sir Alex Ferguson to do over 27 years, but it is not for the easy-hearted. With each triumph, your legacy will grow around the world. A more systematic approach would be to start with low-reputation clubs and end your travels in Europe as you would be more likely to get a high-reputation job alongside your trophy-laden cabinet. This is the ultimate challenge for Football Manager 2024.