Highlights Football Manager 2024 will feature a new list of wonderkids, including Andre Gomes, Martim Fernandes, and Arthur Vermeeren.

These young players have already shown their potential at their respective clubs and are expected to become stars in the future.

While they may not come cheap, these wonderkids are worth keeping an eye on for gamers looking for talented prospects in their managerial journeys.

Football Manager 2024 is set to be released later this year, and in turn, there comes a new list of football's up-and-coming wonderkids.

The game has a reputation for unearthing some of football's hidden talents before they have hit the biggest stage, with Kylian Mbappe, Jadon Sancho, and Erling Braut Haaland just a few of the footballers that the infamous management simulation series have dug out from the treasure pit.

Well, this year will bring a similar scenario to avid gamers, with these 15 wonderkids expected to feature in your managerial journeys. Please bear in mind that the players listed have yet to be confirmed by Sports Interactive, this is purely who we think could be in the running to receive the elusive tag of 'wonder kid' later this year.

Player Age Nationality Club Andre Gomes 18 Portugal Benfica Martim Fernandes 17 Portugal FC Porto Arthur Vermeeren 18 Belgium Royal Antwerp Luis Guilherme 17 Brazil Palmeiras Joao Veloso 18 Portugal Benfica Paul Wanner 17 Germany Bayern Munich Ethan Mbappe 16 France Paris Saint-Germain Archie Gray 17 England Leeds United Valentin Carboni 18 Argentina Inter Milan Mikey Moore 16 England Tottenham Hotspur Kendry Paez 16 Ecuador Independiente Del Valle Lamine Yamal 16 Spain Barcelona Ethan Nwaneri 16 England Arsenal Vitor Roque 18 Brazil Athletico Paranaese Roony Bardghji 17 Sweden FC Copenhagen

1 Andre Gomes - Benfica - 18 years old

Gomes might be the only goalkeeper on this list, but his potential will likely make him enticing to gamers this year. Standing at 1.82m, the youngster is yet to feature for Benfica's first team. However, regular minutes for Benfica B and Benfica U23s have seen him already record ten clean sheets in his career.

He may be one to keep an eye out for later into your save, but as he will become a regular at a major Portuguese club, he may not come cheap.

2 Martim Fernandes - Porto - 17 years old

Moving north up the Atlantic Ocean to the city of Porto is Portuguese right-back Martim Fernandes, who despite not featuring for the Porto first team, is already regarded as one of the best right-back wonderkids in football.

As an attacking full-back who is renowned for being elegant on the ball, he possesses all the traits to become an eye-catching player in southern Europe. Fernandes' use of his weaker foot could make him an intriguing contender as an inverted full-back, but just like Gomes, he may not come in cheap.

3 Arthur Vermeeren - Royal Antwerp - 18 years old

Vermeeren, regarded as the future of Belgian football, has built a reputation as a hard-working central midfielder for Royal Antwerp. Despite only turning 18 earlier this year, he has already featured 41 times for the Belgian champions, registering one goal and three assists in the process.

Belgium U17 coach David Penneman described the midfielder as a 'phenomenal talent' earlier in his career.

“Let a hundred people look at Arthur and perhaps not everyone will single him out as a phenomenal talent. But it was his inconspicuousness that caught my attention. Arthur solved problems before they could be imagined, by constantly scanning the environment and playing football efficiently. He thought two steps faster than the rest," he stated.

With young central midfielders often carrying an expensive price, it is unlikely Vermeeran will be a cheap one to buy, but there is no doubt he is a wonderkid to keep an eye on.

4 Luis Guilherme - Palmeiras - 17 years old

Moving across to South America, 17-year-old Guilherme can roam across the final third - just like his footballing idols of Neymar and Ronaldinho.

At 17, he has already played 18 times for Palmeiras, with zero goals to his name so far. However, his creativity and flair in the final third will make him an appealing prospect to gamers in FM24 - especially if his price is cheaper than other European options.

5 Joao Veloso - Benfica - 18 years old

Benfica have a history of producing some of football's finest talent - including Manchester City stars Bernardo Silva and Ruben Dias.

But as a new era begins, it looks like Benfica have the potential to produce more world-class talent in Liga Portugal. As previously mentioned, Gomes is already glowing with potential, whilst defensive midfielder Veloso joins him on this list. Standing at 1.85m, he possesses the potential height and strength to dominate opponents, whilst his tactically astute ability to play multiple positions will only help his cause for game time.

6 Paul Wanner - Bayern Munich - 17 years old

German Paul Wanner already has a reputation amongst youth football for his elegance as a roaming playmaker. Often utilised across a midfield trio, Wanner has already played twice for Bayern Munich, whilst cementing his status for the U19 side Bayern Munich II last season. Standing at 1.85m, he possesses the height and strength to frustrate opposition defenders.

However, a deadline day loan move to Elversberg will delay any potential move you might want to make for the playmaker.

7 Ethan Mbappe - PSG - 16 years old

Kylian Mbappe needs no introduction. His rise through Monaco and now Paris Saint Germain has seen him cement his status as one of the best footballers in the world; a defender's nightmare as he is often called. But you might not have heard of his brother, Ethan.

The 16-year-old central midfielder has become a regular for PSG's U19 side, playing 26 times last season. With technical ability that clearly runs in the family, alongside his smart awareness and composure in the final third, Mbappe is one to keep an eye on as the years pass by.

8 Archie Gray - Leeds - 17 years old

Sailing across to England, Archie Gray is already plying his trade for Leeds' first team in the Championship. In fact, he has now started seven consecutive matches under Daniel Farke since his debut.

Roaming within the middle of the park, Gray has the composure to dictate the tempo of matches with his intricate passing or clever awareness. He possesses all the qualities to become a star midfielder.

Due to Leeds' struggles in the Championship, he may be a cheaper option to other options, especially if the Whites fail to secure promotion at their first attempt.

9 Valentin Carboni - Inter Milan - 18 years old

Featuring as the only Argentinian on this list, Carboni is one to keep an eye on within Serie A. The playmaker, currently plying his trade for Monza on loan from Inter Milan, has already earned minutes in Italy's top division.

With a knack for roaming across the final third, Carboni can create chances with his excellent footwork and natural technique in tight spaces. His current loan will make any potential transfer in the first season challenging, but Carboni holds heaps of potential to become a footballing star.

10 Mikey Moore - Tottenham Hotspur - 16 years old

Tottenham Hotspur have produced their fair share of wonderkids over the years - most recently in the form of record goalscorer Harry Kane.

In the form of Mikey Moore, Spurs may have a new star to take centre stage. The 16-year-old recently signed a new contract at Hotspur Way, rejecting the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona to stay in N17.

He starred in Spurs' U18 Premier League Cup triumph last season, registering seven goal contributions across the season. Known for his pace and threat down the left wing, Moore should be kept an eye on in the coming years.​​​​​​​

11 Kendry Paez - Independiente Del Valle/Chelsea - 16 years old

Ecuadorian talent Kendry Paez has already hit mainstream news at the age of 16, after Chelsea agreed to sign him in May 2025 for a fee over £17million.

The 16-year-old is the youngest debutant and goalscorer in the history of the Ecuadorian top flight, whilst he shone for Ecuador at the U20 World Cup this summer.

The midfielder, who can play centrally or on the wing, is known for his silky touches and elegant movement on, and off, the ball. Billed as one of the future stars of South American football, he has the potential to excel in Europe, however, an arranged transfer to West London may halt any hopes you have of signing him early on.

12 Lamine Yamal - Barcelona - 16 years old

Barcelona's academy, La Masia, have produced some of the greatest talents of all time - including Lionel Messi, Xavi, and Iniesta.

However, Lamine Yamal has smashed records in recent months as the youngest player to feature for Barcelona. After breaking his first record, Yamal became the youngest assister in the club's history, whilst winning the player of the match award to Villarreal.

Post-match, Xavi suggested: "He nearly always makes the best decision, which is what makes the difference in football. We have big expectations, even more so when you see what you see."

The pressure is on the Spanish winger, but he has the potential to succeed at the highest level in Europe.

13 Ethan Nwaneri - Arsenal - 16 years old

Arsenal's monumental rise under Mikel Arteta was catalysed by his use of youth from the academy; Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe epitomise this.

Nwaneri looks to be another talent emerging from Hale End - recently known for breaking the Premier League youngest player record away to Brentford last season.

Featuring prominently in the academy recently, he registered seven goal contributions in ten U18 league matches last season, whilst also training inconsistently with the first team. The potential for Nwaneri is off the scale.

14 Vitor Roque - Athletico Paranaense/Barcelona - 18 years old

Roque has the pressure of Brazil on his shoulders. The 18-year-old has already scored 26 goals for his current club in 76 appearances, despite only just turning professional.

With his pace and stocky build, he possesses the quality to be effective across the front three, which bears strikingly similar qualities to previous Brazilian legends.

A pre-arranged transfer to Barcelona has already been agreed next summer, which will make any transfer you want to make for Roque far harder, but there is no doubt he has the talent to hold an elite status within European football.

15 Roony Bardghji - 17 years old - FC Copenhagen

Bardghji has already shone within Scandinavian football recently, with 53 appearances under his belt. With eight goals during that time, the Swede has already shown his ability in first-team football. He remains as the one to watch in European football.

A late Panenka penalty for Copenhagen in a Champions League qualifier against Sparta Prague epitomised his confidence and quality. On the biggest stage, he had the composure to cooly chip his penalty to win the shoot-out.

The winger still has two and a half years remaining on his contract, but compared to other options on this list, he may come in as a cheaper option.