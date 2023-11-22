Highlights Football Manager 2024 is one of the best games around, but you have to be smart in the transfer window to compete.

There are several options available across Europe via their release clauses - especially in Spain.

It means you can skip negotiating with the club, providing a stress-free experience in FM24!

Football Manager 2024 is finally in full flow and – once again – it is considered one of the best sports games of the year. It continually amazes fans with its detail, tactical awareness and quality every single year. In fact, it's so good you expect it every year.

This year it's formed as one of the most polished sports games of all time, with everything from updated set-piece tactics, improved realism, better graphics and the consistent joy - or disappointment - of a final-day match to win the title. There's nothing more heartbreaking than losing, right?

However, in a world of financial wealth and power, it is often challenging to find the right players to fit your team. After all, transfer records are broken every transfer window and finding a cheap option to compete with that is challenging. Clubs are unable to match the financial wealth of state-owned clubs, most notably Manchester City and Newcastle.

This is why you have to be smart in the transfer window - and release clauses are one of the best ways around high prices. No Premier League players feature in this list, mainly because very few clubs insert them into the contract, but, in Spain, where it is a legal obligation, there are several steals available. Every player on this list has a release clause close to their market value, so - even though some might seem expensive - they are still good value for money. These 15 release clause bargains are worth keeping an eye on.

All of these stats are taken from the ever-reliable 'FMScout'. However, it is worth bearing in mind that release clauses might change - or even get removed - by the time you look to sign these players. It is dependent on the player's contract situation in real life or if they sign a new contract in FM24.

Ranking Name Club Price 1. Dani Olmo RB Leipzig £51m 2. Ricardo Horta Braga £25.5m 3. Mikel Merino Real Sociedad £38.5m 4. Nico Williams Athletic Bilbao £43m 5. Jeremie Frimpong Bayer Leverkusen £34.5m 6. Oihan Sancet Athletic Bilbao £25.5m 7. Ali Al Musrati Braga £25.5m 8. Yeremy Pino Villarreal £69m 9. Maxence Lacroix Wolfsburg £34.5m 10. Kaiky Almeria £10.5m 11. Robin Le Normand Real Sociedad £43m 12. Gonçalo Inácio Sporting Lisbon £38.5m 13. Alfonso Pedraza Villarreal £18.75m 14. Mikel Oyarzabal Real Sociedad £64m 15. Javi Galán Atlético Madrid £32m

Read more: The 20 best bargain signings under £15 million in Football Manager 2024

15 Javi Galán - LB

Left-back Javi Galán is one of the best options in that position. Available for just over £30m, he has all the qualities you need in. left-back. From his pace, defending and composure on the ball, to even being able to provide an attacking threat up to the final third. He's a master in the position and his release clause allows him to be signed with ease. Of course, there might be better players available for a slightly cheaper price, but knowing the stress-free experience of a release clause is there is a nice luxury to have. He kickstarts an impressive list.

14 Mikel Oyarzabal - LW

Continuing on, Mikel Oyarzabal - who also plays in Spain (you'll notice a recurring trend in this list) - is a player synonymous with Football Manager players over the years. Capable of playing across the front three, he is one of the most consistent attackers in Spain. Although the release clause of £64m might seem steep, that's the price you pay for one of the world's best attackers now. It's a grim reminder that modern-day football is all about financial power, so if you want one of the best forwards in Oyarzabal, you'll have to pay the price in Football Manager 2024.

13 Alfonso Pedraza - LB

Just like Galán, Alfonso Pedraza is another option at left-back in Spain. Currently, playing for Villarreal, Pedraza has everything you need from a left-back. At 27, he is still in his prime, with the decline typically seen once players go over 30 not expected for another few years. It's all leading to a perfect full-back in Pedraza. With a release clause of under £20m, he is the perfect bargain option in FM24, capable of playing for the majority of Premier League clubs. If you need squad depth to compete on the domestic and European front, Pedraza is the person for you.

Read more: Every formation in Football Manager 2024

12 Gonçalo Inácio - CB

Gonçalo Inácio is a famous name within the Football Manager community. Portugal is one of the best leagues to sign from in the game, with the country having a reputation for producing world-class talent every season. It's a spectacular record for a relatively small country - and Inácio is the next person to sign before he becomes one of the world's best talents. For a release clause of just £38.5m, Inácio is the perfect ball-playing defender, capable of starting simple attacks with his feet every time. He might lack the height and strength, but alongside a strong defender, they will work perfectly.

11 Robin Le Normand - CB

There are several centre-backs on this list and Robin Le Normand continues the defensive dominance. The Spaniard - who previously used to be French - is one of the best centre-backs in La Liga, known for his consistency all season. The 27-year-old is at the heart of Real Sociedad's defence, capable of playing the ball with his feet. For a release clause of £43m in FM24, he will help transform your defence. It might even seem like an expensive price, but when financial dominance is taking over football, you have to swallow your pride and pay the price for the best players.

10 Kaiky - CB

Kaiky is the cheapest option on this list at £10.5m. He might even be the player with the least quality at the moment, but at just 19 years of age, the world is in Kaiky's hands. Currently playing for Almeria, Kaiky is widely considered one of the most promising players in La Liga. He's not even a regular for the club, but the Brazilian's potential in FM24 is clear, which makes the price of just over £10m worthwhile. It might be an investment, knowing he will pay back the price eventually, but surely Kaiky is an option too good to turn down?

9 Maxence Lacroix - CB

If you've played EA Sports FC 24 - or previously FIFA - you'll know the name Maxence Lacroix. In fact, if you've ever played Football Manager - or even one Bundesliga match - you'll know his name. The Frenchman is widely considered one of the quickest centre-backs in the world, capable of outrunning defenders with ease. It's a luxury to have that very few defenders possess, allowing you to play a high line without the risk of getting caught behind your defence. For a fee of £34.5m, you get one of the best - and also most promising - defenders around.

8 Yeremy Pino - RW

Coming in as the most expensive option on the list, you're probably thinking Yeremy Pino isn't worth the money. After all, £69m for one young player sounds crazy, right? Well, on the face of it, it might seem like that, but what that price doesn't mention is he has the potential to be one of the world's best players. Villarreal knows his talent, which is exactly why they implemented an expensive release clause, but the youngster is considered one of the most dynamic dribblers in the world. He suits the role of an inside forward perfectly, knowing he can cut in and beat the defender. There are very few better than him.

7 Ali Al Musrati - DM

Ali Al Musrati is one of the best options on this year's game at just £25.5m. The defensive midfielder possesses the ability to act as the link between defence and attack - helping transition through the opposition's midfield success. If anything, he's like a rock, providing support in front of the defence as pressure builds. Of course, he's not the youngest player in the world at 27 years of age, but defensive midfielders are capable of playing into their late 30s, knowing sprint speed and acceleration are not as important compared to other positions. Signing him and Horta from Braga makes sense.

6 Oihan Sancet - AM

Athletic Bilbao's decision to use only players from the Basque Country is unique but beautiful. Remember, it's a tiny area in Spain, but it has the ability to produce world-class sporting talents. Not just footballers and managers; cyclists as well! Oihan Sancet is the latest player to break through the ranks at Athletic Bilbao, capable of threading passes through the opposition defence as well. At just 23 years of age, he still has the world in his hands, knowing he can either stay at his boyhood club or leave for a release clause value of £25.5m in FM24.

5 Jeremie Frimpong - RB

Bundesliga rival Frimpong has been at the heart of Bayer Leverkusen's revival under Xabi Alonso, whilst being regularly linked to the Premier League. He's been one of the best players in the Bundesliga recently, which makes his stats in FM24 expected. The Dutchman's well-rounded defensive stats seem particularly impressive under closer inspection, knowing his defending and awareness allow him to position himself in the right place at the right time to minimise the threat. For a fee of £35m, he might be one of the best options around in this year's game, especially if you play a high line.

Read more: The 20 best free agents to sign in Football Manager 2024

4 Nico Williams - RW

As previously mentioned, Athletic Bilbao are a club thriving with their Basque Country players. It's a law unique to football, but it's led to several superb players. Inaki Williams was at the heart of the club for years - and still is - as he went years without missing a game. Yet now it is his brother's turn, Nico Williams, to take the spotlight. Widely considered one of the most dynamic wingers in the world, his release clause value of £43m seems like a bargain, knowing he is still only young and has his whole career ahead of him.

3 Mikel Merino - DM

Mikel Merino is the last player in La Liga on this list. Yes, we know there's been a lot, but with the league making release clauses mandatory, it was to be expected. Mikel Merino is widely considered one of Real Soceidad's best players, capable of playing as a defensive midfielder or central midfielder. If you want to go bold, he could even work as a wide centre-back in a three-at-the-back formation! For a value of £38.5m, you get a versatile player who is still in the prime of his career. Surely he's too impressive to turn down?

2 Ricardo Horta - LW

We mentioned Ricardo Horta's teammate - Al Musrati - earlier. Braga are an exciting European team, currently playing in the Champions League group stages against Real Madrid. That's all thanks to an impressive recruitment plan and strategy. However, the release clauses inserted into their star players might disappoint their fans. Horta's release clause of £25.5m is superb value for a winger capable of playing for several of Europe's best clubs. With his pace, work rate and threat in the final third, Horta is one of the best options on the market, knowing you can instantly improve his weekly wage of £11k.

1 Dani Olmo - AM

Last, but not least, Dani Olmo has been linked to a move to the Premier League for years. Well, that's what it feels like at least. His teammates - including Christopher Nkunku and Timo Werner - have left for the most prestigious league in the world, but Olmo is still at RB Leipzig - now considered one of their best players. However, how long he stays there is up to you because, if you manage a major European club in FM24, the Spaniard's release of £51m might be too impressive to turn down. Able to transform your midfield, Olmo is one of the best talents in the world.

Read more: The 10 best attacking midfielder wonderkids in Football Manager 2024