Highlights Football Manager 2024 is set to be Sports Interactive's most advanced game yet, with new features and gameplay improvements.

There is an option to gain early access through pre-ordering, which also comes with a 10% discount.

The mobile version of Football Manager 2024 will be exclusively available for Netflix members, while the game will also be available on Steam, Epic, Xbox, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.

The football season is well underway, which means one of football's greatest games - Football Manager - is set to hit the shops in the coming week. The latest release, 2024, is set to be Sports Interactive's most advanced game yet, as is often the case as each year passes by.

This will be Sports Interactive’s 20th game this year, with Studio Director Miles Jacobson suggesting their latest game is a 'love letter to football': “Having seen FM23 hit the incredible, record-breaking milestone of six million players last month, I’m proud to be confirming today the release of Football Manager 2024. FM24 is the 20th game in the Football Manager series, and it’s a love letter to football. It’s the closing of this chapter of our history and the most complete version we’ve ever produced."

For decades, FIFA has dominated the industry within sports gaming, but as the world evolves, Football Manager is continuing to increase in popularity in all corners of the globe - highlighted by Football Manager 2022 surpassing more than one million copies sold. As Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe dominate the football on the pitch, gamers can continue to experiment with new tactics and ideas each year. Therefore, here is everything you need to know about Football Manager 2024.

Football Manager 2024 is set to be released on 6th November 2023. It follows a continuing trend from Sports Interactive to release the game in the final quarter of the year. Now that may seem a little while away, but for fans who want to gain early access, they can do so by pre-ordering the game. Not only will this save fans money - pre-ordering entails 10% off the full price - it unlocks access to the beta, which is released two weeks before release day. Although not confirmed yet, the beta will go live around the 23rd of October, just 41 days away for eager gamers!

Trailer

The sense of excitement is building across the internet for Football Manager 2024 and the trailer will only add to the enthusiasm. Released on the 12th September, the FM24 world reveal provided fans with a look into what they can expect this Autumn, including a features roadmap in the coming weeks at the end.

FM24 Mobile

Football Manager 2024 Mobile is undertaking a major change in its system this year, with the mobile game now being exclusively available for Netflix members. If you're an existing player with a Netflix membership, you'll be able to install the new game through the Netflix app when the game launches in November. It will appear in a dedicated Games row on Apple phones and a separate Games tab on Android devices. It will still be available to download via iOS and Android, but you must have a Netflix account to be able to access it. Full feature announcements for FM24 will be released in late October (the week commencing the 23rd of October).

Steam

Football Manager 2024 is returning to its traditional platform on Steam and Epic, where fans can pre-order for 10% off as previously mentioned. Whether you spend hundreds of hours on the game or just a few each week, you'll be able to tweak as little or as much as you want on one of the most technical games on the market.

Xbox and PS5

Football Manager 2024 will also be returning to the thrills and drama of Console in the coming months. This will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows 10, and PS5. The game will be available on the Xbox Game Pass from launch for Microsoft gamers - whether this is on console or Windows 10.

Finally, Football Manager will be returning to Nintendo Switch with FM24 Touch - a version of the game in between the traditional and the mobile game. Information about FM24 Touch will be released from the week commencing 30th October 2023.

With the trailer only just being released, we currently have no detail on any of the new features being added to FM24. However, Sports Interactive teased the new features at the end of the trailer, which is only going to excite gamers around the world.

From the week commencing the 18th of September, Sports Interactive will release news on 'smarter transfers', 'squad building and finance', 'introducing intermediaries', and 'offloading players'. It sounds exciting, but there is plenty more to come.

The following week (w/c 25th September) they will announce more information about 'individual player targets', 'interaction logic', 'truer football motion', 'match authenticity', and 'positional play'. But it will continue to be a heavy week, with a 'set pieces refresh' and 'coaches debut' set to intrigue gamers. Influencers and gamers across the world have been asking for improved set pieces for years; it looks like you might finally get your way.

Continuing the announcements, there will be gameplay deep dives and a look at FMFC. This will be coupled with a features wrap-up video to help fans understand everything new coming to the game. Quality of life upgrades will be announced from the 9th of October before features for FM24 Console and Mobile will be released the week commencing the 23rd of October. Rounding everything up, features within FM24 Touch will be released from the 30th of October.

It's going to be a busy month for Football Manager lovers!

As the clock ticks away towards release day, you may be looking to buy the game as the dark nights draw in. If you plan to, ordering the game in advance will save you 10% on console and laptop.

Version Price Steam/Epic/Microsoft £44.99 (£40.50 during pre-order) Console £44.99 (£40.49 during pre-order) Mobile Free with a Netflix subscription Touch Yet to be announced

Potential Save Ideas

There are some incredible journeys possible throughout the FM24 pyramid - stretching from the lower leagues of semi-professional English football to the iconic Champions League nights. If you want ideas for a save, this is the place to come.

York City - With Wrexham and Notts County now no longer in the National League, it presents a much more open battle for promotion. Despite a tough start to the season, York City have recently had a major takeover from the Uggla family. Signings such as Dipo Akinyemi and Daniel Batty have already highlighted their financial strength. Can you take them through the Football League to the Premier League?

Athletic Bilbao - This is an interesting one every year and FM24 will be the same. With the Basque-based team only allowed to sign players from that region, it presents a unique challenge for Football Manager. Forced to focus highly on your academy and youth football, you may be forced to play the long game, but the feeling of succeeding with a team all from the Basque region would be memorable.

Al Ahli - Saudi Arabia stole the headlines over the summer with their heavy spending spree; which included Al Ahli. The team haven't won the league since 2016 but completed a major overhaul over the summer. Gabri Veiga, Riyad Mahrez, Allan Saint-Maximin, Edouard Mendy and Franck Kessie headlined their makeover as they strengthened across the pitch. With the pressure on, and huge financial backing behind you, can you end their disappointment and win the title?

*The Saudi Pro League has not yet been confirmed as a playable league in FM, but after a heavy spending spree, it can be highly expected.

At the time of writing, there has been no official confirmation from Sports Interactive regarding who the wonderkids are in Football Manager 24. Every year, Football Manager has a knack for predicting the next wonderkid to break onto the biggest stage. The likes of

Youssoufa Moukoko and Erling Haaland have been noticed in the game in previous years, but who will be the young stars to rise this year in each position?

Goalkeeper

Gavin Bazunu - Although relegated last season, Southampton's goalkeeper is still only 21 and has a bright future ahead of him. The Irishman stands at 1.89m tall and has the potential to be one of the world's best.

Defenders

Giorgio Scalvini - If you've played FM before, you would have heard of this young Italian defender. The 19-year-old centre-back is known for his exceptional passing skills and can often fill in as a defensive midfielder. Although he will be expensive, he is known as one of the best youngsters in the world.

Midfielders

Ethan Nwaneri - The young Arsenal midfielder broke the record as the youngest-ever Premier League player last season away to Brentford. Now he is ready for the biggest stage. With his ability to roam across midfield, registering goals and assists in the process, he might be the perfect player to use either on loan or in a resurgent Arsenal team.

Attackers

Vitor Roque - Dubbed the next Ronaldo, the young Brazilian striker has the potential to take the world by storm. A pre-arranged transfer to Barcelona has already been agreed next summer, which will make any transfer you want to make for Roque far harder but manage the Catalan-based club instead, and it will be a dream come true, especially if you partner him with Lamine Yamal.

Read more: Predicting 15 wonderkids to be added to Football Manager 2024

Team Budgets

We currently have no information on club budgets for the new season, but as soon as we do, we'll update this section to give you as much help as possible when choosing your club! With Saudi Arabia rocking the footballing market in real life, it is likely to affect the world just as much in Football Manager.