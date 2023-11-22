Highlights Football Manager 2024 is strongly considered one of the most polished games of the year, with new features making it fresh and exciting.

However, choosing who to manage is one of the first challenges you encounter, knowing there are thousands of options available.

These 15 clubs have the richest bank balance in the game, allowing you to make major signings every transfer window.

Football Manager 2024 is one of the best sports games of the year. With fresh features, new leagues, and compelling tactics adding to an already impressive game, Sports Interactive's latest version is better than ever. It's not a surprise that GIVEMESPORT suggested it is the most polished version of Football Manager of all time.

However, choosing a team to manage on Football Manager can be a challenge. Do you want to enjoy the state-owned wealth of Manchester City, Newcastle United and Paris Saint Germain? Or would you prefer to start at the very bottom of the footballing pyramid? The National League North/South has never been more appealing, with the potential to take the likes of Dover Athletic and St Albans City to the glory of Premier League football.

However, if you want a stress-free experience - financed by wealth and power - then these are the 15 clubs for you. With a balance over £100m, they have the potential to make major signings in FM24.

It's worth noting that this is based on the bank balances, but, for example, Newcastle are still an incredibly wealthy club due to their relationship with Saudi Arabia, yet their balance suggests otherwise. Several of Europe's biggest teams are capable of signing the world's best players despite the bank balance disagreeing.

Club FM24 Balance Manchester City £468m Tottenham Hotspur £378m Manchester United £267m Liverpool £263m Real Madrid £261m Arsenal £231m PSG £171m Brighton & Hove Albion £164m West Ham £156m Inter Miami £144m Leicester City £126m Everton £119m Marseille £106m Ajax £105m Southampton £104m

15 Southampton

Starting the list, Southampton suffered the dreaded sight of relegation last season, ending their prolonged spell in the Premier League. It brought disappointment to fans' faces on the South Coast, but they shouldn't be sad for too long, with their bank balance painting a positive future at St Mary's. Selling the likes of James Ward-Prowse and Roméo Lavia bolstered Southampton's bank balance, whilst minimal spending in the Championship has highlighted their financial security. They've still got a squad more than capable of earning promotion, which would only help their finances as the years tick by. In FM24, they might be the club to manage.

14 Ajax

Ajax are famous around the world. Once one of the most feared clubs in European football, they now don't hold the same pedigree but still qualify for European football every year. Known for producing world-class talent from their academy, Ajax are one of the strongest clubs in the world financially. Last summer, selling Lisandro Martínez and Antony to Manchester United improved their bank balance drastically, while the sale of the Brazilian is now seen as wildly overpriced. However, it means you don't have to worry about a lack of money if you manage them in FM24 - something some clubs could only dream about!

13 Marseille

You probably didn't think Marseille would be on this list, did you? However, despite failing to challenge Paris Saint-Germain for the Ligue 1 title on a regular basis, the club on the Mediterranean coast are one of the most financially secure clubs in the world. With a bank balance of £106m, you can go into each season without the concern of financial struggles. French football isn't thriving at the moment, but with Marseille's security, you have the opportunity to put the country back on the map in the Champions League. They're the only French winners of the tournament; can you double it?

12 Everton

Everton suffered a disastrous ten-point deduction last week, sending shivers through English football. Breaching Financial Fair Play came back to bite them, but their bank balance in Football Manager 2024 is incredibly healthy. Sales of Richarlison last summer and Anthony Gordon in January propped up their finances, which is needed as they continue to build their new stadium - soon to be finished for next season. It means, despite the real-life struggles, Everton are in a strong position in FM24, but that might soon change if they are hit with a points deduction in the game. It could change very quickly.

11 Leicester City

Just like Southampton, Leicester suffered the daunting reality of relegation last season. Premier League champions in 2016 and FA Cup winners in 2021, yet their time had come to an end. No one expected it - not even the owners - but they have bounced back emphatically, looking in a strong position for promotion at the first time of asking. The sales of James Maddison and Harvey Barnes to Tottenham and Newcastle respectively have improved the club's financial worries. As they compete in the Championship, you don't need to get concerned about going into debt, but that could soon change if you don't get promoted.

10 Inter Miami

Inter Miami were only founded in 2018. Yes, you read that correctly - 2018. Despite being just five years old, the club are one of the most well-known in the world. Signing Lionel Messi - arguably the greatest player of all time - in the summer brought a new fanbase to the white beaches of Miami, thus a new source of income. It sees Miami - owned by David Beckham - rank as the 10th richest club in the world, with a bank balance of £144m. Of course, American football and the MLS is very different to European football, but you'll be able to win the league with ease.

9 West Ham

If you ask a West Ham fan what their favourite memory is, they'll say: "That night in Prague." West Ham's Conference League triumph in June ended years of hurt for a trophy, as fans from London descended onto the beer-laden city in their thousands. Jarred Bowen's late winner secured victory, but club captain Declan Rice still left to join Arsenal in the summer. It bolstered West Ham's finances though, which sees them rank as the ninth-richest club in the world with a bank balance of £156m in FM24. That's not bad for a club that was in the Championship not too long ago.

8 Brighton and Hove Albion

Brighton and Hove Albion are one of the feel-good stories in football. Over 20 years ago, they were fighting for survival. Not fighting for survival in the Premier League - fighting to remain a club. Clearly, they succeeded and the fairytale story has continued ever since. Europa League qualification last season - combined with the sales of Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo - mean that Brighton are one of the most secure clubs in the world, epitomised by their bank balance of £164m. It's likely to improve in Sussex as they continually find new stars in the quiet parts of the world.

7 Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain were struggling in France until the 2011/2012 season and then Qatar arrived. The Middle Eastern country wanted to improve their image, so they chose one of the biggest clubs in the world. Although they still haven't won the Champions League, constant domestic success has painted a positive image for the ownership. It's also epitomised by their bank balance of £171m, which allows you to dominate clubs in the transfer window, especially with the ability to offer exuberant wages. PSG aren't the most exciting to manage, but if you want an easy ride, they might be good for you.

6 Arsenal

Arsenal narrowly missed out on the Premier League title last season. Despite sitting first for over 75% of the season, they spluttered to a stop at the end of the season, crowing Man City as champions after the Gunners' 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest. However, it was a clear improvement from the season before, and it helped their bank balance significantly. With £231m currently standing, Arsenal are the sixth-richest club in the world, but only the fifth-richest in England. It showcases the power the Premier League has as a monopoly, and it doesn't look like it's going to change any time soon.

5 Real Madrid

When you ask someone what the biggest club in the world is, they'll often say Barcelona or Real Madrid. After all, the two Spanish giants dominated football with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo respectively. As Barcelona suffer from financial woes, Real Madrid are still pushing on. Despite signing Jude Bellingham in the summer, they still have one of the best balances in the world, coming in at £261m. It's the best from any non-English team, as La Liga try to catch up to the Premier League's revenue stream. Nevertheless, Real Madrid have the power to sign nearly anyone in FM24.

4 Liverpool

Liverpool struggled last season, finishing fifth in the league and missing out on Champions League football. It came as a shock to everyone, especially after they narrowly missed out on the title to Man City. However, the year of disappointment is now over, with the midfield renovation - including Mac Allister - sparking new life into the Reds. They have a bank balance of £263m in FM24, allowing you to feel financial security and not worry about the concern of point deductions. It gives them the bragging rights over their rivals Everton, but that could soon change if you make mistakes in FM24.

3 Manchester United

Manchester United have struggled ever since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013. They've failed to win a title since, with pressure on the Glazers consistently growing as the months tick by. However, despite frustration about the lack of funding for Old Trafford and poor recruitment, Man United still have a bank balance of £267m. It's no real surprise, with the club having one of the biggest fanbases in the world, allowing them to continually make a profit. Due to this, in FM24, you can change the Red Devils' fortunes and bring the glory days back to the red side of Manchester.

2 Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur had a season to forget last year. They finished eighth in the Premier League under Antonio Conte - until March, at least - which meant they missed out on European football for the first time in over a decade. It got worse over the summer as Harry Kane left for Bayern Munich, but now they are a team reborn under Ange Postecoglou, brimming with life. It means they are the second-richest club in FM24, with the ability to lure players to the club due to the incredible stadium and training facilities. Things are on the up for Spurs in FM24 if you manage them.

1 Manchester City

Last, but not least, is anyone surprised that Man City are top? Nope, no one is, with the UAE-funded club continually succeeding in England. Winning the treble last season - made up of the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League - brought together all the hard work that has gone into the club since the takeover, despite constant legal issues. With a bank balance of £468m, you can dominate other clubs in the transfer window, allowing you to sign anyone you want. It's a joy only Man city have, so if you want an easy save in FM424, they're the team for you.

