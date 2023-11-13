Highlights Football Manager 2024 has the skill of predicting wonderkids every single year; Football Manager 2024 is likely to be no different.

Full-backs are often seen as the least important position in football, yet they still play a huge role in the game; Trent Alexander-Arnold and Reece James showcase this.

These 10 wonderkids will solidify the positions for years - maybe even decades - to come with their electric pace and defending.

Football Manager 2024 has arrived - formed as one of the most polished sports games of all time. From in-depth analysis, updated set-piece tactics, slightly improved graphics and added ball dynamics, Sports Interactive's game continues to shock gamers each year - and it's famous for one major thing; predicting the future of football.

It's frighteningly impressive how they have the knack of predicting the next wonderkid every single year, but they do - almost every single time. Unearthing the next hidden talent is no mean feat, especially when some play in minor leagues across the world, but regular scouting enables Sports Interactive to do so.

However, that job is potentially even harder when analysing right-backs, with it regularly seen as one of the least important positions on the pitch. Several full-backs are converted wingers or centre-backs, with very few dreaming of being a right-back when they were younger - just ask Gary Neville!

However, these 10 wonderkids will solidify the position for years - maybe even decades - to come. But with right-backs requiring electric pace and strength, their shelf life is far shorter than their teammates in the middle.

All of these stats are taken from the ever-reliable 'FMScout'. However, it is worth bearing in mind that potential changes in FM24 are dependent on a variety of factors out of your control - from injury to motivation, you even need some luck to be able to take these wonderkids to the best in the world.

10 Antoine Mendy - Nice - 19

Kickstarting the list, Antoine Mendy is probably a name relatively unknown to you, but he continues to impress those in France. The 19-year-old hasn't featured for Nice's senior team this season, but he has regularly played for them last season. He still has the world ahead of him; there's no need to rush him into Ligue 1 football consistently! FMScout have rated him at 83, stating he has the potential one of the best right-backs in the world. Of course, it will take time, but there's no doubt Mendy is someone to keep an eye on in Football Manager 2024 this year.

9 Malo Gusto - Chelsea - 20

Moving across to the capital of the United Kingdom, Gusto has had a chaotic start to life in London. With Reece James' injury, he was thrown into the deep end at right-back, with the question being whether he would sink or swim. Well, a red card against Aston Villa paints the story for you. However, the Frenchman still has heaps of potential; with electric pace, impressive strength and a composed backline alongside him, Gusto can be one of the best right-backs in the Premier League in a matter of years, but you might struggle if you want to lure him away from Chelsea.

8 Elias Jelert - F.C. Copenhagen - 20

Travelling north into Scandinavia, Elias Jelert is a key player for F.C. Copenhagen, playing 23 times for the club this season. He even played the full 90 minutes in Copenhagen's dramatic 4-3 against Manchester United; he didn't exactly keep the Red Devils' attack at bay with three goals conceded, but his maturity and determination proved key. Due to playing in Denmark, Jelert will be available for a far cheaper price than other full-backs on this list, so if you're a club in the lower depths of the Premier League, or maybe even the Championship, Jelert is someone to watch out for.

7 Héctor Fort - Barcelona - 16

Héctor Fort couldn't be any more different to Jelert if he tried. Not only is he four years younger, but he plays for one of the biggest clubs in the world - Barcelona. La Masia has a history of producing some of football's greatest talent. A quick look at Andres Iniesta, Xavi and Lionel Messi would showcase that and Fort has the potential to write his own name into history. The only way to use him in FM24 is by managing Barcelona, with his age making any transfer for the Spaniard out of reach until he's 18, but at such a young age, his potential is endless.

6 Arnau Martínez - Girona - 20

Staying in La Liga, Arnau Martínez is currently plying his trade for Girona - a team excelling so far this season. Martínez has contributed to this in nine games, registering two assists in the process, but as the clocks go back in FM24, you will have to replicate that feat if you manage Girona. But with Girona not considered one of Europe's biggest clubs, it will be easy to sway Martínez from Spain to any major club, especially if you have the financial strength. FMScout has rated him at 84, which is no surprise considering his pace and strength this year.

5 Filippo Missori - Sassuolo - 19

Crossing the Mediterranean Sea, Filippo Missori is one of the best youngsters in Italy. He may have only played one Serie A match for Sassuolo this season - a club he joined from Roma in the summer - but he is still considered one of the best options at right-back. The 19-year-old has every skill in small amounts, allowing him to slowly progress as the years tick by. With Italy famous for producing some of the world's greatest-ever defenders, most notably Paolo Maldini, Missori doesn't lack role models either. Rated at 84 by FMScout, Missori has the potential to dominate at the back.

4 Tino Livramento - Newcastle - 20

Tino Livramento has already had a rollercoaster of a career. From impressing as a youngster at Chelsea to moving to Premier League regulars Southampton, suffering a serious knee injury in 2022 and finally moving up north to Newcastle, it's challenging to keep up with his career. Considering he's only 20, it's hard to believe as well! Yet now he is injury-free and thriving in the North East, especially with Lewis Hall on the other side. His adaptability and tactical understanding reveal a mature skill set uncommon for his age, whilst his ability to swiftly transition from defence to attack, coupled with precise crosses and solid defensive displays, show him to be a rising star in FM24.

3 Rico Lewis - Man City - 18

Rico Lewis possesses a raw level of talent that very few - if any - players have at his age. Recently called up to the England squad by Gareth Southgate, the 18-year-old is highly admired by everyone in the game, particularly by Pep Guardiola. To be loved by one of the greatest managers of all time at just 18 epitomises his quality at Manchester City. However, Lewis is only going to improve from here, especially due to his versatility. He can play as a right-back, left-back or defensive midfielder so far, impressing every single time he plays, however, this only adds to his price tag.

2 Michael Kayode - Fiorentina - 18

Very few have probably heard of Michael Kayode, but the Italian youngster is striving at Fiorentina. At just 18, he has played six times in the Serie A this season for the energetic and entertaining side, whilst he continually wins plaudits for his performances in Italy's youth teams. FMScout have rated him at 87, suggesting he is one of the most promising defenders in the world. Yet with his pace, coupled with impressive strength and defensive awareness, you can see why, especially with Italy's history of producing the best defenders in the world. The world is at Kayode's feet in FM24.

1 Iván Fresneda - Sporting Lisbon - 18

Last but not least, Iván Fresneda has been in the mainstream news for years, despite being just 18. The Spaniard was regularly linked to Newcastle and Arsenal, but neither club was willing to pay the price tag. Up stepped Sporting Lisbon. The Portuguese club secured his services in the summer, thus seeing one of the world's most promising players - let alone just defenders - playing for their badge. He's only played once this season, but his potential is still clear, whilst a move for Fresneda in FM24 is highly plausible, with Sporting Lisbon unable to meet the financial demands of other European clubs.

Name Club Age Iván Fresneda Sporting Lisbon 18 Michael Kayode Fiorentina 18 Rico Lewis Man City 18 Tino Livramento Newcastle 20 Filippo Missori Sassuolo 19 Arnau Martínez Girona 20 Héctor Fort Barcelona 16 Elias Jelert F.C. Copenhagen 20 Malo Gusto Chelsea 20 Antoine Mendy Nice 19

