Highlights Football Manager 2024 is one of the best games around, but identifying wonderkids each year is key to success.

Right wingers are key to the success of a football team, providing skill and flare on the flanks.

These 10 wonderkids have all the attributes to solidify the position for years - maybe even decades - to come.

Football Manager 2024 is here, once again amazing fans with its detail and genius. It's hardly a surprise, with the tactical game continually breaking boundaries every year. What more do you want than winning that special European trophy for the first time?

This year it's formed as one of the most polished sports games of all time, with everything from updated set-piece tactics, new leagues (say hello to Japan), improved graphics and the consistent joy - and disappointment - of a final-day match to win the title. Yet every year, it's famous for one major thing; predicting the future of football.

Football is famous for being one of the most unpredictable, chaotic and confusing - thank VAR for that - sports in the world. Yet in all that glory, there are beautiful stories to unearth. It could be anything from Leicester City winning the Premier League in 2016 or a player making his debut for his boyhood club and scoring. The fact is football is hard to predict, yet Sports Interactive has the knack for identifying the next wave of talent before they've hit the mainstream.

Right wingers are key to how teams play. No one needs that explanation for them, with their constant pace, flair and energy causing headaches for defenders. There's nothing more spectacular than watching a right winger cause headaches for defenders. It could be Mohamed Salah running rings around defenders or the legendary Gareth Bale embarrassing defenders week in and week out, yet these ten wonderkids are the next generation.

Several of these wonderkids are already plying their trade at the top of European football - the Champions League. Of course, there are other options, who are still being nurtured by their boyhood clubs, but they still have the potential to rise to the top. Knowing promotion, trophies or that final-day survival might depend on your winger is frightening, but with these ten right wingers, you are sorted in that position for years to come.

All of these stats are taken from the ever-reliable 'FMScout'. However, it is worth bearing in mind that potential changes in FM24 are dependent on a variety of factors out of your control - from injury to motivation, you even need some luck to be able to take these wonderkids to the best in the world.

Rank Name Club Age 1. Lamine Yamal Barcelona 16 2. Nico Williams Athletic Bilbao 21 3. Yeremy Pino Villarreal 20 4. Shea Lacey Man United 16 5. Badredine Bouanani OGC Nice 18 6. Ben Doak Liverpool 18 7. Roony Bardghji FC København 18 8. Yaser Asprilla Watford 19 9. Ângelo Strasbourg (on loan from Chelsea) 18 10. Gianluca Prestianni Vélez 17

Read more: The 10 best left winger wonderkids in Football Manager 2024

10 Gianluca Prestianni - Vélez - 17

Starting the list, Gianluca Prestianni is probably a name very few of you have heard of. That's not exactly surprising, with the Argentine playing just 39 matches so far in his career for Vélez. Yet soon the world will know about him, with his pace, flair and energy making him a handful for defenders. Although he has just three goals in his career, there was more than what meets the eye, leading to Barcelona and Benfica scouting the youngster. If you want to sign him in FM24, make sure you make your move quickly so you don't miss out on the teenage sensation!

9 Ângelo - Strasbourg (on loan from Chelsea) - 18

Todd Boehly's plan at Chelsea has been chaotic, to say the least. Since taking over from Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, Chelsea have made a staggering 33 signings. Yes, you read that correctly, 33. Ângelo was one of those signings from Santos, where Boehly focused his scouting on to unearth South America's best hidden - and in some cases unhidden - talent. The Brazilian moved to Strasbourg on loan this season, but he has struggled to make an impact with just one assist. Nevertheless, his potential in FM24 his career, making a move for him hard due to Chelsea's strong financial position.

Read more: The 10 best central midfielder wonderkids in Football Manager 2024

8 Yaser Asprilla - Watford - 19

Watford have had their fair share of iconic players over the years. Some would say: 'The streets will never forget', most notably Ismaïla Sarr and the iconic Troy Deeney. Although they've slipped back into the Championship, they still have a wealth of talent, including Yaser Asprilla. The Colombian has just four goal contributions in 15 matches this season, but - in FM24 - he is widely expected to dominate the scene. With his electric pace, energy and flair on the flanks, Asprilla has everything you want in a winger - and more. With Watford unlikely to get promoted, you might even be able to sign him for a cheap price.

7 Roony Bardghji - FC København - 18

When Roony Bardghji scored the winner in København's dramatic 4-3 win against Manchester United, non-Man United fans rejoiced, watching a giant-killing in front of their eyes. Some people wouldn't have heard of the young Swedish winger, but Football Manager players had. Once again, Sports Interactive had predicted Bardghji would break onto the scene, proving his potential is endless. This year continues his story, with his flair, skill, energy and threat in front of goal making him a star winger on FM24. Yet with major clubs scouting him - including Chelsea - you'll have to move quickly to secure his signature.

6 Ben Doak - Liverpool - 18

Under Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool have brought in a range of youth talents from the academy, most notably Trent Alexander-Arnold. The right-back has played a key part in the club's recent success, which was made all the bit sweeter due to his progress from academy to first team. Ben Doak will be hoping to replicate that story as a right winger, knowing he has the pace and energy to do so. He's featured in one Premier League match this season and in three cup matches, but it won't be long until the Scottish international is staking his claim in front of Klopp.

Read more: The 10 best defensive midfielder wonderkids in Football Manager 2024

5 Badredine Bouanani - Nice - 18

Nice have had a spectacular start to the Ligue 1 season, currently sitting in second behind Paris Saint-Germain. With a young and exciting squad, the sky is the limit for the team based on the Mediterranean coast, whilst Badredine Bouanani might soon play a key role in their progression. The 18-year-old has made five brief appearances with zero goal contributions, but his potential is clear to those in France. FMScout have rated him at 89, suggesting he has the ability and potential to dominate Europe. However, it might be hard to prise him away from Nice, especially if they qualify for the Champions League in your FM24 save.

4 Shea Lacey - Man United - 16

Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world, yet they've not won the title in over a decade. For a club of its size, it has unsurprisingly brought pressure on the board, with the Red Devils seemingly losing their way - including the pathway from the academy to first team. Shea Lacey will be hoping that is fixed - potentially under Erik ten Hag and the new ownership - knowing he has the talent to perform. With five goal contributions in five U18 matches, Lacey is loving life at the moment, whilst his potential in FM24 suggests it won't be long until he's playing for the first team.

3 Yeremy Pino - Villarreal - 20

Just over ten years ago, Spain had one of the greatest international teams in the world, winning three major tournaments in a row. After a slump after EURO 2012, the country is now set to embark on a new golden generation which includes Yeremy Pino. He is yet to contribute a goal in La Liga this season, but - showcased by ten goal contributions last season - the youngster has the flair and pace that resonates with a classic winger. With a release clause, you will be able to sign Pino easily, but it will come at an expensive price in FM24.

2 Nico Williams - Athletic Bilbao - 21

Continuing the Spanish dominance in the list, Nico Williams is having a season to remember this year. With one goal and five assists in just ten matches, the 21-year-old is thriving for Athletic Bilbao. Playing alongside his brother, it might be hard to lure him away from Bilbao, with the club resonating deeply with him due to their rule of only playing Basque players. However, the money and power of the Premier League would be tempting for anyone, which has led to links to major clubs in England and across the Channel. If you want to sign him in FM24, you'll have to act quickly.

1 Lamine Yamal - Barcelona - 16

Last, but not least, Lamine Yamal is the record-breaking kid that continues to break records. Very few people are so productive and determined at 16, yet Yamal is striving to improve. Not only is he the youngest player in Barcelona's history, but he is also the youngest goalscorer for the club and the youngest player to play for Spain. Not bad for a 16-year-old! However, after recently signing a new contract, it means it will be all but impossible to try and lure Yamal away from the Catalan giants. The club adore their La Masia prospects; that is unlikely to change soon, even in FM24.

Read more: The 10 best left-back wonderkids in Football Manager 2024