Highlights There are endless options in Football Manager 2024, especially with the introduction of Japanese football.

With several clubs struggling in the depths of their countries, you can bring them back the glory in FM24.

But you can also use the financial power of state-funded clubs like Newcastle and Manchester City. There's a team for everyone in this 100-long list provided by 'Out of Context Football Manager'.

Football Manager 2024 is one of the most highly anticipated sports games of the year. With new features, new leagues, and new tactics adding to an already impressive game, Sports Interactive's latest version is set to be better than ever. It is likely to be the most polished version of Football Manager of all time.

However, choosing a team to manage on Football Manager can be a challenge. Do you want to enjoy the state-owned wealth of Manchester City, Newcastle United and Paris Saint Germain? Or would you prefer to start at the very bottom of the footballing pyramid? The National League North/South has never been more appealing, with the potential to take the likes of Dover Athletic and St Albans City to the glory of Premier League football.

The options are endless, but your problems may well have been solved, after well-known X, formerly Twitter, account 'Out of Context Football Manager' created a 100-long list of teams to manage on this year's game. From Europe to Japan, you can start dominating football in every league around.

Read more: Football Manager 2024: PC, Mobile, Consoles And Everything You Need To Know

1 Scunthorpe United - National League North

When fans of Premier League teams say they are suffering, do they know the meaning of suffering? No league titles and no FA Cups, but at least they have a financially secure club. The same cannot be said for Scunthorpe who, despite being considered a consistent name within the EFL since 1950, find themselves in the National League North. With a new man at the helm in the hierarchy, the major financial issues are gone, but this is a club still sitting perilously on the edge. Can you guide them back to the Football League in the North East of England?

2 Deportivo La Coruna - Primera Federación (third tier)

Across the world, there are a host of once-successful teams now struggling in the depths of their countries. It's the miserable side of football, yet you can bring them back to glory in FM24. Deportivo La Coruna reached the Champions League semi-finals in 2004 and won La Liga in 2000, yet now they are playing in the third tier of Spanish football, suffering a sharp decline which was epitomised by Guti's assist against the club in 2010. One of Spain's most famous clubs struggling in the depths of Spain will make it one of the most rewarding, but challenging, journeys around. Want to bring back the glory days to Deportivo? Well, you can do it, but you might need to overcome some financial struggles.

3 Palermo - Serie B

Palermo have faced challenge after challenge over the years. Once excluded from the Italian professional leagues due to financial issues, they are now back in Serie B. The Italian clubs are tough to play in, with just three non-EU players allowed in the league; it means finding wonderkids can be tough, knowing you can not raid South America for a squad of players. But that's part of the fun, right? Situated on the boot of Italy - Sicily - there is potential to boot the once-famous Italian club back into life. Paulo Dybala started his Italian journey at the pink-ladened club, can you find a new hero to lead you to glory?

4 Polonia Warszawa - I Liga (Polish second tier)

You might be saying: who wants to manage in the second tier of Polish football? Well, some would say it's pointless, but you can create the most dramatic and entertaining stories in Eastern Europe. Polonia Warszawa were once two-time champions of the country, dominating the league most recently in 2000. But bankruptcy relegated them to the fifth tier of Polish football (imagine Man City going down to the National League!). Promotion has led them back to the second tier of Polish football, providing you with the opportunity to continue their revival back to champions of Poland.

5 Luton Town - Premier League

Newcomers Luton Town will be a journey to start in FM24. With a new stadium in progress and the Hatters strongly considered to be relegation favourites, it is a tough start from the beginning. But continuing the Luton fairytale and leading them into European football is what dreams are all about. The Premier League is a tough place to manage in, especially when you have limited finances. However, there's nothing more satisfying than scoring a last-minute winner away to Manchester United or even anyone! Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu has been with the Hatters since the National League; surely you want to see him life silverware at Wembley?

Read more: Predicting where every Premier League team would finish in a five-a-side league

6 Paris FC - Ligue 2

Managing Paris is a challenge. No, not that Paris Saint-Germain - the one bankrolled by money as if it grows on trees, Paris FC are the league below France's elite, yet their story is being written. They haven't played in Ligue 1 since 1979, whilst their stadium, which holds just 20,000, shows the weaker side of French football compared to the extravagance of PSG and Kylian Mbappe. It's a challenge as you fight your way back to European football, but with a potential Paris derby on the cards, can you dethrone PSG as the kings of the capital? People have done it on FIFA, but now it's Football Manager's turn.

7 Oldham Athletic - National League

Some clubs have an entertaining record to their name but not Oldham. The Latics became the first-ever club to go from the Premier League to non-league since its introduction in 1992 - now meandering within the fifth tier. The National League is well-known for being one of the toughest leagues to get promoted from, with just one automatic spot alongside the playoffs. Can you take them back to the glory days of the 90s and inspire Oldham back to the Premier League? With financial struggles, coupled with an underwhelming squad, it's one of the biggest challenges available in FM24.

8 Notts County - League Two

Similarly to Oldham, Notts County suffered the dreaded drop to the National League in 2019, meaning they lost the title of the 'world's oldest football league club'. However, at the fourth time of trying, they finally secured promotion back to the promised land after winning on penalties at Wembley. There's a feel-good factor at the club at the moment, with Macaulay Langstaff finding the back of the net almost every match. The huge transformation is just getting started; getting promoted to the Premier League is not impossible in FM24. Wrexham and Stockport County will provide fierce competition in League Two, but with financial backing, you can conquer the league.

Read more: Notts County's John Bostock took a crazy penalty in National League playoff final

9 Blackpool - League One

Blackpool have epitomised consistency in English football. Going from the heights of the Premier League at the start of last decade to the depression of League Two and financial troubles. To say it's been a rollercoaster for The Tangerines is an understatement. Home of the first Ballon d'Or winner - Stanley Matthews - you can take The Seasiders back to the heights of success, even if you might have to cope with financial struggles along the way. There's no doubt Blackpool are one of the biggest clubs in the Football League, you can turn the well-known into footballing giants with a smart recruitment plan in FM24.

10 AC Milan - Serie A

Everyone knows about AC Milan's history. They're one of the greatest clubs of all time, winning the Champions League a remarkable seven times - first winning it in 1963, last succeeding in 2007. But despite that prestige and history, AC Milan have not conquered Europe like they used to. The closest they've come since 2007 is a semi-final last season, where they dramatically lost to rivals Inter Milan over two legs. Therefore, you're presented with one important challenge in northern Italy; win the Champions League. You have the players to eventually do it, but conquering every team in Europe is no mean feat.

11 Bournemouth - Premier League

Heading across to the south coast of England, Bournemouth have been one of the feel-good stories within British football in the past decade. Rising from League Two and near liquidation to the Premier League was dramatic, but now they are a regular at the top of the football pyramid. That story can continue, especially with all the wonderkids they have. Illia Zabarnyi, Alex Scott, Milos Kerkez, Dango Ouattara and Hamed Traore all ply their trade in the city, providing you with foundations to build on in the coming years. The future is bright for The Cherries, especially if you can implement your tactics successfully.

12 Bolton - League One

Moving down the English leagues, Bolton - just like Blackpool - have suffered years of misery since the start of last decade. Going from the Premier League to League Two - of which they were days away from extinction - was always bound to lose the fans' support. But now, under new leadership, Bolton are on the rise. Promotion to the Championship is the ultimate goal this season, whilst returning to the promised land looms in the distance. With a passionate fanbase behind you and strong financial backing, Bolton possesses a feel-good story in FM24, as you look to return to the nights of Atlético Madrid at the Reebok Stadium.

13 Lincoln City - League One

Competitors to Bolton in League One, Lincoln City have risen from the ranks of non-league to regular EFL football over recent years. Everyone remembers their famous FA Cup quarter-final against Arsenal under the Cowley brothers. However, despite being regularly tipped to succeed, they have failed to reach the Championship. They are the oldest English professional team to have never been in the top flight, but that could quickly change in Football Manager if you can transform the city. Lincoln have the financial backing and well-run hierarchy to compete in League One; it's all about you and your staff to earn promotion!

14 Galatasaray - Süper Lig

One word to describe Galatasaray fans? Passionate, maybe even chaotic to go alongside it. But in a world where the fans can act as the 12th man and help win matches, it proves pivotal in Istanbul. The Turkish giants had a dramatic transformation in the Summer Transfer Window; the likes of Tanguy Ndombele, Davinson Sanchez, and Mauro Icardi all joined the club, combining with several high-profile names in the far east of Europe. Some have called it a 'streets won't forget' squad, but, in reality, it's very talented. Knowing they have never won the Champions League, can you finally bring European success to Istanbul?

15 Carlisle United - League One

Another League One club in this list, Carlisle finally secured promotion from League Two last season, beating Stockport in the playoff final at Wembley. It was a long time coming for the Cumbrian side, who were always fighting in the top seven. The loyal supporters in Cumbria have their one and only club, whilst a potential American takeover could provide a much-needed financial boost to the club. With League One more open than it has been in years, a shock promotion to the second tier is never off the cards, but the journey to the final promised land is bound to be stressful, but very rewarding.

16 FC Hansa Rostock - 2. Bundesliga

Going back into history, Hansa Rostock were the last-ever winners of the GDR Oberliga (the top league of East Germany), before unification in the 1990s. It transformed the image of Europe, with football acting as a form of escapism during a politically tense time. However, Hansa Rostock were unable to replicate their success in East Germany in a reunified country, despite beating Barcelona in Europe in 1991. Now they sit in the 2. Bundesliga, aiming to secure promotion back to the Bundesliga. It won't be easy, but the script is in the distance: Hansa Rostock - from East German champions to conquering Europe. It has a good ring, right?

17 Arminia Bielefeld - 3. Liga

Within two seasons, Arminia Bielefeld have dropped from the Bundesliga to 3. Liga. To say it's been a disastrous couple of days is an understatement. Financial struggles have left the current squad with no money, naturally leading to a rebuild in Germany. A new squad, new division and new problems create an intriguing challenge for Football Manager. Germany is one of the best places to manage in FM, with lenient restrictions to non-EU players allowing you to sign anyone from across the world. It may take you a while to reach those heights, but knowing you can eventually return to the Bundesliga is the perfect script.

18 Genoa - Serie A

To continue, Genoa are the oldest club in Italy. They're one of the most famous clubs in Italy, but they haven't won the league in 99 years. The likes of Diego Milito and Stephan El Shaarawy have graced the pitch at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium, however, they've never been able to conquer Italian football. It presents an interesting challenge; Genoa sit in the top tier after earning promotion from Serie B last season. But it's never easy to stay up after securing a promotion, even if it was a one-year hiatus from the top division. Yet it will all be worth it if you can end their 99-year wait for a Serie A title.

19 Ajax - Eredivisie

Once one of the most talented teams in Europe, Ajax have won four Champions League titles, including three in a row from 1971 to 1973 - Johan Cruyff wrote his name into history by doing so. However, Ajax are not the formidable force they used to be. They sit near the bottom of the Eredivisie in real life, having recently sacked manager Maurice Steijn after a woeful run of matches. Although you don't have to take over from his mess, the Dutch league is still challenging, with Feyenoord - the reigning champions - PSV and AZ all providing a serious charge for the title.

Read more: Man Utd are now 'being laughed at' by Ajax over Antony deal

20 Exeter - League One

Down in Devon, Exeter have been a consistent name in League Two, but, in 2022, they finally earned promotion to the third tier. They held their name by their own accord last season, comfortably securing a midtable finish, however, The Grecians are now looking forward to the future, aiming to join their bitter rivals Plymouth Argyle in the Championship. The club is fan-owned, which is a great thing for sustainability, but it means you have a very small budget when you become their manager. It presents a challenge, yet with a great youth set-up, you can plan for the future and write your name into the club's history. What more could you want?