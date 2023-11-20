Highlights Football Manager 2024 is one of the best games around, but identifying wonderkids each year is key to success.

Football Manager 2024 is considered one of the best sports games of the year. You're probably not surprised, with Sports Interactive continuing to amaze their fans every year that it's not even a surprise anymore; it's an expectation.

This year it's formed as one of the most polished sports games of all time, with everything from updated set-piece tactics, new leagues (say hello to the Japanese league), improved graphics and the consistent joy - and disappointment - of a final-day match to win the title. Yet every year, it's famous for one major thing; predicting the future of football.

Football is a beautiful game. It's loved by everyone around the world; from the white beaches of Rio to the cold, mountainous areas of Japan. It is the people's game because of the chaos, intrigue, and often confusion that makes it unpredictable. Yet Sports Interactive are capable of predicting the next wave of football stars in Football Manager. It might be the next Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappé, but they'll eventually find them.

Strikers are key to how teams play. It's a simple idea to understand, with their strength, power, awareness and - most importantly - finishing proving crucial in the final third. Very few teams can win trophies without a proven goalscorer, which is why finding the perfect striker in FM24 is key.

Several of these wonderkids are already plying their trade at the top of European football in the Champions League. Of course, there are other options, who are still being nurtured by their boyhood clubs, but they still have the potential to rise to the top. Knowing promotion, trophies or that final-day survival might depend on your striker scoring that last-minute header is a frightening possibility, but with these ten players, you are sorted in the final third for years to come.

All of these stats are taken from the ever-reliable 'FMScout'. However, it is worth bearing in mind that potential changes in FM24 are dependent on a variety of factors out of your control - from injury to motivation, you even need some luck to be able to take these wonderkids to the best in the world.

Ranking Name Club Age 1. Endrick Palmeiras (set to sign for Real Madrid) 17 2. Youssoufa Moukoko Borussia Dortmund 19 3. Vitor Roque Club Athletico Paranaense (set to sign for Barcelona) 18 4. Marcos Leonardo Santos 20 5. Evan Ferguson Brighton 19 6. Shaqueel van Persie Feyenoord 17 7. Rasmus Højlund Manchester United 20 8. Rodrigo Ribeiro Sporting Lisbon B 18 9. Mathys Tel Bayern Munich 18 10. Benjamin Šeško RB Leipzig 20

10 Benjamin Šeško - RB Leizpig - 20

Starting the list, Benjamin Šeško is one of the most well-known strikers in the world. Previously at Red Bull Salzburg, he was already billed as one of the most natural - but raw - strikers in the world. Moving to Red Bull Leipzig surprised no one due to the club's affiliation, but a move to a major European club - potentially Arsenal - is not far away. With three goals in nine Bundesliga appearances this season, he is already impressing at a young age in Germany, but you'll have to move quickly to secure his signature, whilst it won't be cheap in Football Manager 2024.

9 Mathys Tel - Bayern Munich - 18

Everyone knows about Bayern Munich's academic talents. They've produced some of the greatest players of all time - in recent years and the past. Well, as the new generation arrives, Mathys Tel - alongside Jamal Musiala and even Paul Wanner - is the next player to break onto the main stage. Combining with Harry Kane and Leroy Sané this season, Tel has scored three goals and two assists in ten Bundesliga matches under Thomas Tuchel. However, he is still only 18; this is just the start of his quality! Bayern Munich will not want to offload one of their wonderkids, so any move will be one of the most expensive signings around.

8 Rodrigo Ribeiro - Sporting Lisbon B - 18

Unlike the previous name on this list, you probably haven't heard of Rodrigo Ribeiro - and for good reason. The 18-year-old - currently plying his trade for Sporting Lisbon's B team - is yet to break onto the main stage, but he has all the qualities to do so. Scoring six goals in nine matches in the UEFA Youth League last season epitomises his talent, whilst Sporting Lisbon - who are unable to match the financial power of major European clubs - might be forced to sell if you want Rodrigo Ribeiro. His potential is endless, even if his current talent is raw and not honed in.

7 Rasmus Højlund - Manchester United - 20

Ever since Sir Alex Ferguson left Manchester United, the Red Devils have been a mess. If we're being honest, that might be an understatement, with everything from tactical decisions and signings in the transfer window causing confusion. It's led to pressure against the Glazers, but the signing of Rasmus Højlund in the summer showcased a plan for the future - something the club have lacked for years. Although it was expensive, the Danish striker has the natural gift of scoring goals, showcased by his record of five goals in the Champions League this season. Man United are unlikely to offload him, so you'll have to manage them if you want to use him.

6 Shaqueel van Persie - Feyenoord - 17

Remember the name, van Persie? Of course, you do. Robin van Persie was one of the greatest strikers the Premier League has ever seen. From starring at Arsenal to betraying the club and joining Man United, he had everything to his name. However, now his son, Shaqueel van Persie, is set to break onto the biggest stage. The 17-year-old is shining in Feyenoord's U18 team, with links to major European clubs already materialising. However, the pressure is on his back carrying one of the most well-known names in football, yet if he keeps level-headed, he will be starring in the Champions League soon.

5 Evan Ferguson - Brighton - 19

Evan Ferguson scored his first Premier League goal against Arsenal last season and everyone knew Brighton had done it again. The club have a history of producing world-class talent and Ferguson has all the qualities to do the same. A hat-trick against Newcastle at the start of this season epitomised his talent, whilst a new contract has locked him down on the South Coast until 2029. It means if you want to try to lure Ferguson away from Brighton, you'll be forced to break the bank, potentially breaking a Premier League record. He might be worth it, but it would be a risk for a player of his age.

4 Marcos Leonardo - Santos - 20

From the Amazon Rainforest to the white beaches of Rio, Brazil is famous for its culture and its love for football. You'll never be far away from a football wherever you are in the vast South American country. Marcos Leonardo is the next star to break into the mainstream world after his performances with Santos. 13 goals in 27 league appearances epitomised his talent and his - unsurprisingly - led to links to Europe's biggest clubs. Therefore, you'll have to be to sign him in Football Manager 2024, but with the knowledge that he can dominate football for the next decade.

3 Vitor Roque - Club Athletico Paranaense (set to sign for Barcelona) - 18

Did you really think Brazil was done there? Of course, they are not. The football-crazy is always producing world-class talent, yet this upcoming crop of players might be one of their best yet. Vitor Roque scored 11 goals - combined with three assists - in 22 league matches this year, highlighting his consistent threat in a challenging league. It's led to a proposed move to Barcelona in 2024. Sorry Football Manager players, but your chances of signing the Brazilian are all but over. The Catalan giants are unlikely to ever offload him, knowing he has the potential to be one of the best strikers in world football.

2 Youssoufa Moukoko - Dortmund - 19

Youssoufa Moukoko broke a remarkable record in the Bundesliga when he was 16, becoming the youngest player to score a goal in the league's history. Yet it wasn't just that record he broke. He became the youngest player to feature in the Bundesliga and the Champions League, which immediately placed the pressure on his shoulders. This season, he has only scored one goal in seven league matches, but his potential is clear. With his height, strength and work rate, Moukoko is a consistent threat in the final third in Football Manager 2024. That will only improve as the years tick away.

1 Endrick - Palmeiras (set to sign for Real Madrid) - 17

Endrick is billed as one of the best wonderkids in the world. But not only is he billed as the next wonderkid, it is suggested he could be one of the greatest players of all time by the time he retires. Talk about pressure! However, his highlight real at just 17 is spectacular, whilst an upcoming move to Real Madrid will only him to conquer European football alongside Brazilian teammates. Making his debut for his country at 17 is another of Endrick's remarkable feats, but - unfortunately for you - it is unlikely he will ever be available for transfer in Football Manager 2024.

