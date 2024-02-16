Highlights Football Manager 2024 is one of the most challenging games around, especially when goals dry up in the final third.

These ten tips include everything from individual training, which allows you to focus on specific areas of improvement, to gegenpressing.

A wide variety of things can improve a team's performance in the final third, including squad dynamics and in-game management.

Football Manager 2024 is one of the best sports games around. It is full of detail and tactical knowledge, showcasing why gamers get addicted to the game every year. The franchise has continually been competing with EA Sports and EAFC 24 - formerly FIFA - to be crowned as the best football game, yet they are entirely different.

Sports Interactive's game is entertaining but challenging. It can be hard to deliver results for your club, particularly in the Premier League. It might be easy to overcome challenges if you manage any state-owned club, such as Manchester City and Newcastle United, who have the financial power to solve their problems with cash. However, if you manage a minnow - a club that is fighting to stay alive in the Premier League - it can be incredibly hard to overcome issues.

There can be several issues to contend with in FM24, particularly through injuries, but sometimes issues in the final third can arise. When playing, it is like they appear out of the blue. One day, you score five goals in a match to win 5-0, but - the next - you create three expected goals without scoring a single one. Some may call it 'you've been FM'd'.

However, with every issue, there is a solution. This article ranks the ten best tips to score more goals in FM24. Some are easy to add to your tactics, some require luck, whilst some are hidden within the game for you to utilise. It's part of the glory of the Football Manager franchise, there is always a hidden part of detail to help you overcome problems.

Ranking Factors

Effectiveness - the more likely the tips are to succeed, the higher they've ranked.

Ease to use - if the tips are simple to understand and implement, they will be ranked highly.

Stats-focused - some tips improve a player's morale, which can then lead to better performances in the final third. However, if they are directly stats-focused, they will improve players quicker in the box.

10 tips to score more goals in FM24 Ranking Tip 1. Use inside forwards/wingers 2. Individual training 3. Gegenpressing 4. Aggressive wing-backs 5. General training 6. Attacking formations 7. Individual feedback 8. In-game management 9. Squad dynamics 10. Managing fatigue

10 Managing fatigue

Starting the list, this is an easy one to use. Fatigue is a common issue in modern football, particularly as more competitions and matches get added to the calendar. There is the same problem in FM24, with two matches a week (for clubs with European football) causing players to get injured and fatigued. It ultimately leads to tired players, thus they struggle in the final third. To fix it, simply rest your players. If you're 2-0 up 60 minutes in, change your attack to give the players coming off rest. It will improve their happiness and make them a threat in the final third again. There's a knack to it, making sure you don't lose points due to bringing off your best players, but - if you can find a balance - it works effectively.

9 Squad dynamics

Linking it to the happiness of players, squad dynamics is another area which can impact your team's performance in the final third. With squad dynamics, players' morale depends on a variety of factors, including their position within the squad. If they're not scoring, they won't be happy. Therefore, it's your job to improve their morale. This can be done by bringing in one of their close friends during the transfer window or lessening the training load each week. It's also important to make sure you agree to fair playing time, otherwise, they will lower morale - and therefore perform worse. There are plenty of options that can be used to improve the squad's dynamic and thus improve their performances in the final third.

8 In-game management

Moreover, in-game management is a crucial part of Football Manager. Some might suggest it has little impact. After all, there is no confirmed data to suggest how big of an impact it has. However, during desperate times, you need desperate measures. Encouraging your squad and demanding more can prove effective if you need a goal. It places pressure on them, particularly if you 'demand more', knowing they need to improve to your liking. However, it can also negatively affect players. Their morale can worsen if they don't like what you say, which will only make the team's performance in the final third worse. It's a tactic of two halves.

7 Individual feedback

Similarly to in-game management, individual feedback can be used to improve a player's - and therefore team's - performances in the final third. You can speak to players any day of the week outside of matches, which can come in the form of criticism, praise or simply asking for an opinion. If you are not happy with their performances in the final third, it would be best to criticise them, stating they will be dropped if they don't improve. It places pressure on them, but also helps motivate them, knowing their future at the club could be at stake in a few months. Within this, you can set targets during conversations (achieving a rating of 7.0 over the next five games) which can also prove useful.

6 Attacking formations

Furthermore, often the simpler things work better - and using an attacking formation is exactly that. One of the formations that can help this is the 4-2-3-1 DM AM Wide, which is widely considered the best - and most overpowered - formation in the game. From back to front, everything combines to be aggressive. The high line allows you to win the ball back quickly, the wing-backs bomb forward to provide support and the midfield supports the attacker and inside forwards to create as many chances as possible. It works perfectly and, although you have to have the right players to make this formation work, particularly quick defenders, it can help your whole team improve, ending in the final third.

5 General training

General training is often left to the AI by managers in Football Manager 2024. It can be a long and tiring process when changing the training plan for your team, but - when results start to slide - it is often needed to improve results. You can change every aspect of first-team training, which means you can direct it specifically towards attacking movements in the final third, which allows you to make your team more fluid. It will improve the team's familiarity with the tactics, thus the players are more confident. It's a simple idea, but general training can prove crucial in FM24. You can focus it towards set-piece training, which can prove useful if you need to resort to the 'route one' approach during a drought.

4 Aggressive wing-backs

Wing-backs might be part of the defensive backline in football, but the impact they can have on the final third can be just as important. If you're struggling to create chances and score goals, bringing in wing-backs might do the trick. As a wing-back, they bomb forward and provide support along the flanks. They can also invert into the midfield, providing your team with support, stability and options in the opposition's half. This creates more possession, and, therefore, more chances in the final third. It does drain stamina quickly, but it's worthwhile if you have clever substitutes ready. It's part of a catalyst of changes to improve, yet still just as effective as other ideas.

3 Gegenpressing

Gegenpressing falls into a similar category as aggressive wing-backs and formations, highlighting why it could be a key change. If you're struggling for goals, it might be because you don't have enough players in the final third; utilising a 'gegenpressing' tactical style would fix that. The idea of gegenpressing, as showcased by Jürgen Klopp at Liverpool, suggests that a high line is used with aggressive wing-backs and throwing players into the box. The options on the wings and within the middle of the park to overload the box - key if you're struggling for goals. It is one of the most attacking tactics around, so it will undoubtedly lead to goals if you were previously struggling to find the back of the net.

2 Individual training

Individual training is one of the best ways to improve a player's issues in the final third. You can train them in a specific role (e.g. a complete forward), add focus (finishing) and change the intensity level (heavy). It allows you to focus on one certain area, which should only improve your struggles in the final third. Focusing on one area might leave other areas abandoned, but - if you desperately need goals - there is no other choice. It will eventually improve their stats - and confidence - within the box, helping you win matches in the dying seconds in FM24. Training players on one set role throughout the entire season is worthwhile, particularly if you know what attacking formation you want to play from pre-season onwards.

1 Use inside forwards/wingers

Last, but not least, using inside forwards and wingers can often be the difference between success and failure in the final third. The role of an inside forward entails that they will cut inside and act as an additional striker, just like Heung-min Son does at Tottenham Hotspur. A winger stays close to the flank and looks to put crosses into the box. If you use one of each, it will drastically help your attacking outlet.

The duo - combined with a complete forward - provides width and support in the final third; they work as a team, with incredibly different roles, to fix your attacking struggles. However, it's important to make sure your players are suited to playing each role. A winger needs impressive crossing and pace, whilst an inside forward needs to be just like a striker but quicker.