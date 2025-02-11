Summary Taking charge of training in FM 2024 boosts matchday success by crafting winning strategies and fine-tuning your team.

Training schedules in FM 2024 adapt to different times of the year crucial for player fitness, match preparation, and tactical prowess.

Organizing training by units and positions boosts individual growth, enhances squad performance, and promotes tactical cohesion.

Whether you are a newcomer to the Football Manager series or a veteran of the game, there is always more to uncover in this game with each passing year. The development of training features back in Football Manager 2011 marked a significant leap forward for the franchise, allowing managers to focus on drilling in specific tactics and skill areas. Since then, the training aspect has evolved into an incredibly detailed and hands-on feature, giving you complete control over your squad’s development and success.

In Football Manager 2024, training stands out as one of the game’s most impactful pre-match tools. While it is tempting to delegate training duties to your assistant manager to save some time, doing this means that you are missing out on the opportunity to craft the perfect winning formula on matchdays. Taking charge of training lets you experiment with strategies and fine-tune your team to your liking. This makes those matchday victories feel all the more rewarding and satisfying.

This guide will offer a comprehensive breakdown of every tab within the Training section of Football Manager 2024. It is designed to help players of all experience levels unlock the potential of their squads. Whether you prefer diving deep into the details or looking for small adjustments to boost your performance, this guide has you covered on all things Football Manager 2024.

9 Overview

The overview is the central hub for all things related to training in Football Manager 2024. From here, you can take a look at your team's upcoming team training schedule for the next week. If training responsibilities are assigned to you, you will be able to identify where you would like to change features such as type of training and rest days to your liking.

If you are simply looking to make minor tweaks or identify trends that will help you to decide your starting eleven for the next match, the overview will suffice in giving you key information. This can be as brief as summarising who has performed the best/worst in training for the current week. A shortcut to the Medical Centre will similarly help you decide your lineup. This is a feature most useful when more than one match has been played in a week.

8 Calendar

The calendar tab provides a bird-eye view of your team's training schedule, upcoming matches, and recovery periods. This allows you to have full control of your week ahead and plan accordingly. No two weeks are the same in Football Manager 2024, so use your organisational skills to keep your players healthy, fit, and raring to go throughout the season.

The time of year should dictate how much pitch training goes into your schedule. For example, pre-season schedules should be tailored towards building fitness and delivering tactical sessions to familiarise players with formations. Schedules in congested fixture periods would best be suited to focus on recovery, match preparation, and lighter-intensity sessions. For players who are less focused on micromanaging schedules every week delegate training responsibilities to your assistant manager, but be sure to keep an eye out that delegated training does not overwork your players during different phases of the season.

7 Schedules

The schedules section is designed to make your life as a Football Manager easier. The game has preset training schedules to fit different times of the year. Consider using more intense schedules focused around fitness during pre-season, while focusing on lighter sessions during congested fixture periods. In these busy periods, you can opt for rest days before and/or after matchdays which de-intensifies the burden on your players, keeping them as fresh as possible. Alternatively, you are also able to input the style of tactic you want to deploy training around. If you are flexible, this can change depending on the strength of the opposition. Different tactics focus on different areas of training, so consider having more than one trick up your sleeve with the formation and tactics you play.

6 Units

The Units tab allows you to organise training by position, aligning player development with your tactical approach. This section directly corresponds to the roles you assign to players within your tactics, enabling them to train in line with their matchday responsibilities.

Each unit – Goalkeepers, Defenders, Midfielders, and Attackers – focuses on role-specific training, helping to enhance tactical cohesion within your squad.

For example, goalkeepers in a tiki-taka system can train as sweeper keepers, improving their confidence in distributing the ball and playing outside the box. Similarly, defenders can focus on ball-playing skills or aerial duels depending on your requirements. By tailoring units to your tactical system, you boost individual growth and overall squad performance, creating a team that operates more effectively together on matchdays.

5 Match Preparation

The match preparation section does exactly what it says on the tin. Here, you can prepare for your next match by prescribing the tactic you will deploy. This is boosted by your squad's familiarity with the system, which can be seen in the Tactics section of the game. The training focus on the upcoming week, created in the 'Schedule' for the week, is visible here and gimmicks real-life training by splitting it into tactical and set-piece preparation. When playing weaker sides, you will consider using focus such as Possession Phase as you will be expected to have the majority of possession. You will complement this by training attacking set pieces. On the contrary, the focus against stronger opposition will be to focus on defending set pieces. These can be trained differently alongside different tactics to aid team and tactical cohesion.

4 Mentoring

The Mentoring element of training aids your squad by supporting player development, mostly to the benefit of new or young players. This feature will allow you to create small mentorship groups mostly led by senior players who can grow to positively influence other players over the course of time. Players with high leadership attributes are ideal mentors, and will often come from the highest social group. The squad is made up of those in three main social groups: Core, Secondary Social Group A and Secondary Social Group A. Typically, those who have been at the club the longest will be in the Core group. It is just as important to mix and match different personalities to gel together. Too many chefs in one kitchen may not benefit, or worse, pick up negative traits within their mentorship groups.

3 Individual

The Individual section gives you full control of a player's training programme. At the suggestion of your staff in weekly meetings, you may often get recommendations to put certain players on additional training to focus on weaknesses in their game. For example, you may want to have a right-winger train their weaker foot to give them versatility, in the long run, to play on either flank in matches or cut inside more effectively.

You can choose to train players to reach their full potential, which will put extra strain on their short-term fitness levels but have a lasting effect on their productivity going forward. Consider doing the opposite with senior players. Manage their game time and training on lighter loads, especially during congested fixture periods, to allow them to recover fully between matches without getting injured or too fatigued.

2 Rest

This section is important for recognising and managing player fatigue to reduce the risk of collecting injuries. Effective rest schedules can boost match performances, whilst the mismanagement of rest can be detrimental to player performances and can provoke long-term injury issues. When selecting players for matches, their heart rate levels measure their match fitness condition. This is a good indicator of whether a player is fatigued or not, coupled with their match sharpness. Managing player training intensity is key to ensuring that your squad remains healthy throughout the course of a season. Training levels can be adjusted both manually and automatically to suit individual players. Those who are returning from long-term injuries will suit lighter training loads, whilst those who are not getting much game-time in your team could benefit from higher-intensity training sessions to keep them sharp from the bench.

1 Coaches

The Coaches section allows you to make full use of your backroom staff and assign staff responsibilities based on coaching strengths. You can distribute categories of your training, such as training, technical, attacking, defending and more, to suit the coaching styles of your staff. In the same manner as players, coaches also have measured strengths depending on their coaching styles and personalities.

Hire coaches as part of your team that have differing strengths, and use these strengths to your team's benefit across the board. Consider hiring more coaches, as those staff delegated to multiple areas of training will be less effective and will feel overwhelmed by the extra load of work assigned to them. For example, a coach assigned to attacking and defending training would offer three-star services to both instead of five-star sessions if only one category was selected. An effective coaching setup will quicken the further development of your players.