Football Manager 2024 is once again amazing sports fans around the world this year. It's hardly a surprise with the tactical game continually breaking boundaries every year. Its loyal fanbase loves it, knowing they can play the game for hours on end without boredom if they desire.

This year it's formed as one of the most polished sports games of all time, with everything from updated set-piece tactics, new licenses in Japan, improved graphics and the consistent joy - and disappointment - of a final-day match to win the title. Yet every year, it's famous for one major thing; predicting the future of football.

Football can be one of the most unpredictable sports around. Just look at Leicester's 2016 Premier League title as an example. At the odds of 5000/1, no one expected it, yet Claudio Ranieri seemingly broke the system - creating one of football's most beautiful stories. Yet despite the beautiful game's unpredictability, chaos and confusion - VAR has only added to this - Sports Interactive continues to predict the next wonderkid. Whether it's Erling Haaland or the next Kylian Mbappé, they do it every year.

Central midfielders are the heartbeat of a football team, helping transitional plays in defence and attack. Several of these wonderkids are already plying their trade at the top of European football - the Champions League. Of course, there are other options, who are still being nurtured by their boyhood clubs, but they still have the potential to rise to the top. Knowing just how important they are adds to the pressure of signing a new central midfielder in Football Manager, but with these 10 wonderkids, you will solidify the middle of the park for years - maybe even decades - in FM24.

All of these stats are taken from the ever-reliable 'FMScout'. However, it is worth bearing in mind that potential changes in FM24 are dependent on a variety of factors out of your control - from injury to motivation, you even need some luck to be able to take these wonderkids to the best in the world.

Rank Name Club Age 1. Jude Bellingham Real Madrid 20 2. Pedri Barcelona 20 3. Gavi Barcelona 18 4. Harvey Elliott Liverpool 20 5. Alex Scott Bournemouth 19 6. Archie Gray Leeds 17 7. Assan Ouédraogo Schalke 17 8. Pape Matar Sarr Tottenham 20 9. João Neves Benfica 19 10. Javi Guerra Valencia 20

10 Javi Guerra - Valencia - 20

Kickstarting the list, Javi Guerra is one of the next up-and-coming talents in Spain. Not just in Valencia, but in the whole country. Already a regular for the Spanish giants - symbolised by four-goal contributions in 13 La Liga matches this season - the 20-year-old has everything in his game to make an impact. With a threat in front of goal and the work-rate to help out his defence, Guerra is already the beating heart of Valencia - who knows what he'll be like in five years! With Valencia's financial troubles, you may even be able to sign him for a cheap price.

9 João Neves - Benfica - 19

Similarly to Guerra, João Neves is also the beating heart of his boyhood club. At 19, he is already a regular for Benfica - showcased by his 11 league appearances this season. He also made his Portugal debut last month - not bad for someone who has still not turned 20. It only foreshadows his future in football, with Neves' attributes fitting the bill for a modern-day central midfielder perfectly. It's no surprise to see FMScout have 87, knowing he has the potential to dominate football for years to come - just maybe not for Benfica in Football Manager 2024!

8 Pape Matar Sarr - Tottenham - 20

Tottenham Hotspur have had their fair share of world-class midfielders over the years. Luka Modrić - 2018 Ballon d'Or winner - became prevalent in the mainstream media in North London, whilst Mousa Dembélé - one of the most underrated players in Premier League history - helped Spurs reignite their love for the sport. Yet now it is Pape Matar Sarr's turn, with the Senegalese international showcasing his well-rounded talent under Ange Postecoglou. With the potential of partnering Yves Bissouma and Rodrigo Bentancur, the youngster could form a partnership with two of the best midfielders in the league. Prepare to dictate matches with Sarr in the middle!

7 Assan Ouédraogo - Schalke - 17

Schalke used to be one of Germany's most formidable clubs. Famous for being regulars in the Champions League and consistently firing for domestic honours, now they are rotting away in the 2. Bundesliga. It's a dark story for a massive club, yet Assan Ouédraogo is offering a beacon of light this season in unprecedented times. The 17-year-old is a regular for Schalke, already contributing to two goals in 11 matches this season. However, it's his well-rounded attributes that make him an incredible talent at such a young age, with that talent only going to increase as time ticks away in FM24.

6 Archie Gray - Leeds - 17

"Leeds, Leeds are falling apart again," was heard around the country last year, as their final day loss to Spurs confirmed their relegation back to the Championship. In reality, they were falling apart, epitomised by their constant managerial changes. Yet now in the Championship, the Yorkshire club are enduring a renaissance with a young and thriving team, showcased by Archie Gray. The 17-year-old has played every league match this season, helping dictate the tempo in the middle of the park. He's one of the best English talents around, but that means he'll be expensive; a quick look at Harry Maguire's price showcases the 'English tax'.

5 Alex Scott - Bournemouth - 19

Alex Scott was one of the most promising players in the Championship last season - acting as a ray of light in an inconsistent Bristol City team. It led to links with some of England's biggest clubs, including Tottenham and Wolves, but eventually the youngster moved to Bournemouth. It hasn't been the start he would have wanted on the South Coast, mainly due to a lack of minutes because of injury, but his talent is clear to the naked eye. With driving, late runs into the box, Scott has everything to his game to dominate midfielders in the world's toughest league in FM24.

4 Harvey Elliott - Liverpool - 20

Harvey Elliott has been billed as one of England's most promising talents ever since his days in Fulham's academy. Aside from a controversial social media post regarding England captain Harry Kane, Elliott has done most of his talking on the pitch, showcasing his talent on an inconsistent basis under Jürgen Klopp. Versatility is one of his best attributes, capable of playing in the forward line and the middle of the park. However, because of his importance for Liverpool's future, it is unlikely you will be unable to prise him away from Merseyside, especially with his contract not expiring until 2027.

3 Gavi - Barcelona - 18

La Masia has a history of producing some of football's greatest talent. A quick look at Andrés Iniesta, Xavi and Lionel Messi would showcase that, whilst their picture of winning the Champions League together is iconic in every sense. But as Xavi and Iniesta's partnership ended several years ago, a new one has arrived, with the next two wonderkids - Gavi and Pedri - epitomising the renaissance Barcelona are enjoying. Under Xavi, Gavi is being nurtured by one of the greatest midfielders ever, which has only helped him improve his play in the middle of the park, providing a defensive and attacking threat in every match.

2 Pedri - Barcelona - 20

Having one central midfielder wonderkid is impressive enough, but having two? Well, that's just crazy. Yet Barcelona have done exactly that, with La Masia once again showcasing its talent for the world to meet. Pedri is one of the hardest-working footballers around. However, coupled with this, is one of the most talented footballers in the world. Providing late runs into the box, finding a winger with a sensational pass or providing another defensive body in the box, the Spaniard can do everything, but with a crazy release clause and Barcelona unwilling to budge, you're unlikely to be signing him any time soon.

1 Jude Bellingham - Real Madrid - 20

Jude Bellingham is the gift that keeps on giving. At this point, it's not even unexpected, as the Englishman continually stars for Real Madrid. Whether it's a stunning goal in the Champions League against Napoli, a clutch goal at the Bernabéu or a world-class strike against Barcelona, there's very little the Englishman can't do. He's currently the favourite to win the Ballon d'Or at the moment and that's only replicated in FM24 with one of the most well-rounded cards in the game. It almost feels as if he's a cheat code, but, unless you manage Real Madrid, it will be hard to lure him away.

