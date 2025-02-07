Sports Interactive have made the difficult decision to cancel Football Manager 2025 and announced the news to fans on Friday morning. The football management simulator has seen new instalments of the game released every single year since 2004. In late 2024, the company announced that the 2024 iteration of the game was being postponed and wouldn't be released until 2025.

This was far later than the usual November release that each previous game had received. It was then delayed again. Fans were unhappy with the move, and many called for Sports Interactive to scrap Football Manager 2025 and instead focus on making sure next year's instalment was up to scratch. Well, now, they have decided to do just that and Sports Interactive released a statement on X (Twitter) revealing their decision and why they've decided to cancel Football Manager 2025.

They didn't think they'd got the game to the standard it needed to be at

After careful consideration, Sports Interactive decided to cancel Football Manager 2025 as they weren't happy with where the game was at and didn't think it was up to their standard. It was their most ambitious version of the series yet, with major technical and visual advancements in comparison to previous releases, but they couldn't get it done on time.

With each delay, the football season was getting closer to its conclusion. Sports Interactive revealed that they didn't want to release the game beyond March as it was too much to ask players to purchase it with so little left of the football campaign at that point. In their official statement, they said:

"Due to a variety of challenges that we've been open about to date, and many more unforeseen, we currently haven't achieved what we set out to do in enough areas of the game, despite the phenomenal efforts of our team. We could have pressed on, released FM25 in its current state, and fixed things down the line - but that's not the right thing to do. "We were also unwilling to go beyond a March release as it would be too late in the football season to expect players to then buy another game later in the year."

Instead, work will now turn to making sure Football Manager 2026 hits all of Sports Interactive's targets and is a video game that they feel is worthy of being shared with their loyal fans. With a promise to keep fans updated on their progress, only time will tell just how well the next instalment will shape out.