Key Takeaways Football Manager 2025 releases on November 26th with enhanced graphics and a new world with women's football.

It is priced at £44.99 on PC, although you can get 10% off if you pre-order it.

International management has been removed for FM25, as the company makes the switch to the Unity engine.

Football Manager 2025 is set to begin a new era for advanced, detailed and accurate gaming in the sport. It's one of the most eagerly-anticipated games of the year, with the makers – Sports Interactive – promising several major changes to the game.

Working on a new game engine, Unity, the graphics are expected to be better, whilst the introduction of women's football will see a new world formed in the game. The possibilities are endless if you want to embark on a journey never experienced before in football.

Due to this, we have decided to outline everything you need to know about FM25, including release date, price, features and how to play. Last year's game was the most-played edition of the series – which was hardly surprising as it was the best game they have ever made – so everyone is hopeful the step up to FM25 will be worth it. Expectations are through the roof.

It's a later release than usual

FM25 on PC and Console will be released on Tuesday, November 26th. This is later compared to previous games, as they are typically released at the start of November. However, due to delays with the development timeframe, Sports Interactive has been forced to rethink its schedule. The release dates for other versions have not been confirmed yet.

Hopefully it will be worth the delay, even if the studio director at the company, Miles Jacobson, has said recent months have been "challenging for the whole team." He said in full: "We knew that moving the entire game to the Unity engine was going to be a complex endeavour. As we’ve gotten deeper into the process and gained learnings, it’s fair to say it’s been trickier than we originally anticipated."

Platforms

It's available on PC, Consoles and Phone

FM25 will be available on its most popular platform, PC, again. However, due to the improved graphics and new game engine, there are slightly higher specifications required to be able to run the game smoothly on your device. We have outlined them in full below.

Minimum Specifications Needed for FM25 Requirements PC Mac Operating System (64-bit) Windows 10

Windows 11 11 Big Sur

12 Monterey

13 Ventura

14 Sonoma Processor Desktop: Intel Core i3-530 or AMD FX-4100

Laptop: Intel Core i3-330M or AMD A6-5200 Apple M1

Intel Core M Memory 4 GB RAM Graphics Card Desktop:

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960

AMD Radeon R9 380

Intel HD 530

Laptop:

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960M

AMD Radeon R9 M375

Intel HD 530 Desktop: Apple M1

Intel HD Graphics 5000

NVIDIA GeForce GT 750M

Intel HD Graphics 5000

AMD FirePro D300 Laptop: Apple M1

NVIDIA GeForce GT 750M

Intel HD Graphics 5000 Hard Drive Space 20GB

Elsewhere, FM25 Console will be available on Xbox and PlayStation Five from the 26th November. It can be brought individually or through the Xbox Game Pass. FM25 Touch returns to the Nintendo Switch, whilst FM25 Touch will be available exclusively via Netflix once again.

Price

It's the same price as FM24

FM25 will be available to buy for £44.99 on PC, however, if you pre-order it, it is slightly cheaper at £40.50. This is the same price as FM24, which is hardly surprising as they often choose to stick around the same price cap. Previously, pre-ordering the game came with access to a beta and early access, but Sports Interactive has yet to confirm this.

The prices for the Console, Touch and Mobile versions have not been released, but they are expected to be confirmed at some point in the coming weeks. Based on FM24, it is likely that the Console version will be the same as the PC version, whilst Touch and Mobile will be significantly cheaper.

New Features

New Unity Engine

FM25 will be run with a new game engine, Unity. It represents the most significant technical and visual leap forward for the series in a generation. Initial screenshots from the game show the game has undergone a complete redesign, whilst there are expected to be enhanced graphics and player animations thanks to the new game engine.

Miles Jacobsen outlined what the engine means for the game moving forward in June 2024. "Moving to the Unity engine is a huge undertaking," he said. It gives us incredible building blocks to create new foundations, unlock our potential, and power our future vision for Football Manager, with enhanced graphical fidelity and more efficient development processes. In the future and with more experience, it will lead to faster creation and implementation of game features and design-led tweaks.

"In essence, FM25 is the starting point for the studio’s next 20 years."

In a previous update, the company also confirmed that the new engine means there will be new technology for newgens and manager creation, providing more detail and accuracy as your journeys stretch into the 2030s and beyond. Alongside this, 'tiles and cards' will be the main focus on the menu screen, acting as a way to reduce the volume of screens in-game, making navigation easier.

The traditional inbox has been replaced by the portal, which will give you far better tools to develop your story through the agenda and messages sections. This is all part of a new and improved to improve your experience, according to Sports Interactive.

The most significant feature being added to FM25 is women's football. After years of research and planning, Sports Interactive have managed to put all the pieces of the jigsaw together to create a new world. The most important thing is that you will be able to seamlessly transition from managing a men's team to a women's side – and vice versa.

While full details are yet to be confirmed, Sports Interactive has hinted at securing multiple licenses for women’s leagues in FM25. This suggests that you will be able to play in all the major European leagues, including the WSL and Champions League, providing a journey that was never possible in FM24.

Related 9 Highest Rated Women in EA Sports FC 25 (Ranked) Featuring Chelsea star Sam Kerr, EA Sports have revealed the nine highest-rated women in EAFC 25.

Premier League Licensing Finally Agreed

After years of trying, Sports Interactive have finally agreed a deal with the Premier League. Using their licensing on a four-year deal, all 20 Premier League clubs will be fully licensed within the game, with official logos, kits, and player photos featuring across future versions of Football Manager.

“The partnership isn’t just about the huge in-game benefits it’ll give our fans, but also the opportunities it provides us to help with the incredible things that the Premier League and their clubs do off the pitch," Miles Jacobson said at the time of the announcement. "That includes community and charitable work, two things we’re enormously passionate about, as well as the ability to work with some of their existing partners."

Features Removed

International management will return for FM26

However, it's not all good news for FM25, as several features have been removed. The company have outlined that moving across to the Unity engine has presented several new challenges, meaning they were unable to 'copy and paste' sections of previous iterations over.

Due to this, there is no international management in FM25. According to the makers, only 5.6% of all FM24 PC saves used the mode, so they have opted not to include it and focus on other areas. Jacobson explained the decision in a post on the official Football Manager website, saying: "Rather than delay FM25 even further, we’ve paused work on that area of the game and allocated those resources to other key areas.

"It will continue to exist in FM25, FM25 Console, and FM25 Touch as part of the wider simulation of world football, it just won’t be playable." The mode will return in FM26 though ahead of the eagerly-anticipated 2026 World Cup, where 48 teams will be competing for one of the most-prized trophies.

Elsewhere, touchline shouts, the social media screen, the data chalkboard and 'create-a-club mode' have all been removed, with Sports Interactive opting for a 'slimmed down' version instead. They also confirmed that there will be no player weight visible in the stats.

As they researched women's football, they discovered that, while the weight of male athletes can change a bit from month to month, women’s body types are very different from men’s and their weight fluctuates a lot more, often weekly. To keep everything consistent, they will not be visible.