Football Manager has been cited as a reason behind divorces down the years. Usually, one person in the relationship gets far too addicted to the popular video game that their partner gets fed up. However, the game almost caused a divorce for an entirely different reason in an incident involving footballer Andros Townsend.

The former England winger has played for the likes of Everton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle during his journeyman career, but was perhaps most known for his time at Tottenham. There, the winger broke through the ranks as an exciting attacking talent blessed with pace and a directness needed to be a successful wideman.

While that period of his career led to some of his most cherished moments, such as his first England cap, it also gave him the freight of his life when his wife found out that he allegedly 'skipped training,' although all was not quite as it seemed.

His wife believed the screenshot from the video game was real

Speaking to talkSPORT, Townsend explained how his wife had been on social media and came across a photo that said that her husband had been fined by Spurs for missing training. Outraged, she quickly sent him a WhatsApp message to ask what was going on, which left the 33-year-old dumbfounded:

"I get a text from her one day and I receive a screenshot from Twitter. As you do, she was searching my name on Twitter and a fine came up – Andros Townsend accepts his fine for reporting late to training. "So her mind is going off; if he wasn't at training and he wasn't at home then where was he? It could have been a real sticky one! But she's messaged me and it turns out the screen grab is from the popular video game Football Manager. Someone's obviously posted in on Twitter having a laugh on Football Manager and she's thought it was real!"

Townsend, who has also made headlines in the past for his unusual diet choices, would later post a screenshot of the text conversation to Twitter, with fans loving the interaction in the replies.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Townsend claimed the 2018/2019 Premier League goal of the season for his volley against Manchester City.

Andros Townsend's Career Since Tottenham

The winger became a Premier League stalwart

Following his breakthrough at Spurs, Townsend would complete a move to Newcastle in January 2016. His stint at St James' Park didn't last long, however, as he returned to London to join Crystal Palace that summer. It was at Selhurst Park where Townsend enjoyed his prime years, scoring 16 goals and grabbing 24 assists in 185 appearances, including one incredible strike against Manchester City which was one of the Premier League's greatest ever goals.

This would be followed by a move to Everton, where the highlight of his time at the club saw him mimic Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration during a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford. Following his release, he would join Luton Town on a short-term basis before embarking on his most complicated move yet.

In 2024, Townsend agreed to join Turkish side Antalyaspor, but was left in limbo when the club were unable to register him. Speaking on the matter, the forward stated:

"Three days before the start of the season at Luton, I get a phone call from Antalyaspor saying 'we have an offer for you but you've got 24 hours to respond because we've got a transfer ban coming and we need to get you in before the transfer ban.' "No time to think about it, I managed to negotiate to be involved in the first game for Luton, then it was literally all signed and all done. We missed the deadline by a couple of hours. The contract is signed [but] they can't officially register me, they can't announce me because they have a transfer ban. "Every time I ask them, they say 'the contract is signed, you're our player'. But nothing has been announced. Honestly, I've no idea what's happening and what's going to happen. I'm stuck in Antalyaspor just training, I don't know who owns me, I don't know where my contract is."

However, the move was finally confirmed on September 12th 2024, with Townsend signing a multi-year deal at the club. Despite all the stress, though, it won't be as comparable to what happened thanks to Football Manager.