Football is a game full of tension. Not only are the margins between winning and losing often minimal, the emotionally-charged nature of the sport means that managers and players tend to walk a fine line as they strive for victory.

While most managers remain somewhat respectful to their opposite number in the heat of battle, there have been several examples where tensions have bubbled over the surface, resulting in the most dramatic touchline bust-ups.

In this list, we won't be covering the Premier League in its entirety, such as the rivalry between Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger. Instead, we're looking at the ones that you may have forgotten about.

So, join GIVEMESPORT as we rank the seven biggest managerial bust-ups in history, exploring what made these moments truly unforgettable.

7 Steve Bruce and Gus Poyet - 2015

In a pivotal clash at the bottom of the Premier League table in the 2014/15 campaign, Hull City's Bruce and Sunderland boss Poyet nearly came to blows following a controversial decision to book Jack Rodwell for simulation.

Incensed by the decision, Poyet kicked over a crate of drinks before approaching Bruce - with the two having to be physically restrained by coaches and officials. The Uruguayan was sent to the stands, while Bruce later admitted that the pair had behaved "like children".

6 Neil Warnock and Stan Ternent - 2001

The long-running tension between the pair can be traced back to a flashpoint in 2001 when Burnley boss Ternent accused Sheffield United's Warnock of sending a spy to snoop on his side's half-time team talk.

That fuelled a simmering hatred between the two camps which culminated in an alleged physical altercation between Ternent and Warnock's assistant Kevin Blackwell.

Writing in his 2007 autobiography, Warnock reflected on the incident: "I had always known Stan Ternent was a d***head but when Sheffield United played Burnley in 2001 he behaved like a deranged lunatic."

5 Jose Mourinho and Tito Vilanova - 2011

Jose Mourinho gouging the eye of Barcelona's assistant manager Tito Vilanova during the 2011 Supercup. (Photo Credit: Marca)

The El Clasico is one of the fiercest rivalries in football. In the second leg of the 2011 Supercup, a melee was sparked in the technical area after a reckless challenge from Marcelo on Cesc Fabregas. Amid the ugly scenes, Mourinho came up behind Barcelona's assistant, Vilanova, and gouged him in the eye.

The self-proclaimed 'Special One' was handed a two-match ban for his antics while Vilanova received a one-match ban for his role in the incident. Following the latter's tragic passing in 2014, Mourinho paid tribute to his former rival.

4 Marcelo Bielsa and Frank Lampard - 2019

The infamous 'Spygate' scandal pitted Leeds United boss Bielsa against Derby County's Lampard as both clubs battled for promotion to the Premier League. In an outrageous attempt to gain an advantage, the FA gave Leeds a hefty £200,000 fine after Bielsa sent one of his coaches to spy on a Derby training session.

While the controversy surrounding the incident never spilt over on the pitch, a closely-fought play-off clash at Elland Road saw the Rams defeat Bielsa's men 4-2, giving Lampard and co the final laugh.

3 Billy Davies and Nigel Clough - 2010

Davies and Clough had several squabbles over the years, none more so than in the Midlands derby between Nottingham Forest and Derby in 2010. With Clough's Derby on track to end Forest's 19-match unbeaten run, a fight broke out towards the end of the match.

Amidst the melee, Davies claimed Clough had kneed him in the back, although the Derby boss strongly denied the allegation. When asked later whether he was friends with Davies, Clough provided a telling response: "Not really."

2 Ally McCoist and Neil Lennon - 2011

The rivalry between Celtic and Rangers was at fever pitch in 2011, with McCoist's side on the brink of liquidation. Following a 1-0 defeat to Lennon's men in which Rangers had three players dismissed, the two managers came nose-to-nose in one of the most iconic bust-ups ever.

Given the high-profile nature of the collision, government officials were called to discuss the incident in the Scottish parliament. Speaking to the BBC in 2015, Lennon reflected on the infamous clash: "A lot had gone on that night. There were things I didn't like, there were things Ally didn't like. We had a few words and that was the end of it."

1 Domenico Di Carlo and Silvio Baldini - 2007

Our number one managerial bust-up is the incredible altercation between Catania coach Baldini and Parma's Di Carlo in 2007. Baldini, a man renowned for his short fuse, refused to leave the touchline after being dismissed, leading to a heated verbal exchange with his opposite number, Di Carlo.

Baldini, clearly unsatisfied by the outcome of their dispute, took matters into his own hands and kicked Di Carlo up the backside from behind, earning himself a one-month ban from the Italian FA in the process.

As per the Guardian, Baldini's apology read: "I apologise to everyone. To Catania's fans, to the whole city and to Parma's fans, as my attack was certainly not intended at them. But I do not apologise to him (Di Carlo). I don't owe him anything: he is a flawed person and he provoked me."

We think it's safe to say Baldini and Di Carlo won't be exchanging Christmas cards anytime soon.