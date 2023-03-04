It's no secret that Football Manager is one of the most addictive video games on the planet, but one fan has taken his obsession to a whole new level.

Indeed, one Football Manager fanatic became so immersed in his save with Icelandic second-tier side Grindavík, that he decided to visit the small town in person.

Hailing from South Shields in South Tyneside, James Hammonds travelled 2,600 miles to southwest Iceland and brought his wife and young daughter along for the ride.

Everything to know about Grindavík football club

The Grindavík men's football team play in the Lengjudeildin – the second tier of Icelandic football, with home matches being played at the 1,750-capacity Grindavíkurvollur stadium.

In terms of club honours, Grindavík won the Icelandic League Cup in 2000, but have never won the Icelandic first division.

For years, they remained the only club never to have been relegated from Iceland's top league, before eventually falling to the second tier in 2006.

Aside from the attraction of the football club, Grindavík also has beautiful scenery and is home to the world-famous Blue Lagoon and renowned Gunnuhver Hot Springs.

Why did Hammonds decide to visit Grindavík?

While many Football Manager players become obsessive over particular saves, few have journeyed thousands of miles just to check out a football club.

Yet, Hammonds explained to Sport Bible how he'd grown a 'real affection' for the team, which persuaded him to jump on a plane and see them in all their glory.

"When I play Football Manager I prefer to be a random lower league team. I usually pass the laptop to my wife for her to pick a team for me to make the team choice especially unusual and she chose Grindavik.

"My plan was just to turn up and have a wander around the ground and see if anyone was there," he says. "I did message in the morning before going just on the off chance that someone might be there to show me around."

After informing a club member of his plan to visit the stadium, Hammonds was even given his own pin badge with the Grindavík logo and had a chance to speak with General Manager, Jon Julius Karlsson, who gave him his own shirt.

"It was a really nice surprise," he told Sport Bible. "We then took some pictures holding the shirt up and spoke about the club's aspirations for promotion to the 'Men’s Best Division' this season.

"I mentioned to Jon that in my world they are already there!"

Indeed, Hammonds has managed to take Grindavík all the way to the qualifying stages of a European competition on his save, though he is still yet to qualify for a main draw.

Who knows, if he does manage to do so, perhaps the club itself will request his services.