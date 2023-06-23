The 2023/24 summer transfer window is finally open and clubs around Europe are now working away feverishly to bolster their squads ahead of the new campaign.

Will Manchester United finally land a striker? Who will Liverpool add to their revamped midfield? And which unknown talent will Brighton pluck out of thin air?

High-profile moves such as Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid have already happened, but this is still early days so far as the transfer window is concerned. And if last season’s window is anything to go by, we’re in for a treat before the start of September.

West Ham United captain Declan Rice is the subject of a major tussle between some of the Premier League's biggest clubs and none other than Kylian Mbappé is flirting with a move away from Paris Saint-Germain, but they aren't the only stars who could be on the move according to Football Manager.

The Daily Star used the popular video game Football Manager 2023 to simulate the summer transfer window.

In order to complete the simulation, all teams were updated to their current squads and then Football Manager 2023 was allowed to decipher what transfers would be made during the current window, with the simulation lasting until September 1, 2023.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at the results.

10. Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen to Newcastle - £62 million)

Champions League participants Newcastle United enhanced their squad with the addition of Leverkusen's Diaby.

Eddie Howe’s men secured the Frenchman’s signature for a cool £62m.

9. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid to Liverpool - £66m)

Liverpool added to their midfield ranks with the signing of Valverde from Real Madrid for just shy of £70m. With Real already stacked with talent in the centre of the park, it's unlikely that they will miss the Argentine too badly.

8. Harry Kane (Tottenham to Manchester United - £50m, rising to £70m)

Finally! To fulfill the wishes of many Manchester United supporters, Kane opted for a move up north to join the Red Devils for an initial fee of £50m - with an additional £20m in add-ons to follow later.

7. Moises Caicedo (Brighton to Bayern Munich - £55m, rising to £71m)

Following Alexis Mac Allister out the exit door at the Amex Stadium is Moises Caicedo, who made the switch across Europe to join Bavarian side Bayern Munich.

6. Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona to Arsenal - £73m)

While De Jong’s switch to England seemed inevitable last summer, it was expected the talented Dutchman would end up at Manchester United under his compatriot Erik ten Hag. He does make a Premier League switch this summer though - at least in the virtual sense -costing the north London side £73m.

5. Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich to Manchester United - £85m)

Audacious as it was, United’s £85 million offer for Munich’s versatile asset was approved as the Red Devils improved their squad alongside the addition of their long-term target Kane.

4. Rodri (Manchester City to Barcelona - £90m)

Barcelona, who needed engine room reinforcements, chose Manchester City’s Champions League match winner Rodri over many other options to replace the once-indispensable Sergio Busquets.

3. Declan Rice (West Ham to Man City - £88m, rising to £104m)

Talking of the plethora of City’s midfield options, Declan Rice snubbed a move to Arsenal to play under Pep Guardiola.

It may eventually knock them back a hefty £104m, but given he replaces the outgoing Rodri, it could be a smart piece of business on City's part.

2. Victor Osimhen (Napoli to PSG - £104m)

To replace a host of outgoing attacking talent, PSG picked the pockets of Napoli to prise away their Nigerian talisman for a pretty penny.

Osimhen’s blistering 2022/23 form caught the attention of many elite clubs across Europe, Man United included, but the 24-year-old committed his future to French side PSG for just over £100 million, including add-ons.

1.Kylian Mbappe (PSG to Real Madrid - £146m, rising £187m)

Not entirely surprising, is it? Kylian Mbappé is one of - if not the - the most exciting talent in world football and is still only 24 years of age.

He has been linked with a move away from the French capital for a while, but only a select few can afford him and it was Real Madrid – on this occasion - that won the race.

If Football Manager's predictions are anything close to reality, we could be in for one of the most newsworthy transfer windows of all time.