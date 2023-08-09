Highlights Football Manager has accurately predicted the successful careers of a number of players that have become global superstars in real life.

However, the game has also had some major misses, with many failing to live up to their potential.

One of the most satisfying aspects of playing football manager is discovering some of the wonderkids that are hidden within the game. Whether it was the goal-scoring phenomenon of Yaya Sanogo, or the Brazilian flair of Wellington Nem, there have been some incredible talents over the years within the game that countless players have relied upon time and time again.

What's interesting, though, is keeping an eye on those certain players that the game seemed to anoint as the future of football, and seeing how their careers eventually panned out. There have been some incredible shouts for the Sports Interactive team, with them highlighting several world-class names before they really burst onto the scene. There have also been some major misses, though, with some of the guys they seemed to go to bat for, failing to even come close to the expectations surrounding them.

What's especially interesting, is when the game goes all in on certain players, giving them a 10/10 potential, something Football Manager has done just 17 times since 2010. Some have been worthy choices, while others have been pretty disastrous, so let's look at them all and see how each player got on.

18 Alphonse Areola

After coming through at Paris Saint-Germain, big things were expected from Alphonse Areola, and he was one of the most promising goalkeepers in the world on both Football Manager 2010 and 2011.

After a flurry of loan spells away from PSG, he spent two seasons as the French club's number one but failed to keep ahold of the spot. After loans to Premier League sides Fulham and West Ham United, he eventually joined the Hammers on a permanent deal, and while his league opportunities have been hard to come by, he played a pivotal role as David Moyes' side won the Europa Conference League last season.

Not quite the superstar Football Manager predicted, but still a decent enough career.

17 Mario Balotelli

Football Manager weren't the only ones who expected big things from Mario Balotelli in 2010 when he hit double figures in terms of goals scored for Inter Milan that year.

His move to Manchester City that summer should have been the beginning of an elite career at the top of football, but his attitude and wild antics away from the pitch really held him back. After a couple of impressive years in Manchester that saw him play a vital role in THAT Sergio Aguero goal against Queens Park Rangers, his form fell off a cliff in his final season, and he was sold to AC Milan.

He enjoyed a bright spell back in Italy before a disappointing move to Liverpool hinted at his days as a top-level striker being over. From there, he bounced between a number of different sides, including OGC Nice and Marseille and currently plays for Swiss Challenge League club FC Sion.

16 Martin Galvan

The first major blunder from Football Manager here. Martin Galvan was one of the most exciting young forwards on the game back in 2010 and was a guaranteed success when signed by Premier League sides, but his actual career has been vastly different.

In fact, the now 30-year-old never made it to any of Europe's top five leagues, and has played for nine different clubs over the years, failing to make a mark anywhere really. The winger currently plays for Salamanca CF UDS in the lower tiers of Spanish football. A far cry from where many predicted he'd be.

15 Toni Kroos

From the first major miss to the first prediction that Football Manager truly got spot on. Toni Kroos has been a global superstar and one of the best midfielders in the world for over a decade. Having broken into the Bayern Munich side in 2010, Football Manager saw his potential and gave him that illustrious 10/10 potential rating that year.

After four years and over 200 appearances for the Bundesliga side, Kroos joined Real Madrid, not the last name on this list to play for Los Blancos, and has since made over 400 appearances for the club. His silverware over the years includes five Champions Leagues, a World Cup and numerous league titles. Not bad at all.

14 Nicolas Otamendi

After a standout season at Velez Sarsfield, Football Manager predicted big things for Nicolas Otamendi in 2010, and his career was definitely heading in the right direction when he joined FC Porto that summer.

After four strong seasons in Portugal, and then one impressive year at Valencia in Spain, the centre-back joined Man City in England and was a key figure for the club early on. After five years in England, where Otamendi made 210 appearances for the Citizens, the defender fell down the pecking order and joined Benfica in 2020, where he rediscovered his early form, becoming one of the best centre-backs in Portugal once again.

13 Eduardo Salvio

Despite failing to really set the world on fire in his first year at Atletico Madrid, Football Manager predicted Eduardo Salvio would become one of the biggest talents in the world, and the next couple of seasons hinted that that might be the case.

After a strong loan spell at Benfica, he returned to Atletico and scored eight goals, playing a vital role in the club's Europa League triumph. Shortly afterwards, he was sold to Benfica, where he spent the next seven years, making over 250 appearances and scoring 66 goals. Since then, though, he's spent time at Boca Juniors and UNAM, never quite living up to his potential.

12 Aaron Ramsey

11

Another great call, Aaron Ramsey's career, while it hasn't aged very well over the last few years, was pretty impressive, for the most part. Football Manager clearly bought into the hype surrounding the Welshman, giving him a 10/10 potential in both 2011 and 2012, and it was easy to see why during his prime at Arsenal.

Dangerous goal-scoring curses aside, the midfielder had some impressive years at the Gunners, making 369 appearances and scoring 64 goals. He lifted three FA Cups with the side and made a switch to Juventus in 2019, but things haven't quite gone to plan since.

Disappointing spells in Italy, Scotland and France all followed before Ramsey returned to the club where he began his career, Cardiff City, this summer.

10 Eder Balanta

Anyone who was anyone signed Eder Balanta at least once on Football Manager 2014, and it was pretty clear to see why. The centre-back was a guaranteed success, strengthening any defence he joined and always helping take his clubs to the next level, but his real-life career hasn't been quite as impressive.

The hype was certainly there outside of the game, though, with former River Plate player Ramon Diaz comparing him to one of the greatest defenders of all time in Daniel Passarella, but that's as good as it got for him really. Spells at River Plate, Basel and Club Brugge saw Balanta flirt with being a solid first-team player, but he never quite made it. A failed loan spell at Schalke 04 last year, where he made just six appearances as the side was relegated from the Bundesliga, was the only hint of a career among Europe's top five leagues.

9 Marquinhos

Another incredible shout here, as Marquinhos has spent almost his entire career as a solid first-team player for some of Europe's biggest clubs. After coming through at Corinthians, the defender spent one year in Italy at Roma, before he joined PSG in 2013. After one year with the club, the Brazilian was given the 10/10 potential by Football Manager, and he's remained a firm fixture within the French club's starting lineup since.

With over 400 appearances, eight league titles and countless other accolades, it's safe to say the 29-year-old has had a pretty wonderful career.

8 Paul Pogba

Having left Manchester United for Juventus on a free transfer in 2012, it wasn't until 2014, and Paul Pogba's third season at the Italian side that Football Manager really took notice of his potential.

The Frenchman thrived in the Serie A side, so much so that United spent big money to bring him back to Old Trafford as one of the best midfielders in the world. His time at the Red Devils was a mixed bag, with some major highs, but also some mighty lows over the course of six years, and he has since returned to Juventus, where injuries have denied him the chance to rediscover his old form just yet.

7 Youri Tielemans

Youri Tielemans in action for Leicester City in the Premier League

While he was still plying his trade at Anderlecht, Youri Tielemans was clearly doing something right, as he became the only player on Football Manager 2015 to receive the patented 10/10 potential.

It made sense, though, with the Belgian star excelling for the club, earning a move to AS Monaco in France in 2017. His time in Ligue 1 wasn't as fruitful as many expected, but he eventually made a switch to England, joining Leicester City in 201 after an initial loan spell.

His time at the Foxes was a resounding success, with Tielemans quickly becoming one of the best midfielders in the league, and he caught the attention of numerous big six clubs but remained at the King Power until Leicester were relegated last season. He's since made a surprising move to Aston Villa, where it remains to be seen just how successful he'll be at the club.

6 Gianluigi Donnarumma

After no one was given the 10/10 potential on Football Manager 2016, the game came back the following year with a big one, as Gianluigi Donnarumma was given the accolade.

Very rarely has there been a star burst onto the scene in the manner in which the former AC Milan star did, making 31 appearances in goal for the Serie A side at just 16 years old. He was instantly recognised as one of the most promising goalkeepers, maybe ever and after two seasons as a regular, Football Manager decided to hand him the 10/10 potential. He was again given the rating the year after and made 251 appearances for Milan before he joined PSG on a free transfer in 2021.

While it initially took Donnarumma some time to settle in France, last season was a resounding success for the 24-year-old, and the sky is still the limit for the shot-stopper.

5 Kylian Mbappe

There's no doubt about it, this is easily the best call Football Manager have made in terms of wonderkids over the last 13 years. The Frenchman was thoroughly deserving of his 10/10 potential when the game handed it to him in Football Manager 2018, and he hasn't looked back since.

In fact, in the years since, he has become one of the very best footballers in the world and looks destined to replace Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the sport's undisputed number-one star in the years to come. With numerous league titles, a World Cup and almost 250 goals already under his belt, it's safe to say that Mbappe hasn't even come close to the heights he will eventually reach and what a scary thought that is.

4 Eduardo Camavinga

After Football Manager 2019 and 2020 didn't feature any young talent with a 10/10 potential, Eduardo Camavinga was bestowed that honour in 2021 after a couple of impressive years at Rennes.

That summer, he joined Real Madrid in Spain and instantly became one of the best young talents in La Liga. With almost 100 appearances for Los Blancos already under his belt, he was again given 10/10 potential in Football Manager 2022. The 21-year-old has a blindingly bright future ahead of him, and as the years go by, those 10/10 potential ratings will only look better and wiser.

3 Ilaix Moriba

Initially coming through at Barcelona, Ilaix Moriba was sold to RB Leipzig in 2021 but has struggled to really break into the German club's first-team just yet. It was a loan back to Spain at Valencia in the 2021-22 season that showed the talent the youngster had in his locker, and it was that campaign that saw Football Manager hand him the all-important 10/10 rating in the 2022 iteration of the game.

A year later, he spent another season on loan at Valencia, and things got even better for him. Having returned to Leipzig this summer, it could be time for Moriba to take the Bundesliga by storm and start justifying Football Manager's faith in him.

2 Youssoufa Moukoko

Borussia Dortmund have done a brilliant job bringing young talent through in recent years and replacing top-level players who are on their way out of the club, with new prospects.

They've done it time and time again, and Youssoufa Moukoko's emergence as an elite-level forward for the club is no different, as the 18-year-old has really stepped up following Erling Haaland's departure last summer. Sure, he hasn't come close to replicating the goal-scoring output of the Norwegian, but Moukoko has looked fantastic for Dortmund since making his debut several years ago, and was thoroughly deserving of the 10/10 potential rating that Football Manager bestowed on him in 2022.

At just 18 years old, the German international hasn't even come close to realising his exceptional potential, and we can't wait to see what's next for him.

1 Endrick

CURITIBA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 25: Endrick of Palmeiras looks on prior a match between Athletico Paranaense and Palmeiras as part of Brasileirao 2022 at Arena da Baixada Stadium on October 25, 2022 in Curitiba, Brazil. (Photo by Heuler Andrey/Getty Images)

With 10 senior goals for Palmeiras already at the age of 17, big, big things are expected of Endrick, and that's why Real Madrid acted quickly, snapping him up on a deal which will see him join Los Blancos in 2024.

The Brazilian has insane amounts of potential and was a must-buy by anyone on Football Manager last year. Unfortunately, he was only available for the first half of the game, with the January update seeing him agree to terms with Real Madrid. Still, he was a guaranteed goalscorer for anyone who signed him and it will be interesting to see if he can replicate that level of form and success in reality.