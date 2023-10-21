Highlights Football Manager 2024's Early Access was released this week and a YouTuber has simulated the next 100 years

The Premier League table looks very different in 2123, with surprising clubs including AFC Fylde and Grimsby in England's top tier

The simulation isn't kind to many big clubs, with Chelsea and Arsenal both outside the Premier League in 2123, and Aston Villa and Leicester City dropping even further

Manchester City have dominated English football for the past decade. The Citizens have lifted the Premier League trophy in six of the past 10 seasons, including five in the last six under Pep Guardiola. But will they maintain that same level of success over the next 100 years?

Football Manager 2024's early access was released earlier this week and one of the first things YouTuber TomFM did on the game was simulate the next century. To say that the results are truly wild would be an understatement.

One club wins the Premier League title 61 times over the course of the century, while several surprising names are plying their trade in England's top tier. Some members of the 'Big Six' have even fallen on hard times and aren't even Premier League clubs anymore. We have done a round of up of what Football Manager thinks English football will look like in 2123 below...

Manchester City dominate the Premier League over the next 100 years

The winners of the Premier League in 2123 are Manchester United, who pip Newcastle United and fierce rivals Manchester City to the title. Remarkably, the top four is completed by AFC Fylde, who are predicted to enjoy an incredible rise in the next 100 years. In the present day, AFC Fylde are rock bottom of the National League and have never reached the Football League.

Other surprise names to be in England's top tier include Wrexham, owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, as well as Grimsby, Torquay and MK Dons. 2123 wasn't a good year for Merseyside's two major clubs as Liverpool and Everton are both relegated, with the latter finishing rock bottom with just 26 points.

It isn't all doom and gloom for Everton over the next 100 years, though. They now have 15 Premier League titles to their name after enjoying great success in the 2080s, as well as seven Champions League titles. But they aren't the most successful English club over the 100 years, though. City are predicted to continue their dominance over the next century, becoming English champions a further 61 times. Madness.

A number of big clubs aren't even in England's top tier in 2123. More on that in a bit...

Chelsea and Arsenal in the Championship

You may have noticed that Chelsea and Arsenal weren't in the Premier League in 2123; both have fallen on hard times and are in the Championship. The Blues secure their passage back to England's top tier after being crowned Championship winners, picking up 112 points and emerging victorious in 35 of their 46 matches.

But Arsenal don't enjoy the same success as their London rivals. The Gunners finish rock bottom of the Championship and are relegated to England's third tier after amassing 43 points from their 46 matches.

Among the teams to finish above Arsenal in 2123 include Boreham Wood, Dorking and Bromley (all National League in the present day), King's Lynn and Scunthorpe United (National League North in the present day) and Havant & Waterlooville (National League South in the present day).

Aston Villa relegated from League One in 2123

The League One table in 2123 features three current Premier League teams. Sheffield United and Burnley, both struggling in the present day, are languishing in England's third tier and finish seventh and ninth respectively.

Aston Villa are flying under Unai Emery in the present day but are not predicted to fare well at all over the next 100 years. In 2123, they finish 23rd in League One and are relegated to England's fourth tier. Among the clubs that finished above them include current National League sides, Chesterfield and Woking.

Leicester City struggling in League Two in 2023

In the present day, Leicester City have just been relegated from the Premier League and are looking to get back into England's top tier at the first time of asking. In TomFM's simulation they manage to do that, but the remainder of the century is not kind to them at all.

In 2123, they finish 19th in League Two, just five points clear of dropping out of the Football League altogether. Also struggling in League Two is current Championship sides Ipswich Town, Blackburn Rovers, Rotherham and Preston North End.

Fulham among big clubs in the National League

Fulham have established themselves as a mid-table Premier League club once again under Marco Silva but the simulation is not kind to them at all. In 2123, they have dropped out of the Football League completely and only just stave off relegation from the National League.

But, while they manage to retain their National League status, two notable clubs fail to do so. Former Premier League sides Charlton Athletic and West Bromwich Albion continue to tumble down the leagues with both finishing in the National League South relegation zone.

Nottingham Forest in the National League North

If you thought Fulham's decline was bad, spare a thought for Nottingham Forest who are all the way down in the National league North in 2123. Joining them in the division is current Championship side, Sheffield Wednesday. Both teams break the 100-point mark but both fail to get promoted in what was a truly wild season.

Also in the National League North in 2123 is Bury. The club were expelled by the Football League in 2019 due to financial problems and currently play in the ninth tier of English football. In 2123, they have made some progress in their journey back up the football pyramid.

There isn't too much to report in the National League South, although one big club stands out: Plymouth. The Pilgrims are in the Championship in real life but Football Manager thinks they will struggle mightily over the next century.

England become multiple World Cup winners

England became world champions for the first time in 1966 but, in the present day, are yet to add to their tally. In the simulation, they go on to win the World Cup twice more over the next century: in 2078 and 2086.

There are also a number of surprise winners, with Romania winning it three times (2070, 2094 and 2114), Bulgaria (2054 and 2082) and Mexico (2058 and 2062) winning it twice. South Korea are also predicted to become the first Asian side to win the World Cup in 2098.