With Football Manager 2024 expected to drop during the autumn period, have you ever wondered what became of another of the football franchise’s best wonderkids of the past five years? Well if you have, we’ve got you covered!

With the newest edition of Sports Interactive and Sega’s franchise title probably expected to release sooner rather than later, we thought we’d take a look at a list of the 14 best wonderkids from Football Manager 2018 and see how far they’ve come in those five years and whether they've lived up to their potential.

Many of these names on the list have become world-class players, playing week in and week out in the best leagues in Europe, winning domestic and/or European titles in some cases, while a few select others haven’t really kicked on and their early promise may be withering away slightly.

With all that being said, we shall be using a list compiled by Sortitoutsi.net’s of the 14 cheapest wonderkids to buy in Football Manager 2018 to see how far these players may or may not have come in the last five years. Let’s dive right in shall we?

Ousmane Dembele

The rapid, speedy Gonzalez burst onto the scene in French club Stade Rennais’ first team in the 2015-16 season, where in 26 league appearances he scored 12 goals and turned a lot heads due to his ability on the ball, frightening speed, and capability of using both feet when shooting.

The Frenchman, who is now 26 years old, then made a move to Germany in 2016, transferring to Borussia Dortmund, where in 32 league appearances, he only scored six league goals, but was still tearing it up on the wings, providing assists for his teammates and becoming a crucial cog in the side that won the DFB Pokal during the 2016-17 season.

Another big club in FC Barcelona came calling the following summer, where Dembele signed for €105m and came in as a replacement for Neymar, who had just completed a world record move to Paris Saint-Germain and was handed the number 11 shirt after the superstar Brazilian’s departure. His stint in Spain had its ups and downs, as he won three league titles, two Spanish Cups, and two Supercopa de Espana with the Catalan club, but it was also littered with numerous injuries that kept him out of action for long periods. He also won the World Cup with France in 2018.

He recently completed a move to Paris Saint-Germain where, much like his transfer to Barcelona, he was brought in as a replacement for Neymar, as the latter has recently moved to Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal.

Marco Asensio

Asensio initially began his professional career at RCD Mallorca in 2013-14, where he showed his initial signs of talent that could have taken him to the very top as a player. The winger soon caught the attention of Real Madrid in 2014, who reached an agreement with his former club in November that year and was immediately loaned back out to Mallorca, but he didn’t make his debut with Los Blancos until the 2016-17 season, as he spent the 2015-16 season on loan at Espanyol.

The now 25-year-old winger subsequently made 191 league appearances for Real in a nine-year spell at the club, scoring 37 league goals and added numerous titles to his own resume, including four La Liga titles, one Spanish Cup, two Supercopa de Espana, and three UEFA Champions League titles, among numerous other titles.

However, after injury troubles and falling behind in the super talented pecking order, Asensio departed the club and joined Paris Saint-Germain this summer as a free agent after the expiration of his contract with the Spanish giants.

Kylian Mbappe

Arguably the biggest talent to emerge in the last five seasons, Kylian Mbappe has truly become a superstar of the beautiful game. Getting his start at AS Monaco in the 2015-16 season, Mbappe’s talent was something no one had ever seen before. With lightning speed and an understanding of the game well beyond his years, coupled with excellent dribbling and finishing abilities, it was clear that the French international was destined for greatness.

This led to France’s biggest club Paris Saint-Germain wanting his signature. He signed for them on loan for the 2017-18 season, where he scored 13 league goals in 27 appearances. He then signed for them permanently the following summer, becoming the second-most expensive player in history and has made a drastic return on that investment with 140 league goals in just 152 league appearances, winning the Parisian club five league titles, three French Cups, and even took the club to a Champions League final in 2019-20.

Gianluigi Donnarumma

This monster of a goalkeeper first spent the first six years of his professional career at AC Milan and by the time 2018 came around, he was already the Italian club’s established first-choice keeper at the age of just 19 and continued to be a diamond for the club. However, he departed on a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain after Milan failed to negotiate a new deal with the Italian shot-stopper in the summer of 2021, and has since become one of the best goalkeepers in world football.

Leroy Sané

At the time of the game’s release, Leroy Sané was an important part of Pep Guardiola’s side that was dominating English football. Much like some of the wingers already on this list, Sane had insane speed and dribbling ability for someone who was only 22 years old at the time and had such a high ceiling.

In 90 league appearances for City, he scored 25 goals and was a tearaway on City’s left-hand side and played a part in winning the club two back-to-back Premier League titles in 2017-18 and 2018-19, as well as one FA Cup and three EFL Cup titles.

In 2019-20, Sane was reportedly set to move to Bayern Munich, as the German giants were looking for replacements for Franck Ribery and a retiring Arjen Robben, but he suffered an ACL injury just 10 minutes into the FA Community Shield game against Liverpool and ended talks with Bayern prematurely. The move to Munich didn’t materialise until the summer of 2020, where he signed a five-year deal and has been back to his usual self, helping Bayern to three league titles, two DFL Supercups, and one UEFA Supercup title.

Kai Havertz

While at times he has shown signs that he could be a world-class player if played in the right position, Kai Havertz has often failed to deliver after being moved around from position to position by numerous managers.

His finest hour for former club Chelsea came in the 2021 UEFA Champions League final, where he scored the only goal of the game to secure a second Champions League title for the London club. He has since signed for Chelsea’s crosstown rivals Arsenal for a reported fee of £65m, where he has yet to make an impact in his four league appearances thus far.

Jonathan Tah

A tall and imposing centre-half with pace, Jonathan Tah was thought to be the next big thing when he transferred to Bayer Leverkusen in 2015. He has since become a consistent starter for them, having made 230 league appearances in his eight seasons since signing for the club and has even scored 10 times in the Bundesliga since then, showing he can be a threat from set piece opportunities.

While he has no real major honours with club or country in the past five years, you can definitely admire his loyalty to Leverkusen and is thought by many Bundesliga fans to be one of the best defenders in the league.

Anthony Martial

Initially thought as one of the most promising players at the time of his £36m transfer from Monaco to Manchester United in 2015, Anthony Martial hasn’t really lived up to expectations and has suffered numerous injuries during his time in England. While he has scored 62 league goals in 199 appearances, Martial’s major honours at United consist of two FA Cups, one EFL Cup, one FA Community Shield, and one UEFA Europa League.

Gabriel Jesus

Just 20 years old at the time of the game’s release, Gabriel Jesus became a star at Manchester City despite playing behind legendary City striker Sergio Aguero, but was very handy during the periods that his Argentine teammate was out injured.

He had a fruitful spell in Manchester, winning four Premier League titles, three EFL Cups, two FA Community Shields, and one FA Cup in a trophy-laden stint/

However, Jesus was looking for more game time once City brought in Erling Haaland last summer, meaning the now 26-year-old Brazilian left the club to join Mikel Arteta’s young and exciting Arsenal team, and despite suffering an injury which kept him out of action for a few months last season, he contributed 12 league goals in 28 appearances as the Gunners became title contenders for the first time in numerous seasons.

Dele Alli

Dele Alli lit up the Premier League in his early days with Tottenham, surrounded by talents such as Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, who he often provided assists for. Alli, in 181 appearances across a seven-year spell for Spurs, scored 51 goals and helped them to a Champions League final in 2018-19 where they subsequently lost to a Liverpool team who were just starting to hit their stride. However, he fell out of favour after failing to regain some of his earlier form with then-managers Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo, and Antonio Conte, which saw him move to Everton in August 2021.

However, all was not as it seems with Alli, as he recently revealed in an emotional interview with Gary Neville that he had been dealing with mental health issues and battling addiction over the last few years. We wish Dele all the best and hope he can get back to his best someday.

Moise Kean

This young Italian striker was at Hellas Verona on loan from Juventus at the time of the game’s release, before moving to Everton on a permanent transfer the following summer, where in a four-year spell at the club, he only scored twice in 32 league appearances. However, he has shown glimpses of his talent during loan spells at Paris Saint-Germain during the 2020-21 season, scoring 13 league goals in 26 appearances, and his former club Juventus, where in 55 appearances he has scored 10 times in a two-year loan spell.

Pietro Pellegri

Pietro Pellegri is a tall, Italian striker who played for AS Monaco at the time of the game’s release and was only 16 years old at the time.

However, he appears to have not fulfilled his potential as of yet, since during his time at the Ligue 1 club, he only netted twice in 22 league games and has since had loan spells with AC Milan and Torino over the last two seasons, failing to find the back of the net for the former and only once in nine games for the latter. This didn’t stop Torino from signing him permanently, however, where he has only scored twice in 19 appearances as a player on their books.

Theo Hernandez

A Real Madrid left-back at the time of the game’s release, Theo Hernandez showed signs of becoming one of the best full-backs in world football. He enjoyed a season on loan at Real Sociedad during the 2018-19 season, where he made 24 appearances and definitely looked a genuine prospect. With Los Blancos, Hernandez has four major honours to his name, including one Supercopa de Espana, one UEFA Champions League, one UEFA Super Cup, and one FIFA Club World Cup.

However, it’s been at AC Milan where the French international has really bloomed into life as one of the best full-backs in Europe, having made 133 league appearances and even becoming a threat in front of goal having scored 23 times. He played a big part in their 2021-22 Serie A title-winning campaign and has even helped win a UEFA Nations League title for his country in that very same season.

Vinicius Junior

What can be said about the generational talent that is Vinicius Junior that hasn’t already been said? The now 23-year-old Brazilian winger, who first emerged at Flamengo in his homeland, got a big €46m move to the Spanish giants Real Madrid in the summer of 2017 and has continued to go from strength to strength every season since.

In 153 league appearances, the rapid and tricky winger with a lethal right foot has scored 35 times and is a constant thorn in the side of full-backs both in La Liga and all across Europe. His major honours already include two La Liga titles, two Supercopa de Espana titles, two FIFA Club World Cup titles, one Spanish Cup, one UEFA Super Cup, and one UEFA Champions League title, with many more no doubt in his future too!