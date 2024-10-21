Key Takeaways Agility is key in football, differentiating good players from the best like Messi, Neymar, and Maradona.

Players like Musiala, Zlatan, and Ronaldo prove that agility isn't restricted to a low centre of gravity.

Icons like Zidane, Iniesta, and Hazard showcase exceptional agility, showcasing unique styles on the field.

In an increasingly physical game, a football player's agility can give him a significant advantage over his opponents. Being agile does not simply mean being quick, but is part of a set of qualities that also includes being able to change direction quickly and having excellent balance.

All these ingredients put side by side offer those who can take advantage of them an unpredictability that will make all the difference. Agility is one of the factors that differentiates good players from the best.

And while it is easier to attribute great agility to players with a low centre of gravity, this assumption is not an absolute truth. In this article, GIVEMESPORT draws up a list of the most agile players to have shone on the green.

Most Agile Players in Football History Rank Player Nationality 1. Lionel Messi Argentina 2. Neymar Brazil 3. Diego Maradona Argentina 4. Ronaldinho Brazil 5. Pele Brazil 6. Eden Hazard Belgium 7. Andres Iniesta Spain 8. Zinedine Zidane France 9. Ronaldo Brazil 10. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Sweden 11. Jamal Musiala Germany

11 Jamal Musiala

Germany

If there is one thing that is striking about watching Jamal Musiala, he undoubtedly can make a significant difference in small spaces. A quality that, given his height of 6ft 2in, is almost exceptional.

In the 2023/24 season, he even set the record for the most successful dribbles in a single Bundesliga match, against Darmstadt. Not less than 11 to be precise, in a match in which he also scored two goals and provided one assist. An exceptional range for the Bayern Munich player considered one of the best players on the planet. A phenomenon whose career should take him to the very top of the game.

10 Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Sweden

It would have been difficult to compile a list of this kind without including Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Despite his impressive height (6f5in), the Swedish giant has, throughout his career, demonstrated an agility that flirts with the limits of the ordinary. It's a quality he honed in the martial arts, where he holds a black belt in taekwondo, before transposing it to the green rectangle.

Bicycling, air strikes, scorpion kicks: his catalogue of goals is a veritable ode to agility. If the player himself were to tell us about it, there's a good chance he'd boast that he was the most agile player in the world. After all, he'd have something to brag about.

9 Ronaldo

Brazil

Considered by many to be the greatest number 9 in history, Ronaldo was a player with an impressive range. And agility was an important part of that. You only have to look at a few old videos of him to see that. So much so that, looking at some of them, you'd think someone had pressed the ‘speed-up’ button.

But there was so much more to him than that. Power, balance, shot, precision, speed, technique: ‘R9’ had it all. And that's why it's so sad that his career was marred by serious injuries. To imagine the heights he could have reached without absolutely terrifying.

8 Zinedine Zidane

France

Two well-known images perfectly illustrate Zinedine Zidane's agility. The first came one evening in May 2002, during the Champions League final between Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid. His volley, the aptly named ‘perfect volley’, which pierced Hans-Jorg Butt's net, was a model of everything that makes a player great.

To see the second, you need to go back four years. In a World Cup quarter-final, to be precise. On the 1st of July 2006, in the heat of the Frankfurt night, ‘Zizou’ delivered one of the most memorable performances in history. A suspended moment during which the Frenchman got the legendary Brazilian team dancing with his right foot. Zidane, quite simply.

7 Andres Iniesta

Spain

The recent announcement of Andres Iniesta's retirement has given younger football fans, as well as those who have followed the sport for many years, the opportunity to discover or rediscover the marvellous player he once was. An artist, if you can call him that, who handled the ball as if he had asked it to waltz alongside him.

A player with a thousand and one ideas, whose silky feet were matched only by his ability to read and understand the surrounding space. No wonder he is considered one of the best midfielders in the history of football, having played in some of the greatest teams to have played the beautiful game, from Guardiola's Barça to Del Bosque's Spain.

6 Eden Hazard

Belgium

The failure of Eden Hazard's move to Real Madrid should never overshadow the exceptional talent with which he graced the Premier League for many seasons. A player with a style of play that is instantly recognisable, made up of unexpected changes of direction and lightning accelerations.

And unlike wingers who base their game on their running speed, the Belgian relied on exceptional execution speed. An unpredictable player, who flirted with the ball as close to his foot as possible, he left his mark on a whole generation of young players, as well as fans, thanks to a technical quality that was well above average and some moments of anthology.

5 Pele

Brazil

For many people, Pele is like a myth that many have heard of without seeing his prowess. Constantly cited when the debate to elect the best player in history resurfaces, the Brazilian was a trailblazer. And while we will never know if his dominance of yesteryear would have been similar in today's football, all the images available about him lead us to believe that such a player could easily have come out on top, even in a game reputed to be more physical than at one time.

In his day, Pele was nothing short of a ‘Mr Plus’. Stronger, more agile, faster, more technical: he was simply a cut above the rest. He did everything before anyone else, invented everything before he was imitated, and won everything before others followed in his footsteps.

4 Ronaldinho

Brazil

Ronaldinho's style of play was unique enough that no player has yet managed to emulate it perfectly. In fact, unlike most other attacking players, it is not his goals or assists that most people remember him for, but his enchanting dribbling. A player capable of the greatest moves in the smallest spaces, regardless of the number or pedigree of the opponents he faced.

A magician who used to leave his opponents dumbfounded, unable to anticipate any movement whatsoever and to amaze the fans with his flashes of genius. And always with a smile on his face and a desire to spread joy.

3 Diego Maradona

Argentina

It wasn't until Diego Maradona made his professional debut that he realised the kind of player he was about to become. And yet, those debuts came when he was still just 16 years old. But from his very first appearances in the youth ranks of Argentinos Juniors, the quality of his left foot and the liveliness of his feet betrayed his potential.

Needless to say, his career has lived up to all the expectations placed on him. A playmaker with uncommon agility, he took advantage of this to shine and to... make others shine. Because Maradona was the most collective of individualists.

2 Neymar

Brazil

When Ronaldinho is mentioned, it is difficult to dissociate Neymar from him. Adored by his elder as his natural heir, the Brazilian has had to endure the pressure of such status throughout his career. From his youthful days at Santos to his heyday in the colours of Barça, not to mention some outstanding performances for Paris Saint-Germain, the Auriverde No10 has left at least as much of an impression as ‘Roni’.

A generational player whose influence has been exported far beyond Brazil's borders since the early 2010s. A player of such stature that he was one of the few players capable of sitting at the same table as the two greatest players of his era, if not of all time.

1 Lionel Messi

Argentina

And the winner of the top spot in our ranking is none other than one of them. Lionel Messi, to name but one. Heir to a player (Maradona) to whom he is still compared today, the Argentinian No10 has revolutionised football forever. Small in stature but immense in talent, the former Barcelona man may not be the most fanciful player of all time, but he is certainly one of the most effective.

Far from the almost cartoonish dribbling of Ronaldinho, the 2022 World Cup winner's style is one of surprising simplicity. His nickname, ‘La Pulga’ (the flea in Spanish), is nonetheless highly evocative. Messi is to football what Arsene Lupin is to literary fiction: an elusive gentleman.