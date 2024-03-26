Highlights Gareth Southgate has been England boss since taking over from Sam Allardyce in September 2016.

The nation's second-most successful manager has stuck with a core group of players throughout his tenure, inspiring plenty of criticism.

All-time record goalscorer Harry Kane has been the first name of Southgate's team sheet for years.

It can be easily forgotten but Gareth Southgate initially had no interest in being manager of the England men's national team. The former international defender distanced himself from the position when Roy Hodgson stepped down after Euro 2016 and only reluctantly took on an interim role - with an emphasis on interim - when Sam Allardyce's calamitous reign crashed and burned within 67 days.

Eight years, five knockout victories and countless replica waistcoats later, Southgate has become unquestionably one of England's greatest managers. A stellar record hasn't spared the inherently cautious coach from criticism. Each squad announcement invariably inspires groans and questions from a nation of 55 million managers. But Southgate has rarely been swayed by public opinion, sticking to his core group of players regardless. Here are the individuals that have gotten the nod most often during his tenure.

Gareth Southgate's England Favourites # Player Caps 1 Harry Kane 72 2 Harry Maguire 62 3 Kyle Walker 61 4 Jordan Pickford 58 5 John Stones 58 6 Marcus Rashford 56 7 Raheem Sterling 55 8 Jordan Henderson 52 9 Declan Rice 48 10 Kieran Trippier 46

10 Kieran Trippier

46 caps

Southgate has been blessed - or burdened depending on your philosophical slant - by an unprecedented wealth of talented right-backs during his reign. Kieran Trippier may not have the vibrancy of Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold or the straight-line speed of Chelsea captain Reece James, but the Newcastle United full-back has won more caps than both of those younger options combined.

Trippier's versatility and set-piece supremacy make him a prized asset to Southgate. The natural right-footer has won more than a quarter of his caps on the opposite side of England's back line. The La Liga winner with Atletico Madrid is an ever-present for Eddie Howe's ambitious Newcastle, claiming more Premier League Player of the Match awards than anyone else in the division during the 2022/2023 campaign - Erling Haaland finished second with four fewer than Trippier's 21.

International debut June 2017 Club team Newcastle United Goals under Southgate 1 Assists under Southgate 5

9 Declan Rice

48 caps

In the same month that England began their campaign at the 2018 World Cup, Declan Rice made his final appearance for the Republic of Ireland national team. The London-born midfielder with grandparents from Cork worked his way through the Irish youth teams and played three friendlies for the senior side before announcing his desire to switch allegiance in February 2019.

Southgate handed Rice his England debut the following month and has only left him out of one subsequent squad due to injury. Rice became the first West Ham skipper to lift a piece of European silverware since England's World Cup-winning captain Bobby Moore after the Hammers were crowned Europa Conference League champions in 2023. It was his last act in claret and blue before blossoming into one of the best Premier League midfielders currently operating in the division from the heart of Arsenal's engine room. Ireland's loss has emphatically been Southgate's gain.

International debut March 2019 Club team Arsenal Goals under Southgate 3 Assists under Southgate 0

8 Jordan Henderson

52 caps

When Jordan Henderson was booed and whistled by England fans at Wembley in October 2023, Southgate's confusion soon morphed into anger. The experienced midfielder had only just completed a controversial move to Al Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia, a nation with widely condemned customs which wildly contrasted with Henderson's activism for LGBTQ+ rights.

Southgate remained thoroughly unfazed, picking Henderson throughout his time in the Saudi Pro League and after he joined Dutch giants Ajax in January 2024. The England boss is never slow to hail Henderson's impact off the pitch, justifiably valuing the wisdom that can be passed on by a player who made his international debut under Fabio Capello. Why Henderson has continued to earn a healthy glut of minutes is less obvious.

International debut November 2010 Club team Ajax Goals under Southgate 3 Assists under Southgate 9

7 Raheem Sterling

55 caps

International debut November 2012 Club team Chelsea Goals under Southgate 18 Assists under Southgate 18

Above and beyond the deep tournament runs, arguably Southgate's greatest success has been making players approach international duty as a treat rather than a chore. Raheem Sterling credited the amiable coach with removing "the huge weight" on the shoulders of each player. Few were lumbered with a heavier load than Sterling, who blossomed into the nation's most important player at his peak under Southgate.

After playing an integral role in England's run to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals, Sterling added end product to his unwavering endeavour. Between the exit in Russia and Euro 2020 final, Sterling directly contributed to 26 goals in 24 caps (scoring 15 and teeing up another 11). Southgate's faith is not limitless. The Chelsea winger fell out of favour following the 2022 World Cup and his struggles amid the swirling chaos at Stamford Bridge.

6 Marcus Rashford

56 caps

International debut May 2016 Club team Manchester United Goals under Southgate 16 Assists under Southgate 7

Marcus Rashford may be one of Southgate's most frequently capped players but the manager's faith in the Manchester United forward has not extended to major tournaments. An ever-present squad member for the European Championship and two World Cups navigated during Southgate's tenure, Rashford has had limited opportunities to prove himself on the biggest stages.

The United winger has played fewer minutes at major tournaments under Southgate than Ashley Young, earning just two starts - the same tally as his scarcely spotted former teammate Phil Jones. Despite his secondary role, only Sterling and Harry Kane have scored more goals than Rashford in these international competitions.

5 John Stones

58 caps

International debut May 2014 Club team Manchester City Goals under Southgate 3 Assists under Southgate 3

Southgate has stuck to a straighforward formula throughout his England tenure: When John Stones is fit, he plays. The composed Manchester City centre-back is the only outfield player to start all 19 of England's games at a major tournament under Southgate, presiding over nine clean sheets in this time.

Stones' international career has not been without its blunders - there are always going to be errors for a player lumbered with the responsibility of orchestrating England's build-up play. While Hodgson's patience waned and Allardyce didn't have time to turn his nose up, Southgate has demonstrated unwavering faith in Stones' admirable "resilience".

4 Jordan Pickford

58 caps

International debut November 2017 Club team Everton Goals conceded under Southgate 42 Clean sheets under Southgate 28

Joe Hart was England's number one and Jordan Pickford was getting relegated with Sunderland when Southgate took the helm in 2016. The effusive goalkeeper had moved to Everton by the time the 2018 World Cup came around but only had three international caps to his name. Southgate has scarcely overlooked him since.

Pickford doesn't carry the same aura of calm and assurance as past England goalkeepers - it's hard (but fun) to imagine Peter Shilton wearing boots with 'Get the Rave On' stitched into them. But his confident and competent displays for the national team, boasting a "fantastic range of passing" in the words of Southgate, has ensured that the public doubt lingering over Pickford's place is not shared by his international coach.

Related The 23-man England Squad Gareth Southgate Should Select For Euro 2024 Gareth Southgate has his favourites - but this is what England's Euro 2024 squad should look like.

3 Kyle Walker

61 caps

International debut November 2011 Club team Manchester City Goals under Southgate 1 Assists under Southgate 7

Kyle Walker replaced Scott Parker to make his England debut. The veteran full-back has lost none of his dizzying recovery pace over the subsequent decade, cementing his place in the squad under Southgate thanks to his versatility as much as his velocity.

Southgate explained his selection process for squads ahead of Euro 2024. "If you can only take two for each position, players that are adaptable are helpful," the manager noted. Walker played exclusively at right-back for England until March 2018, when Southgate began experimenting with a back three. The fleet-footed defender slotted into a central role for the World Cup that year and has seamlessly switched positions whenever required.

2 Harry Maguire

62 caps

International debut October 2017 Club team Manchester United Goals under Southgate 7 Assists under Southgate 2

Since his first call-up from Southgate, Harry Maguire has spent time in a Greek prison cell, a police safe house and plenty of matches on Manchester United's bench. Rarely has there been any danger of the divisive centre-back missing out on England's starting XI.

Injury delayed Maguire's involved in Euro 2020 and he wasn't left out of a competitive starting XI again until June 2022. England duly lost 4-0 to Hungary in the Nations League, recording the country's heaviest home defeat since 1928 in Maguire's absence. An uptick in form at club level has dampened questions revolving around Southgate's unflinching confidence in the towering defender.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Harry Maguire took 37 touches in the opposition box across the last two World Cups - more than any other England player over the same period.

1 Harry Kane

72 caps

International debut March 2015 Club team Bayern Munich Goals under Southgate 57 Assists under Southgate 21

Harry Kane would be the first name on the team sheet drawn up by any England manager. But Southgate deserves credit for unlocking the spell-binding second iteration of Kane as a multifaceted threat. The nation's all-time record goalscorer had only registered one international assist under Southgate before England travelled to Spain for a Nations League tie in 2018.

Dropping off the front line with a purposeful wandering that would become commonplace in his club game, Kane had a hand in all three first-half goals as the Three Lions delivered a statement victory on foreign soil. Kane has continued to create and score at a frightening rate for Southgate's side while establishing himself as the best English player in the world.

All stats via TransferMarkt. Correct as of 26th March 2024.