Key Takeaways Some top strikers like Cavani have trouble with penalties.

Designated spot-kick takers receive intense training.

Messi and Ronaldo are top penalty-takers and occasional missers.

Scoring from 12 yards isn’t as easy as it looks with some of the best football players in the history of the sport guilty of missing many penalties. Despite this, there are some very good penalty takers in the modern game, who are able to block out the noise and pick their spot.

Typically, every team has a designated spot-kick taker and this player will be able to thrive under pressure and have an accurate ball-striking technique. However, even the most consistent penalty-kick takers can be prone to the occasional error, with goalkeepers such as Emi Martinez being known for his ability to save penalties.

On this list of the players with the most penalties missed, there are some surprising inclusions, such as spot-kick expert Cristiano Ronaldo, who ranks highly. With that in mind, here are the 10 players who have missed the most penalties in the 21st century.

Misses in penalty shootouts have not been counted in the individual tallies. And if two players are level on the number of penalty misses, then the player who has the worst conversion rate will rank higher.

10 Footballers to Miss Most Penalties Since 2001 Rank Player Current Club Penalties Missed Penalty Conversion Rate 1. Lionel Messi Inter Miami 31 77.9% 2. Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nasser 31 84.6% 3. Francesco Totti Retired 18 81.1% 4. Neymar Al Hilal 18 82.9% 5. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Retired 17 83.6% 6. Ronaldinho Retired 16 81.1% 7. Circo Immobile Besiktas 16 83.3% 8. Antonio Di Natale Retired 14 75.8% 9. Sergio Aguero Retired 14 77.4% 10. Edinson Cavani Boca Juniors 14 81.6%

10 Edinson Cavani

Penalty Misses: 14

Kick-starting this list is legendary striker Edinson Cavani. The Uruguayan was Napoli’s primary penalty taker and although he scored the majority of his spot kicks for the Italian side, he did miss some crucial ones too.

The striker has missed 14 penalties since 2001 and despite a somewhat solid 81.6% conversion rate from the spot, he is in the top ten for most missed penalties in the 21st century. Cavani, known for his poacher-like qualities, was never the designated penalty taker at Paris Saint-Germain.

The 37-year-old had competition from world-class superstars such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Neymar in the early stints of his spell in France and this was before Kylian Mbappe had arrived in the French capital. Likewise, at Manchester United, Cavani never took a penalty outside a shootout and this was because of the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, who were all ahead of him in the spot-kick pecking order.

9 Sergio Aguero

Penalty Misses: 14

Sergio Aguero ranks higher than Edison Cavani, despite missing the same number of penalties, due to his inferior conversion rate. The Argentine has a 77.4% conversion rate, which is far from being considered poor. However, this number is inflated due to the sheer number of penalties that the striker took.

Aguero will be remembered for his pathetic penalty attempt in his final appearance for Manchester City. The talented forward tried an audacious panenka, which was caught with ease by Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. This was a costly miss too, as in the second half Chelsea came from behind to win the Premier League encounter 2-1 in the dying moments.

8 Antonio Di Natale

Penalty Misses: 14

Veteran Antonio Di Natale had a wonderful career and will be remembered more for his impressive performances in Serie A rather than his penalty misses. He won the Serie A top goalscorer award in 2010 and he also won the Serie A Italian Footballer of the Year award in the same year.

One year later he reclaimed the top goalscorer award after another brilliant league campaign. The lethal finisher retired in 2016 as Udinese’s all-time top scorer with 227 goals to his name. Out of the 44 spot-kicks Di Natale took, he missed just 14 giving him a 75.8% conversion rate.

7 Ciro Immobile

Penalties Missed: 16

Ciro Immobile is the first player on this list, who has yet to hang up his boots. The Italian is currently playing for Besiktas and he has converted three penalties this season for the Turkish club.

Immobile is best known for his spell at Lazio, where he holds the record as the club’s all-time top goalscorer. Furthermore, he also sits eighth on the all-time list of Serie A top goalscorers, which is another significant accomplishment for the striker. Despite a flawless penalty record in Turkey, Immobile has missed 16 penalties so far in his career, which gives him an 83.3% conversion rate from 12 yards out.

6 Ronaldinho

Penalties Missed: 16

Level with Ciro Immobile with 16 penalty misses, but with a marginally inferior 81.1% conversion rate, is Brazilian icon Ronaldinho. Generally, you wouldn’t associate penalties with the former Barcelona and AC Milan man, but he was clearly trusted from the penalty spot.

Ronaldinho did in fact miss 17 penalties, however, one of these spot-kicks was taken before 2001 and therefore isn’t included in this ranking. Despite converting most of his penalties, the ambitious playmaker made a name for himself for taking free kicks. Ronaldinho would often deploy an unusual but effective strategy, which entailed striking the ball underneath the wall rather over or around it.

5 Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Penalty Misses: 17

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a player who loves being in the spotlight. The Swede has scored some of the best goals in the most pressured situations, winning cups and leagues for a variety of different teams.

With that being said, Ibrahimovic took it upon himself to take penalties throughout his career and he has stepped up to take 104 penalties. Despite this, the pressure of taking a penalty gets to even the best players at times and therefore his 17 penalty misses are more than understandable. Ibrahimovic, who retired at the age of 41, has scored 87 goals from the penalty spot and boasts an 83.6% conversion rate.

4 Neymar

Penalty Misses: 18

Neymar has stepped up to take penalties for club and country throughout his career and he has never shied away from this kind of pressure. The flamboyant winger will go down as one of the best takers of the modern generation, despite missing 18 penalties so far in his career.

Neymar has a slow run-up and typically goes for placement over power. The Brazilian has scored 87 penalties, which gives him a very respectable 82.9% conversion rate from the penalty spot. The 32-year-old has been the primary penalty taker for Paris Saint Germain, Santos and the Brazil national team, while he took fewer penalties at Barcelona due to Lionel Messi being the main taker.

3 Francesco Totti

Penalty Misses: 18

Francesco Totti will go down as one of the best penalty-takers in the 21st century, yet he finds himself ranked highly on the list too. The striker scored so many goals during his playing days and as expected, he has a conversion rate above 80%.

Amazingly, Totti didn’t miss a single penalty during his final four and half seasons, converting 13 consecutive at the back end of his career. The Italian did miss another two penalties in his career, but this was in 2001 and is therefore not counted in his tally. The versatile forward spent his entire career at Roma, winning the Serie A title, two Copa Italia and two Supercoppa Italiana titles.

2 Cristiano Ronaldo

Penalty Misses: 31

Coming in second on this unwanted record is the inspirational Cristiano Ronaldo. Despite a staggering 84.6% conversion rate, the Portugal captain has the joint-most number of spot-kick misses.

Ronaldo has stepped up to take penalties throughout his career and he has done it during the biggest occasions, such as crucial Champions League matches and even in European Championships. Notably, the striker has also had some blunders from 12 yards out. For example he missed in the penalty shootout against Chelsea in the Champions League final in 2008.

Nevertheless, he still remains one of the most prolific takers from the penalty spot, having scored 21 of the last 23 penalties he’s taken. His most recent miss was a costly one in the dying moments that saw his current side Al-Nassr eliminated from the Saudi King’s Cup.

1 Lionel Messi

Penalty Misses: 31

Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Taking top-spot is Lionel Messi, which would surprise many considering the fact he scored four penalties during Argentina’s World Cup triumph in Qatar in 2022. The 37-year-old always leads as an example and will never shy away from a penalty, even in difficult circumstances.

However, the fact is he has missed more penalties than any other player in the 21st century. Despite this, he still boasts a 77.9% conversion rate, which isn’t bad considering the number of penalties he has taken in a trophy-laden career so far.

Like Ronaldo, Messi has also missed penalties in crucial matches. In 2016, he missed a decisive penalty for his country, which saw them lose the 2016 Copa America final and this led to his short-lived retirement from international football.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 30/10/2024