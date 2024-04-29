Highlights Some of the greatest goal-scorers in Premier League history feature on the list for the most penalties scored.

Cole Palmer's impressive spot-taking ability for Chelsea suggests he could break into the top 10 sooner rather than later.

Harry Kane has scored the most penalties in Premier League history.

When Cole Palmer rolled in his fourth goal and Chelsea's fifth of the evening against a relegation-threatened Everton, the English midfielder was receiving high praise from all corners of the media. Palmer, who joined Chelsea from Manchester City in the summer, failed to impress Pep Guardiola enough and was allowed to leave the club permanently.

Looking back at that choice now, there will surely be wonder over whether the former Barcelona boss will be regretting his decision to allow the talented midfielder to leave for Stamford Bridge. Palmer now has 20 Premier League goals this campaign, with nine of these coming from the penalty spot.

Palmer's proficiency from the spot is well documented, but the 21-year-old has some way to go before he can break into the Premier League's top 10 list for most penalties scored since the revamp in 1992.

The Most Penalties Scored in Premier League History Rank Player Club Penalties scored 1 Harry Kane Bayern Munich 33 2 Frank Lampard Chelsea 32 3 Steven Gerrard Liverpool 29 4 Mark Noble West Ham 28 5 Sergio Aguero Manchester City 27 6 Jamie Vardy Leicester City 26 7 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 25 8 Wayne Rooney Manchester United 23 9 Luka Milivojevic Crystal Palace 22 10 Leighton Baines Everton 20

10 Leighton Baines

Coming in at number 10 on the list is former Everton and Wigan Athletic left-back Leighton Baines who scored 20 goals from the penalty spot across his 420 appearances. A very consistent defender for nearly a decade, the Englishman had a wand of a left foot and became known for his superb abilities from dead-ball situations.

Things could well have been different for Baines with Everton turning down an audacious double bid for Baines and his Toffees teammate Marouane Fellaini from Manchester United.

Leighton Baines Premier League statistics Appearances 420 Goals 32 Penalties scored 20 Penalty conversion rate 91

9 Luka Milivojevic

A surprising name takes the number nine spot with former Crystal Palace midfielder Luka Milivojevic coming in next on the list, with the Serbian midfielder, similar to Baines, having an extraordinary ability from dead ball situations.

During his time at Selhurst Park, the midfielder scored 22 goals from the spot for the Eagles in his 183 appearances for the South London side. Milivojevic departed Palace at the end of the 2022/2023 season and will surely go down as a cult hero.

Luka Milivojevic Premier League Statistics Appearances 183 Goals 28 Penalties scored 22 Penalty conversion rate 88

8 Wayne Rooney

A name that may well not be a surprise for fans of the Premier League is legendary England forward Wayne Rooney. The United legend, who is the club's all-time top goalscorer, scored 23 goals from the spot during his time in England's top division.

Perhaps it is a surprise that Rooney, who netted 208 goals in the league, only scored 23 goals from the spot throughout his glittering career. This figure could well have been higher for the Englishman, who is now hoping to get back into club management after an unsuccessful spell at Birmingham City, with Rooney missing a further 11 penalties.

Wayne Rooney Premier League statistics Games 491 Goals 208 Penalties scored 23 Penalty conversion rate 68

7 Mohamed Salah

The Egyptian winger, before moving to Liverpool to play under Jurgen Klopp, went down as a bonafide Premier League flop after his unsuccessful spell at Chelsea under Jose Mourinho, who never seemed to be a fan of the young winger.

However, since Salah made his move back to the Premier League following a very successful spell in Italy at AS Roma, the Egyptian has become an undisputed great.

156 goals and 68 assists from Salah during his time in the division, including 25 goals from the penalty spot, with the now 31-year-old being a very consistent presence from 12 yards for the Reds.

Mohamed Salah Premier League statistics Games 256 Goals 156 Assists 25 Penalty conversion rate 81

6 Jamie Vardy

Number six on the list is Leicester City forward Jamie Vardy. The forward's rise from non-league football to eventual title-winner with the Foxes is well documented and Vardy will go down as one of the best English strikers ever seen in the division.

26 goals from the spot for the Englishman is an impressive feat for the forward, who is still going strong for Leicester, with the 37-year-old netting 14 times for the Foxes this campaign. Leicester secured an instant return to the Premier League and that could see Vardy add to his penalty total.

Across his 337 appearances for Leicester in the league, Vardy has 136 goals and 44 assists and now that the Midlands club have made their way back to England's top division, you wouldn't bet against the experienced forward hitting the 150-goal mark.

Jamie Vardy Premier League statistics Games 307 Goals 36 Penalties scored 26 Penalty conversion rate 81

5 Sergio Aguero

It will be of little surprise that Argentine forward Sergio Aguero comes in at number five on this list. Joining the club from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2011, Aguero became an instant success for Manchester City and the Argentine scored the most important goal in the club's history on the final day of the 2011/2012 season against QPR to secure the league title.

Aguero scored 27 goals from the penalty spot with his rather calm approach from 12 yards fooling opposition goalkeepers. The Argentine missed just six penalties during his time in England before a brief move to FC Barcelona was interrupted due to health problems, which eventually led to Aguero's retirement.

The forward will be another who will go down in the history books as a Premier League great with 184 goals to his name for City - he is the definition of a world-class striker.

Sergio Aguero Premier League statistics Games 275 Goals 184 Penalties scored 27 Penalty conversion rate 82

4 Mark Noble

At number four, he is certainly not a world-class striker, but rather a West Ham United legend. English midfielder Mark Noble is a Hammers hero and was incredibly consistent from the spot for the East London side, scoring 28 goals from the 12-yard spot.

After coming through the club's famed academy system, the Englishman played in midfield for the Hammers for 17 consecutive seasons before retiring at the end of last season. His best goalscoring season for West Ham came in the 2015/2016 season, with seven goals in the league.

He missed just five penalties in the Premier League for the Hammers and eventually became captain of the East London side due to his consistency in the middle of the park. He may not have the same number of goals as some of the other names on this list, but he will certainly be remembered as a West Ham great.

Mark Noble Premier League statistics Games 414 Goals 47 Penalties scored 28 Penalty conversion rate 85

3 Steven Gerrard

Beginning our top three is iconic Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard. Similar to Noble, Gerrard came through the club's academy system and there is no doubt that he went on to become one of the finest midfielders ever seen in the Premier League.

During his years at Anfield, Gerrard scored 29 goals from the spot, with the Englishman developing a fine reputation for his abilities at dead ball situations. The debate continues to rage as to who is better out of Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Paul Scholes, but there is little doubt that the Liverpool legend will surely rank highly in these conversations.

Gerrard missed just seven of the penalties he took for Liverpool in the Premier League. He could have had a hat-trick of penalties scored for the Reds against their arch-rivals Manchester United, but the midfielder struck the base of the post in a 3-0 win back in 2014. Nevertheless, Gerrard will be remembered as a Premier League great and a very consistent scorer from the penalty spot.

Steven Gerrard Premier League statistics Games 504 Goals 120 Penalties scored 29 Penalty conversion rate 82

2 Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard will always be involved in the debates as to who is the best English midfielder to ever grace England's top division, and the former Chelsea icon comes in at number two on our list. After moving to Stamford Bridge from West Ham United, the midfielder developed an extraordinary knack for late runs into the penalty box and scoring vital goals for the Blues.

During his time in West London, Lampard scored an impressive 32 goals from the penalty spot and missed just seven of the 39 he attempted in the league for Chelsea.

Despite playing as a midfielder for the Blues under several different managers, Lampard still scored 177 goals for the club and provided a further 104 assists, with the Englishman being the club's all-time leading goalscorer in all competitions with 211. Lampard had an impressive record from the spot but still came out second on this list.

Frank Lampard Premier League statistics Games 609 Goals 177 Penalties scored 32 Penalty conversion rate 82

1 Harry Kane

Close

Perhaps unsurprisingly, former Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has come out on top of this list. The English forward, alongside Alan Shearer, is one of the most prolific forwards in Premier League history.

With 213 goals to his name in England's top division, there is no question that had the forward stayed at Spurs or moved elsewhere in the league, he would have broken Shearer's goalscoring record. From the spot for Spurs, Kane scored 33 goals for the Lilywhites and, incredibly, missed just four penalties for the North London side.

The English forward completed a move to Bayern Munich last summer in the hopes of finally winning a league title, but the Bavarian side were pipped to the crown by Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen. Nevertheless, Kane will always be remembered as a Premier League great with an incredible record from the spot.

Harry Kane Premier League statistics Games 320 Goals 213 Penalties scored 33 Penalty conversion rate 89

All statistics courtesy of the Premier League