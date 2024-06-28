Highlights Denmark's 1992 Euro kit is worth £350 and reflects their historic and unexpected triumph.

Republic of Ireland's 1988 kit valued at £233 celebrates their greatest football achievement.

England's 1996 away shirt is one of the most expensive at £229, with unique design elements.

In the end, only one will remain. Having comfortably beaten Scotland in the opening match of their Euro 2024 campaign, Germany kicked off a month of competition during which the 24 best European teams will attempt to lift the legendary Henry Delaunay Trophy. As is customary, each of the 622 players taking part in the tournament will be wearing their country's colours with pride.

This sense of belonging is often underlined by the different shirts they wear, which are truly distinctive symbols and an essential part of any great competition. And, like the players, their supporters rarely hesitate to break out the chequebook to wear these same colours and display them with no less pride.

While some opt for the latest collections, others prefer the vintage look, offering spectators a spectacle that is as vintage as it is nostalgic. And some of the tunics on display are selling for real gold. From the mythical jersey used by the Netherlands in 1988 to that of the painful English memory of 1996, GIVEMESPORT ranks the most valuable vintage Euro kits.

The 10 Most Valuable Vintage Euro Kits Rank Country Year Home or away strip Brand Average Price 1 Denmark 1992 Home Hummel £350 2 Republic of Ireland 1988 Home Adidas £233 3 England 1996 Away Umbro £229 4 France 1996 Home Adidas £210 5 England 1980 Home Admiral £200 6 West Germany 1988 Home Adidas £193 7 Sweden 1992 Home Adidas £189 8 Italy 1996 Home Nike £176 9 Yugoslavia 2000 Home Adidas £173 10 Netherlands 1988 Home Adidas £171

10 Netherlands, Euro 1988

Value: £171

It may not be the shirt with the highest market value, but it is possibly the most beautiful ever worn by a football team. Designed by the creative teams at Adidas and inspired by the German brand's famous 'Ipswich' template, the Netherlands' home shirt for Euro 1988 played a major role in the memorable nature of the Dutch team's run to the competition - the Oranje's first and only major title to date.

Worn by the likes of Ruud Gullit, Ronald Koeman and Frank Rijkaard, the design draws inspiration from art and architecture, using the mythical colour of the Dutch national team, in which white balances the dominant orange.

9 Yugoslavia, Euro 2000

Value: £173

Yugoslavia may no longer exist, but the jersey worn by its national team at Euro 2000 is still remembered. Once again made by Adidas, it was worn by Vujadin Boskov's men to the quarter-finals of the competition, where the Plavi finally fell to the Netherlands by the heavy score of 6-1 - after playing a match of anthology against Spain, ranked among the greatest Euro matches in history.

But that's not the point. Purists will remember the exploits of Savo Milosevic, scorer of four goals in a tournament he finished as joint top scorer. A uniquely designed shirt in blue and white with an elegant collar.

8 Italy, Euro 1996

Value: £176

Having been eliminated at the group stage of the 1996 European Championship, Italy were a disappointment - despite having a top-quality squad. And while the team's sporting achievements may not be long remembered (Italy finished third in their group), the same cannot be said of their home shirt.

In an emblematic blue that is instantly recognisable, the shirt represents the pride of being Italian. The embroidered Azzurri crest on the chest is a reminder of the team's historic heritage, as is the word 'Italy' written on the back of every shirt. The collar and polo shirt also embody the world-famous Italian sartorial class.

7 Sweden, Euro 1992

Value: £189

At Euro 1992, held on home soil, the Swedish national team put on a magnificent show both on and off the pitch. Although they were eliminated in the semi-finals, the Blagults still managed to come out on top in a group that included France, Denmark - the eventual winners - and England.

Tomas Brolin's teammates were decked out in a magnificent yellow jersey, with three blue stripes - a reference to Adidas - on the right shoulder and a V-neck with the German brand's embroidered logo. A design of impeccable aestheticism, still in the memories of the most retro of nostalgic fans.

6 West Germany, Euro 1988

Value: £193

It is undoubtedly one of the most legendary shirts in history. Once again designed by Adidas, the shirt worn by West Germany during Euro 1988 is a model of its kind. On a completely white background, three stripes represent the German flag, joining the two shoulders of the player wearing it.

While this kit was also used at the 1990 World Cup, where the Mannschaft won the title, it is interesting to note that six different designs were produced between 1988 and 1991. An iconic model used against the Netherlands, whose shirt is also in this top 10.

5 England, Euro 1980

Value: £200

Worn by England at Euro 1980, the shirt produced by the Admiral brand also marked its era. Predominantly white, it nevertheless featured royal blue and red stripes on the shoulders. These colours are also found on the plunging V-neckline and at the ends of the sleeves.

Incidentally, the Admiral logo was removed from the Three Lions' shirts and shorts throughout the finals of the competition. In the end, the British team only wore the Admiral jersey three times, as they were eliminated from the tournament in the first round after finishing third in their Group B - made up of Belgium, Spain and Italy.

4 France, Euro 1996

Value: £210

A jersey synonymous with revenge. Having failed to qualify for the 1994 World Cup, France went into Euro 1996 determined to return to the pinnacle of international football. Their ambitions were to prove short-lived, however, as they fell to the Czech Republic in the semi-finals.

Nonetheless, the French team graced spectators with a superb tunic featuring a cameo of blue and vertical tricolour stripes (the colours of the French flag, also identifiable on the collar) on the shoulders. In the centre and back of the shirt were multiple roosters, the symbol of both the Western European country and its national football federation.

3 England, Euro 1996

Value: £229

This is the only away shirt in this list. Once again on loan to the England team, it features alternating wide indigo blue stripes, each separated by a thin white line. The England crest, placed just below the wide polo-style collar, appears in a substantial size and is surmounted by the name of the Umbro brand, responsible for production.

In the centre of the shirt are the players' white numbers, surrounded by a red line. The shirt was worn by the Three Lions in front of the English public, who saw their team fall to eventual winners Germany on the brink of the final. A cruel disappointment for one of the biggest teams to never win a Euro.

2 Republic of Ireland, Euro 1988

Value: £233

For the Republic of Ireland's maiden appearance at a global tournament, the Boys in Green opted for a jersey that reflected their image. The traditional green jersey featured white and orange accents on the polo-style collar and sleeves. On the left breast was the Football Association of Ireland roundel, which was presented as a novelty but had already been used in the 1970s.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The Boys in Green's performance at Euro 1988 is often regarded as the greatest achievement in the history of Irish football.

This was the kit worn for the Irish team's debut at Euro 1988, a match that ended in success against their English neighbours. Although they were eventually eliminated due to their negative goal difference compared with the Netherlands, Ireland could leave their first major competition with their heads held high.

1 Denmark, Euro 1992

Value: £350

If Denmark's run to the final of Euro 1992 has become legendary, it is undoubtedly because of its unexpected nature. Drafted in shortly before the start of the competition to replace the Yugoslav team, excluded because of the war and the embargo, the Scandinavians, some of whom had already gone on holiday, achieved a historic feat, eliminating France, the Netherlands and Germany to lift the trophy. It's a story that will inevitably have added value to the jersey worn for the occasion. In the red and white colours of the Nordic country, this one, designed by Hummel, had a rather sober but elegant design. History makers.

