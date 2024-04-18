Highlights Nottingham Forest have appealed their four-point deduction, which will begin imminently.

The Red's losses for the financial year ending on 30th June 2024 are projected to be above the limit. They need to sell players in the summer to comply with PSR compliance.

The club hope that they can reduce the points deduction by at least a point in the appeal hearing.

Nottingham Forest were given a four-point deduction by a three-person independent commission for breaching the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR). The East Midlands club were originally charged for breaching PSR in mid-January and were given their punishment two months later.

Forest officially lodged an appeal and a hearing date has now been confirmed. Nuno Espírito Santo's side became the second club affected by PSR sanctions this season, following Everton's two separate charges, which have seen the club docked eight points overall. Everton have contested their second alleged offence, with the Toffees' appeal hearing date unknown at this point. The backstop date for the hearings is 24th May, which is five days after the last game of the season. As a result, there is a possibility that the relegation places will not be decided until after the season has concluded.

Timeline of Events

Date Event 15th January 2024 Nottingham Forest were charged by the Premier League for breaching PSR. 7th and 8th March 2024 Nottingham Forest's legal defence, led by Nick De Marco KC, face a three-person independent commission. 18th March 2024 The Premier League announced that Nottingham Forest have been deducted four points by an independent commission. 25th March 2024 Nottingham Forest lodged an appeal against the four-point deduction imposed by the commission. Week commencing - 22nd April 2024 Nottingham Forest's appeal hearing starts. Start of May 2024 Appeal verdict is expected to be announced.

Forest will appeal their four-point deduction in front of a three-person independent commission from the week commencing 22nd April. Led by Nick De Marco KC, Forest will not be able to submit any new evidence at the appeal, per John Percy of The Telegraph. It is believed that the club are hopeful of reducing their punishment due to the mitigating circumstances surrounding the delayed £47.5 million sale of Brennan Johnson in the summer transfer window, who was named 'Player A' in the commission report.

Forest hope that the deduction can be reduced by at least a point by also explaining that they were at a disadvantage due to their significantly lower spending limit compared to the other clubs in the league. Last season, Forest were the only club in the Premier League who had not been in the top flight in the previous three seasons. There were suggestions that an appeal by Forest could lead to an increase to their four-point deduction, but Rob Dorsett said (via Sky Sports):

On 25th March, Forest released a short statement confirming that they would appeal the sanction imposed by the commission. The statement read (via Nottingham Forest):

"Nottingham Forest can confirm that it has today lodged an appeal against the four-point sanction imposed by the Commission in relation to the Club’s breach of the Premier League’s Profit & Sustainability Rules (PSR). "The club will not be making any further statement at this time."

Four-Point Deduction Explained

Premier League clubs were assessed over a rolling three-year financial period ending on 30th June 2023. For every financial year clubs are in the Premier League, they are permitted losses of up to £35 million, meaning in the three-year period the loss limit amounts to £105. However, Forest spent two years in the Championship, where clubs are only permitted losses of £13 million, meaning the club's permitted losses were only £61 million.

This is significantly lower than Everton, who breached their £105 million spending limit by £19.5 million. Forest breached the £61 million limit by £34.5 million, which is 77% more than Everton's breach. However, Forest's losses were smaller for the three-year period when compared to Everton and under the £105 million limit for the majority of Premier League clubs.

Forest's legal team never contested the breach but looked to reduce any potential sanction by putting forward six grounds of mitigation. The commission report outlined the mitigation put forward by Forest (via the Premier League):

"The Commission notes Forest’s six broad heads of mitigation:

"12.1.1 Firstly, its “unique position” as the only club in the Premier League in the 2022/23 season that was either not previously in the Premier League, and therefore able to take advantage of the higher PSR Thresholds, or not newly promoted with the benefit of Parachute Payments;

"12.1.2 Secondly, it breached the PSR Threshold because the sale of Player A occurred a short period later than was necessary, which Forest describes as a “near miss” or “golden mitigation”;

"12.1.3 Thirdly, the reason for the excess namely that most of the excess loss was incurred due to: (i) the price of promotion to the Premier League; (ii) a reasonable reliance on the FY22 Covid Add-Back; and (iii) a reasonable but ultimately inaccurate estimation as to the Merit Award Forest would receive;

"12.1.4 Fourthly, Forest obtained no sporting advantage as a result of the breach;

"12.1.5 Fifthly, Forest (i) had a good prior record with respect of FFP rules; (ii) admitted the breach at the first opportunity; and (iii) had made further profitable player sales 18-Mar-24 20 during the January 2024 transfer window, therefore demonstrating a “positive trend”;

"12.1.6 Finally, Forest had cooperated with the Premier League."

The only one of these mitigation points that was accepted by the commission was Forest's "exceptional cooperation" with the Premier League. Forest were disappointed with the commission's lack of recognition for the delayed sale of Johnson, for whom they had received lower offers for around the £30 to £35 million mark before the 30th June deadline. Forest's "golden mitigation" allowed them to sell Johnson for a much higher fee of £47.5 million on 1st September. This is likely to be used again in defence of the breach in the upcoming appeal hearing.

As a result, the commission stated that the entry point was a three-point deduction, with an additional three due to the circumstances and scale of the admitted breach. However, they reduced two points from the deduction due to Forest's cooperation with the investigation.

How the Independent Commission calculated Forest's points deduction The entry point for a significant breach +3 Circumstances and scale of the admitted breach +3 Less: Mitigation -2 points Total sanction 4 points

Where this leaves Nottingham Forest

The commission report laid out Forest's financial figures in black and white, highlighting that they will have to keep a close eye on their PSR calculations to avoid a further sanction next year. In the 2021/22 financial year, the club lost £40 million, which was the season that they gained promotion to the Premier League for the first time in 23 years. The following financial year saw a loss of £52 million, which saw Evangelos Marinakis add 29 players to the squad as Forest secured survival in their first season back in the top flight. Crucially, the commission report revealed that Forest "are projecting to realise losses of approximately £12m to £17m" for the financial year ending on 30th June 2024.

This puts Forest's projected losses at £104 to £109 million, which is more than the permitted losses of £83 million ahead of the 30th June deadline. Before June, Forest will have to raise funds in the region of £21 million to £26 million, in order to comply with PSR. It is believed that Orel Mangala's loan deal at Lyon will be made permanent in the summer for £10 million, per Paul Taylor of The Athletic. They will also look to sell other fringe players and those loaned out, including Joe Worrall, Odysseas Vlachodimos, Matt Turner, Lewis O'Brien, and Emmanuel Dennis.

In terms of selling players for big money, 21-year-old Murillo and Morgan Gibbs-White look like the most valuable assets. Murillo was signed from Corinthians for £11 million in the summer and has regularly impressed for Forest during a difficult season. Gibbs-White remains the central figure in Forest's team under Nuno and will have plenty of admirers from other clubs in the Premier League. It was reported three days after Forest were given a four-point deduction that the two-time European champions would demand at least £50 million for both of these players in the summer, via John Percy.

Forest Need to Sell Ahead of 30th June 2024 Deadline Financial Year ending 30th June Financial Loss (£) Overall Loss (£) 2021/22 40 million 40 million 2022/23 52 million 92 million 2023/24 12 to 17 million (Projected) 104 to 109 million (Projected)

Related Nottingham Forest Spending and Wage Bill is 'Out of Control' Nottingham Forest's financial situation and wage bill has been described as being 'out of control' by football finance expert Kieran Maguire.

Information gathered from The Telegraph, The Athletic, Premier League.