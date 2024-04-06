Highlights Old Trafford has a capacity of 74,310, making it the largest stadium in the Premier League.

The iconic stadium is home to Manchester United, and it is a dream for fans from around the world to visit it. However, it might not be around for much longer if INEOS builds a new stadium.

Various transport options are available to reach Old Trafford, including car and public transport. Manchester Airport is just eight miles from the ground.

Old Trafford, the home of Manchester United, is one of the best stadiums in world football. Based in the north of England, it is a dream for thousands of fans, particularly ones who live abroad, to visit the stadium. It's a 'bucket list' mission for people.

The famous Stretford End produces one of the greatest atmospheres in the world, as the fans who are lucky enough to be season ticket holders support their team. It's also been the scene of protests from fans, particularly in recent years towards the Glazer family. However, they are now not in control of the footballing side of the club — and there are plans in place for Old Trafford to change.

With the future looming, which could see the iconic stadium knocked down, here at GIVEMESPORT, we have produced this article to highlight everything you need to know about the ground. From its capacity to how to get there, we've covered every important detail.

Capacity

The capacity of Old Trafford is 74,310. During the biggest matches of the season, it feels far more than that though, as all four stands rise in chorus to chant for Man United. It's one of the best sites in football. With a capacity of over 70,000, it is the biggest stadium in the Premier League. It has nearly 12,000 more seats than the second-biggest stadium in the competition, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London. However, as highlighted below, Wembley tops Old Trafford as the largest stadium in England. Classed as 'the home of football', it has 15,000 more seats than Man United's ground.

Stadium Location Capacity Wembley Stadium North London 90,000 Old Trafford Manchester 74,310 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium North London 62,850 London Stadium East London 62,500 Anfield Stadium Liverpool 61,015

The four stands at Old Trafford are known as the 'Sir Alex Ferguson Stand', 'Sir Bobby Charlton Stand', 'Stretford End' and the 'Scoreboard End'. The 'Sir Bobby Charlton Stand' features the dugout, whilst the away fans sit to the right in the 'Scoreboard End'. It's an iconic stadium to watch the sport at and the 'Stretford End' is the most famous area to view it from. "United, United, United," continuously rings out from the stand, particularly as the players walk out from the corner at kick-off and half-time.

Pitch Size

The pitch dimensions at Old Trafford are 105m x 68m. It is one of 12 stadiums in the Premier League to have an overall area of 7,140m². Premier League pitches all have slightly different widths and lengths, but it highlights how most clubs in the competition keep to a similar size.

Only two stadiums have a bigger pitch area. Interestingly, the centre of the pitch is roughly nine inches higher than the edges, allowing surface water to run off more easily. Meanwhile, as is the case at most clubs in England, 25 centimetres under the pitch is an underground heating system, composed of 37 kilometres of plastic pipes. It prevents matches from ever being called off during the winter due to the poor weather.

How to Get There

As is often the case in the Premier League, there are several ways to get to Old Trafford. You are spoilt for a choice, but you will need to expect delays when leaving the stadium as over 74,000 people try to do the same thing.

By Car

If you are travelling from the south, leave the M6 at Junction 19 and follow the A556 towards Altrincham. At the junction with the M56, take the A56 towards Altrincham. Keep on the A56 for six miles, and then you will come to see Sir Matt Busby Way on your left. The ground is half a mile down this road on your left, although on matchdays this road will be closed to traffic.

From the north, leave the M6 at Junction 30 and take the M61 towards Bolton. At the end of the M61, join the M60. Leave the M60 at Junction 9 and follow the A5081 towards Manchester. After about two miles, you will reach Sir Matt Busby Way on your right for the ground.

Finally, from the west, follow the M56 until its end and then take the M60 (W&N) to Trafford Centre. At Junction 7, leave the M60 and take the A56 towards Stretford. Stay on the A56 for 2.1 miles, then you will come to see Sir Matt Busby Way on your left. The ground is half a mile down this road on your left.

Once you get there, there are several places to park. You can park at the E1 or E2 car park at the stadium, although that will be expensive and have delays post-match. If you want somewhere quicker and likely cheaper, we recommend using the JustPark app to look at private parking on driveways and nearby car parks.

By Public Transport

Most fans arriving in the city by train will be at Manchester Piccadilly Railway Station. That is still three miles from the stadium, yet the Metro system well connects it. There is Old Trafford MetroLink Station, which is a five-minute walk from the ground. Meanwhile, nearby stations at the Imperial War Museum and Wharfside are just a short walk to the ground. The city is connected by several lines, so the best way is to plan your journey using Google Maps. Meanwhile, Manchester Airport is just eight miles from the ground and it is well-connected by the metro.

Previous Developments

Old Trafford officially opened on the 19th February 1910 with a match between Manchester and Liverpool. The stadium then consisted of one covered seating stand and open terraces on the other three sides. It held over 80,000 people, yet there were far fewer health and safety restrictions.

Since then, the club has continually looked to improve the stadium. They added a roof over one of the terraces in 1934, whilst they were forced to rebuild the stadium partially due to WWII over eight years. They eventually moved back to their home in 1949, yet it was smaller than in the previous decades.

They aimed to continually renovate it, as they added new cover, increased seating areas and improved hospitality areas. They were one of the first clubs to install private boxes. Due to the Taylor Report following the Hillsborough disaster, the club were forced to make it an all-seater stadium, which they used as an opportunity to renovate once again.

They opened a new North Stand in 1995, whilst - in the following years - second tiers were added to the East and West Stand. This was before they had their iconic names. Finally, in 2006, the stadium reached its current capacity when stands were built in the upper-tier corners on both sides of the North Stand.

It marked the end of its expansion, but they continually made minor changes. In 2011, the stadium’s North Stand was renamed the 'Sir Alex Ferguson Stand' in honour of the club’s long-time and legendary manager. Meanwhile, that stand remains the only two-tiered area in the stadium, as expansion possibilities were always limited due to the railway line that runs behind it.

Other Events

The stadium in Manchester is mainly used by the Red Devils. That's the reason it was built and exists. They play 19 Premier League matches each season, with several other matches in the Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup across the season. Meanwhile, the club's women's team also play matches at the stadium alongside playing at Leigh Sports Village. With this combined, over 25 matches - at a minimum - are played at Old Trafford. However, they also have several other events in the year.

During the summer, like most clubs in the Premier League, they rent out the stadium for concerts. In the summer of 2024, the Foo Fighters are performing there. Meanwhile, they also host the Rugby League Super League Grand Final, which is one of the most important events on the English sporting calendar. It hosts far fewer events than other modern stadiums in England, including the Emirates Stadium and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but it provides fans with an opportunity to visit Old Trafford in a different limelight.