Live Football Matches Today

A crucial Premier League clash as Man City look to continue their hunt for another Premier League title at home against West Ham. Elsewhere in Europe you can see plenty of Serie A action.

Wednesday 3rd May

17:00

Atalanta v Spezia

Serie A

BT Sport 2

17:00

Juventus v Lecce

Serie A

BT Sport 1

17:00

Sampdoria v Torino

Serie A

BT Sport 4

17:00

17:00

Salernitana v Fiorentina

Serie A

BT Sport 3

18:30

Valencia v Villarreal

Primera División

LaLigaTV, Visplay Sports 2

19:15

Chelsea v Liverpool

Women's Super League

BBC iPlayer, BBC Three

19:45

Stuttgart v Frankfurt

DFB Pokal

Viaplay Sports 1

19:45

Woking v Bromley

National League

BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate

20:00

20:00

Man City v West Ham

Premier League

Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League

20:00

Verona v Inter

Serie A

BT Sport 2

20:00

Lazio v Sassuolo

Serie A

BT Sport 3

20:00

Monza v Roma

Serie A

BT Sport 6

20:00

Milan v Cremonese

Serie A

BT Sport 5

20:00

Atlético v Cádiz

Primera División

LaLigaTV, Viaplay Sports 2

Live Football Matches This Week

Premier League action as Man Utd face Brighton away as well as action from La Liga and Serie A.

Thursday 4th May

18:30

Sevilla v Espanyol

Primera División

La Liga TV, Visplay Sports 1

19:45

Empoli v Bologna

Serie A

BT Sport 2

19:45

Udinese v Napoli

Serie A

BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate

19:45

Huddersfield v Sheff Utd

Championship

Sky Sports Red Button

20:00

Brighton v Man Utd

Premier League

Sky Sports Premier League

21:00

Athletic Club v Betis

Primera División

LaLigaTV, Viaplay Sports 1

21:00

Vallecano - Valladolid

Championship

Viaplay Sports 2

Women's Super League as Arsenal take on Leicester on Sky Sports along with Bundesliga action via the Sky Sports App and the Scottish Championship on the BBC.

Friday 5th May

19:30

Arsenal v Leicester WFC

Women's Super League

Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Showcase

19:30

Mainz 05 v Schalke 04

Bundesliga

Sky Sports App

19:45

Leverkusen v Köln

Bundesliga

Sky Sports App

19:45

Queen's Park v Dundee

Championship

BBC iPlayer, BBC Scotland

Plenty of action around Europe this weekend to watch on television from the Premier League to the Copa del Rey. Man City and Liverpool both play in the Premier League, Roma and Inter clash in Serie A while Real Madrid go for cup glory in Spain.

Saturday 6th May

14:00

Milan v Lazio

Serie A

BT Sport 3

16:00

Man City v Leeds

Premier League

Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League

17:00

Roma v Inter

Serie A

BT Sport 3

17:30

Liverpool v Brentford

Premier League

Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League

17:30

Bremen v Bayern München

Bundesliga

Sky Sports Football

18:00

Reims v Lille

Ligue 1

BT Sport 4

19:45

Cremonese v Spezia

Serie A

BT Sport 3

20:00

Lens v Marseille

Ligue 1

BT Sport 2

21:00

Real Madrid v Osasuna

Copa del Rey

BT Sport 1