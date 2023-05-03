A crucial Premier League clash as Man City look to continue their hunt for another Premier League title at home against West Ham. Elsewhere in Europe you can see plenty of Serie A action.

Wednesday 3rd May 17:00 Atalanta v Spezia Serie A BT Sport 2 17:00 Juventus v Lecce Serie A BT Sport 1 17:00 Sampdoria v Torino Serie A BT Sport 4 17:00 Atalanta v Spezia Serie A BT Sport 2 17:00 Salernitana v Fiorentina Serie A BT Sport 3 18:30 Valencia v Villarreal Primera División LaLigaTV, Visplay Sports 2 19:15 Chelsea v Liverpool Women's Super League BBC iPlayer, BBC Three 19:45 Stuttgart v Frankfurt DFB Pokal Viaplay Sports 1 19:45 Woking v Bromley National League BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate 20:00 Stuttgart v Frankfurt DFB Pokal Viaplay Sports 1 20:00 Man City v West Ham Premier League Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League 20:00 Verona v Inter Serie A BT Sport 2 20:00 Lazio v Sassuolo Serie A BT Sport 3 20:00 Monza v Roma Serie A BT Sport 6 20:00 Milan v Cremonese Serie A BT Sport 5 20:00 Atlético v Cádiz Primera División LaLigaTV, Viaplay Sports 2

Premier League action as Man Utd face Brighton away as well as action from La Liga and Serie A.

Thursday 4th May 18:30 Sevilla v Espanyol Primera División La Liga TV, Visplay Sports 1 19:45 Empoli v Bologna Serie A BT Sport 2 19:45 Udinese v Napoli Serie A BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate 19:45 Huddersfield v Sheff Utd Championship Sky Sports Red Button 20:00 Brighton v Man Utd Premier League Sky Sports Premier League 21:00 Athletic Club v Betis Primera División LaLigaTV, Viaplay Sports 1 21:00 Vallecano - Valladolid Championship Viaplay Sports 2

Women's Super League as Arsenal take on Leicester on Sky Sports along with Bundesliga action via the Sky Sports App and the Scottish Championship on the BBC.

Friday 5th May 19:30 Arsenal v Leicester WFC Women's Super League Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Showcase 19:30 Mainz 05 v Schalke 04 Bundesliga Sky Sports App 19:45 Leverkusen v Köln Bundesliga Sky Sports App 19:45 Queen's Park v Dundee Championship BBC iPlayer, BBC Scotland

Plenty of action around Europe this weekend to watch on television from the Premier League to the Copa del Rey. Man City and Liverpool both play in the Premier League, Roma and Inter clash in Serie A while Real Madrid go for cup glory in Spain.