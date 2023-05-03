Live Football Matches Today
A crucial Premier League clash as Man City look to continue their hunt for another Premier League title at home against West Ham. Elsewhere in Europe you can see plenty of Serie A action.
Wednesday 3rd May
17:00
Atalanta v Spezia
Serie A
BT Sport 2
17:00
Juventus v Lecce
Serie A
BT Sport 1
17:00
Sampdoria v Torino
Serie A
BT Sport 4
17:00
17:00
Salernitana v Fiorentina
Serie A
BT Sport 3
18:30
Valencia v Villarreal
Primera División
LaLigaTV, Visplay Sports 2
19:15
Chelsea v Liverpool
Women's Super League
BBC iPlayer, BBC Three
19:45
Stuttgart v Frankfurt
DFB Pokal
Viaplay Sports 1
19:45
Woking v Bromley
National League
BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate
20:00
20:00
Man City v West Ham
Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League
20:00
Verona v Inter
Serie A
BT Sport 2
20:00
Lazio v Sassuolo
Serie A
BT Sport 3
20:00
Monza v Roma
Serie A
BT Sport 6
20:00
Milan v Cremonese
Serie A
BT Sport 5
20:00
Atlético v Cádiz
Primera División
LaLigaTV, Viaplay Sports 2
Live Football Matches This Week
Premier League action as Man Utd face Brighton away as well as action from La Liga and Serie A.
Thursday 4th May
18:30
Sevilla v Espanyol
Primera División
La Liga TV, Visplay Sports 1
19:45
Empoli v Bologna
Serie A
BT Sport 2
19:45
Udinese v Napoli
Serie A
BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate
19:45
Huddersfield v Sheff Utd
Championship
Sky Sports Red Button
20:00
Brighton v Man Utd
Premier League
Sky Sports Premier League
21:00
Athletic Club v Betis
Primera División
LaLigaTV, Viaplay Sports 1
21:00
Vallecano - Valladolid
Championship
Viaplay Sports 2
Women's Super League as Arsenal take on Leicester on Sky Sports along with Bundesliga action via the Sky Sports App and the Scottish Championship on the BBC.
Friday 5th May
19:30
Arsenal v Leicester WFC
Women's Super League
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Showcase
19:30
Mainz 05 v Schalke 04
Bundesliga
Sky Sports App
19:45
Leverkusen v Köln
Bundesliga
Sky Sports App
19:45
Queen's Park v Dundee
Championship
BBC iPlayer, BBC Scotland
Plenty of action around Europe this weekend to watch on television from the Premier League to the Copa del Rey. Man City and Liverpool both play in the Premier League, Roma and Inter clash in Serie A while Real Madrid go for cup glory in Spain.
Saturday 6th May
14:00
Milan v Lazio
Serie A
BT Sport 3
16:00
Man City v Leeds
Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League
17:00
Roma v Inter
Serie A
BT Sport 3
17:30
Liverpool v Brentford
Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League
17:30
Bremen v Bayern München
Bundesliga
Sky Sports Football
18:00
Reims v Lille
Ligue 1
BT Sport 4
19:45
Cremonese v Spezia
Serie A
BT Sport 3
20:00
Lens v Marseille
Ligue 1
BT Sport 2
21:00
Real Madrid v Osasuna
Copa del Rey
BT Sport 1