Key Takeaways The term 'park the bus' is used to describe teams who sit deep and defend valiantly.

It originated in 2004 when Mourinho criticised Tottenham's defensive tactics during a London derby.

Mourinho went on to become the master of 'parking the bus', dominating football with Chelsea and Inter Milan.

Football is full of unique and interesting phrases. They've been coined over the years to describe moments of magic, chaos and drama which are often hard to believe. Some are easy to understand, whilst others require more thinking to work out the reasoning.

One of the sport's most interesting terms is 'park the bus'. It has been used to describe defensive-minded teams over the years, who have put every man in their own box to try and defend for their lives. It doesn't always work, as an onslaught of attacking can eventually penetrate, but – on the other side of the coin – it can fluster even the best teams in the world.

With the term commonly used in football, we have decided to outline exactly what 'park the bus' actually means. Originating in the early 2000s after one of the greatest managers of all time broke onto the scene, it's now well known within the footballing sphere.

What 'Park the Bus' Means

It's used for teams who defend valiantly in a low-block

The term 'parking the bus' is used to describe sides who operate with most of their team behind the ball when out of possession. It is typically used when they are valiantly defending a lead, especially when they are coming up against a club who are seen as stronger.

The system tends to favour minimal risk in attack, with very few players committed forward to make sure that the opposition can't break quickly when they win the ball back. In essence, it causes the opposition to get frustrated. Low-block and last-ditch defending can be one of the most challenging things to play against, especially if done well. The opposition is often reduced to shooting from long range, whilst mistakes can also creep in due to tiredness as they probe for openings.

Where 'Park the Bus' Originated From

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho used the phrase in 2004

Close

Teams have always defended in a low block if necessary, but the term 'park the bus' has only been around since 2004. It's synonymous with one of the best managers in Premier League history, Jose Mourinho, who – even though he is famous for doing it himself – used it to describe Tottenham during a London derby in 2004.

"As we say in Portugal, they brought the bus and they left the bus in front of the goal," Mourinho told reporters after Chelsea's 0-0 draw with Spurs. "I would have been frustrated if I had been a supporter who paid £50 to watch this game because Spurs came to defend. I'm really frustrated because there was only one team looking to win, they only came not to concede - it's not fair for the football we played."

"They fell as if they were dead and for five minutes each time, five more minutes when they changed a player, and they did this all the time."

Ironically, after complaining that Tottenham 'parked the bus', Chelsea became the masters under Mourinho. The Portuguese coach guided the Blues to back-to-back Premier League titles, one FA Cup and two League Cups while using a style that required great discipline from all 10 of his outfield players. In the 2004/05 campaign, the west London side broke the record for the most clean sheets in a single Premier League season (15) as well.

When Mourinho moved on, the term stayed with him. At Inter Milan, the former Sesimbra player excelled on the touchline, dominating Italian football and winning the treble in 2010. After defeating Barcelona in the semi-final on the way to Champions League glory, the now-Fenerbahce manager took his metaphor to another level, suggesting that his side "parked the plane" to beat Guardiola's team.