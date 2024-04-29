Highlights Pep Guardiola has faced Manchester United with all three club sides he has managed, going up against the Red Devils with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

The Catalan coach has beaten United in two different Champions League finals but has suffered some setbacks in Manchester derbies.

Guardiola's Manchester City face their arch-rivals in the 2024 FA Cup final.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will, once again, do battle with Erik ten Hag's Manchester United for the FA Cup trophy at the end of this season after both Manchester clubs booked their place in the final of the domestic cup. The two sides met in the showpiece of the competition last season with two goals from Ilkay Gundogan handing the trophy to the Cityzens on their way to a famous treble.

With pressure on United boss Ten Hag, the man in the opposite chair, Guardiola, remains one of the best coaches in world football. The revered Catalan came up against United with Barcelona and Bayern Munich before arriving in the blue half of Manchester. Unlike last season, Ten Hag has yet to get the better of Guardiola in the league this campaign.

During the Dutchman's debut season at Old Trafford, Marcus Rashford netted a dramatic late winner for the Red Devils against their noisy neighbours, but that is Ten Hag's only victory over his opposite number. Here is Guardiola's complete record against the Red Devils during his illustrious managerial career.

Pep Guardiola's Complete Record vs Manchester United Date Team Games Wins Draws Losses 2008-2012 Barcelona 2 2 0 0 2013-2016 Bayern Munich 2 1 1 1 2017- Present Manchester City 21 12 2 6 Total 25 15 3 7

Pep Guardiola's Barcelona vs Manchester United

Guardiola's dominance at Barcelona is well documented. The former Blaugrana midfielder was handed the reins at Camp Nou in 2008 after the club waned at the end of Frank Rijkaard's tenure. Guardiola had taken charge of the B side and developed a good reputation while coaching the Segunda team. He was offered the job over Jose Mourinho, who was also in the running for the vacancy, but the powers that be at Barcelona decided on Guardiola.

That decision proved to be a genius move as, in Guardiola's first season at the club, his side became one of the few teams to have won the treble in European football, emerging victorious in La Liga, the Copa del Rey as well as the UEFA Champions League. After coming through the Champions League semi-final against Chelsea thanks to a superb late goal from Andres Iniesta, Guardiola's Barcelona side had to face off against Sir Alex Ferguson's United.

With Cristiano Ronaldo and United at the peak of their powers, it looked to be a tough challenge for Guardiola's men in Rome. But an early goal from Samuel Eto'o and a stunning header from Lionel Messi won the title for the Spanish giants.

Two years later, the two sides would meet yet again in the Champions League final. Despite minimal personnel changes, a much wider gulf in class emerged. Pedro had given the Spanish champions the lead before Wayne Rooney fired in a brilliant equaliser in what was a relatively even first half.

After the interval, however, Guardiola's side took hold of the game and dominated their English opponents with two stunning goals, first from Lionel Messi and then David Villa, who curled in a beauty past Edwin van der Sar. Ferguson was magnanimous in defeat, freely admitting that the better side had won. "No one has given us a hiding like that," he said.

Pep Guardiola's Barcelona vs Manchester United Date Competition Result 27th May 2009 Champions League Barcelona 2-0 Manchester United 28th May 2011 Champions League Barcelona 3-1 Manchester United

Pep Guardiola's Bayern Munich vs Manchester United

After a rather draining spell on the sidelines for Barcelona which culminated in a shock Champions League semi-final exit to Chelsea, who were managed by Roberto Di Matteo at the time, Guardiola decided to call time on his coaching career in Catalonia. The Spaniard then decided to have a year out of football to try and relax away from the game before deciding his next career move.

According to Sir Alex Ferguson himself, Guardiola had a meeting with the Scotsman about potentially taking over from the iconic manager, who was set to call time on his impressive 26 years at Old Trafford. Things never worked out that way for the English side. Instead, Guardiola decided to take the reins at Bayern Munich, who had just come off the back of a treble of their own under Jupp Heynckes.

Guardiola was tasked with bringing the possession-based tiki-taka football, which he had become so famous for, over to the Bundesliga, which had been known as a league defined by counterattacks. The now 53-year-old was responsible for the development of Pierre Emile Hojbjerg as well as Joshua Kimmich, maintaining Bayern Munich's status as a title-winning machine with a new, spell-binding style of play.

As for their fixtures against Manchester United, there were no final meetings against the English giants, only a quarter-final encounter during David Moyes' first and only season at Old Trafford. After Nemanja Vidic had given the Red Devils a shock lead from a corner, Bastian Schweinsteiger equalised for the Bavarian side. Ahead of the second leg at the Allianz Arena, United weren't predicted to have much of a chance in Munich.

However, a stunning strike from left-back Patrice Evra, which was the key away goal that United needed, did seem to temporarily flip things in the Red Devils' favour. As United were celebrating that vital goal, Mario Mandzukic equalised for the German side before Arjen Robben and Thomas Muller made the game safe.

Pep Guardiola's Bayern Munich vs Manchester United Date Competition Result 1st April 2014 Champions League Manchester United 1-1 Bayern Munich 9th April 2014 Champions League Bayern Munich 3-1 Manchester United

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City vs Manchester United

After a successful spell in Germany, it was only natural that Guardiola would end up in the Premier League to try and cement his status as one of the best managers in the modern era. Barring his first season at the club, Guardiola has won a trophy in every subsequent campaign at the Etihad Stadium.

In 16 Premier League games against the Red Devils, City have won nine of these encounters, with United claiming five victories. There have been just two league draws under Guardiola's watch in one of the biggest derbies in British football.

The two sides have shared some classic encounters. The 3-2 defeat for City against United towards the end of the 2017/18 season certainly sticks out. Guardiola's side had fired themselves into a two-goal lead before a bizarre second-half turnaround from Mourinho's United saw them pick up a memorable victory and stop City from winning the league against their biggest rivals in the process.

Under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, United had a much better record against Guardiola's side, with the Red Devils winning home and away against City in the 2019/20 season, including a rather dramatic 2-0 triumph at Old Trafford days before the Premier League, and England, went into lockdown.

Since Ten Hag's appointment, City have had much the better time of things in the league, with the Cityzens recording victories both home and away this campaign. The Dutchman did briefly hamper City's title charge during the 2022/23 campaign thanks to a late and controversial Marcus Rashford goal.

The two sides have met in the Carabao Cup on a couple of occasions. Mourinho's United beat Guardiola's City 1-0 in the 2016/17 season, but the blue side of Manchester got their revenge in the 2019/20 campaign as they beat Solskjaer's team 3-2 in the semi-final of the competition.

The 2024 FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium may well be the last time that Ten Hag and Guardiola do battle with the Dutchman under increasing pressure after what has been a terrible campaign for the Red Devils, as they sit outside the league's top four by some distance. As for Guardiola, the Spaniard seems to get better year after year as he approaches his ninth season at the club.

His future at City seems secure for now and any danger of the Spaniard becoming drained like he did during his final year at the Camp Nou seems incredibly unlikely as his team seems to go from strength to strength. International management could well suit Guardiola if he decided to end his time in the Premier League.

What is more likely, however, is that the 53-year-old remains in England and continues to build this all-conquering dynasty at the Etihad Stadium that has seen his City side win an incredible five Premier League titles, multiple FA and Carabao Cups and a Champions League trophy, too. Perhaps when Ferguson organised a clandestine meeting with Guardiola a decade ago, he should have been a bit more persuasive.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City vs Manchester United Season Games Wins Draws Losses 2016/17 3 1 1 1 2017/18 2 1 0 1 2018/19 2 2 0 0 2019/20 4 1 0 3 2020/21 3 1 1 1 2021/22 2 2 0 0 2022/23 3 2 0 1 2023/24 2 2 0 0

Data via TransferMarkt. Correct as of 29th April 2024.