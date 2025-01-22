The Champions League was designed to have the best teams in Europe compete against one another year after year and as such, the greatest players in the game are regularly seen taking part in the competition. The best goalkeepers, defenders and midfielders have all made their names in the Champions League over the years.

The most talented goalscorers have also competed in the tournament and while it's a step too far for some, there have been a select group of incredible figures who actually rose to the occasion and performed under the brightest lights of the Champions League. Goals are what strikers are measured on and the list of the tournament's all-time leading scorers is a who's who of the best players to ever step on a football pitch.

A better indication as to how good a striker was in the competition, though, is to look at their goals to game ratio. How many goals they scored in comparison to how many games they played highlights how good they were during their time in the Champions League and it is a strong indication as to how prolific they were in front of goal. Here are the 20 footballers with the best goals-per-game ratio in Champions League history.

Champions League players with best goals-per-game ratios Rank Player Games played Goals scored Ratio 11 Mohamed Salah 86 47 0.55 12 Jardel 46 25 0.54 13 Neymar 81 43 0.53 14 Sergio Aguero 79 41 0.52 15 Raul 142 71 0.50 16 Edinson Cavani 70 35 0.50 17 David Trezeguet 58 29 0.50 18 Andriy Shevchenko 100 48 0.48 19 Didier Drogba 92 44 0.48 20 Roy Makaay 61 29 0.48

10 Filippo Inzaghi

0.57 Goals-per-game

The former AC Milan star lifted the Champions League two times during his incredible career and he regularly performed at a high level in the competition. With 46 goals in 81 games, he picked up a goals-per-game ratio of 0.57 and there were no more important strikes than his brace in the 2007 Champions League final as Milan beat Liverpool 2-1.

Over the years, Inzaghi has largely been forgotten to time and younger football fans won't be aware of how good he was during his prime in Italy. He more than left a mark on the greatest club competition in all of football, though, and that deserves to be acknowledged.

9 Mario Gomez

0.59 Goals-per-game

Another star who shone during his career, but isn't held in as high a regard as some of the other greats from his generation, is Mario Gomez. The former Bayern Munich striker was a goal machine during his time on the football pitch and while he had an excellent record in Germany with the likes of Bayern and VfB Stuttgart, he was also very impressive in the Champions League.

In 44 games within the tournament, the former German international hit the back of the net 26 times. During that time, he lifted the trophy on one occasion and finished as a runner-up two more times.

8 Karim Benzema

0.59 Goals-per-game

While he spent a large portion of his prime playing in the shadow of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema has been a fantastic striker for years and continues to be so for Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League to this day. It was his time with Lyon and Real Madrid, though, that made him one of the best strikers on the planet.

He shone domestically for both teams, winning plenty of silverware and was also fantastic in the Champions League for both. It was his run with Los Blancos in particular that stood out, though. The Frenchman scored 90 times in 152 appearances in the competition and won it an astonishing five times.

7 Kylian Mbappe

0.63 Goals-per-game

From one former Real Madrid man to their latest superstar, Kylian Mbappe joined the Spanish side in the summer of 2024 and a large reason for their interest in his services is his excellent record in the Champions League. While he failed to ever lift the trophy with Paris Saint-Germain, it wasn't for lack of trying.

Mbappe has scored 51 goals in 80 appearances in the competition so far and considering he's still just 26 years old, his record could get even better now that he's plying his trade at the Santiago Bernabeu. With the stacked cast of talent surrounding him at Madrid, he might finally get his hands on a Champions League title soon too.

6 Harry Kane

0.68 Goals-per-game

While he's never managed to win a single trophy during his football career, something that should change soon now that he's a Bayern Munich player, Harry Kane has been regularly finding the back of the net no matter the competition for the majority of his career now. His time in the Champions League is no different either.

Whether it was for Tottenham Hotspur, or now with Bayern, he's never had trouble scoring in the competition. In 50 Champions League matches, Kane has scored 34 goals. He's never had a better chance of winning the tournament as he does now that he's playing for the Bundesliga giants.

5 Ruud van Nistelrooy

0.77 Goals-per-game

His time as a manager in the Premier League might not be unfolding quite how he wanted it to, but Ruud van Nistelrooy's time on the football pitch was an overwhelming success. The Dutchman was a force to be reckoned with in front of goal and hit the back of the net regularly for the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid.

In just 73 Champions League games, he scored 56 times in the competition. Whenever he took to the pitch in the tournament, one thing was for certain and that's that Van Nistelrooy would perform at a very high level. His excellent form never translated to winning the trophy, but he was still very good.

4 Cristiano Ronaldo

0.77 Goals-per-game

No one has scored more goals in the Champions League than Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese sensation's tally sits at a ridiculous 140 goals, 11 clear of second place. He dominated the tournament like no one else ever has before and won it five times throughout his career. Whether it was with United, Madrid or Juventus, the Champions League was where Ronaldo did his best work.

His 140 goals came in 183 games, though, which means his goals-per-game ratio stands at 0.77 and there are three different players who have somehow managed to beat him in that sense. Considering he's closing in on his 40th birthday and now calls Saudi Arabia home, it's hard to imagine he'll ever get the chance to rectify that either.

3 Lionel Messi

0.79 Goals-per-game

Ronaldo's greatest rival, it's quite fitting that Lionel Messi comes in just one place ahead of the Portuguese man. The Barcelona legend is considered the greatest footballer of all-time and for good reason. His excellent record in the Champions League is just one aspect of what has made him such an incredible talent.

Whether it was for Barcelona or PSG, the Argentine always managed to rise to the occasion and thrive whenever he played in the competition. Messi scored 129 goals in 163 games during his time in Europe, but like his rival, his days in the Champions League appear to be over now that he's plying his trade in Miami.

2 Robert Lewandowski

0.81 Goals-per-game

Over the years, Robert Lewandowski has always been a sensational goalscorer. No matter where he went, he had no trouble finding the back of the net. Somehow, he's only getting better too, despite the fact he's now on the wrong side of 35. After years of dominating with Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich in the Champions League, the Polish superstar moved to Barcelona in 2022 and it was a move that was supposed to signal the end of his time at the top.

Instead, he's still been electric and with 103 goals in 127 Champions League fixtures, only one man has earned a better goals-per-game ratio than him.

1 Erling Haaland

1.02 Goals-per-game

With a goals-per-game ratio of 1.02, Erling Haaland is the only man in Champions League history to have scored more goals than he has played matches. It's quite a ridiculous return, but considering what the Norwegian has accomplished for the likes of Dortmund and Manchester City over the years, it's hardly surprising.

No one has ever scored at the rate at which he has in the Premier League and his form in Europe is clearly no different. Haaland has scored 47 goals in 46 games in the Champions League. It's no coincidence that City won the tournament for the first time in their history in his first season at the Etihad.

