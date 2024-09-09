Key Takeaways Cristiano Ronaldo recently scored his 900th goal since the start of his career.

Portugal are undoubtedly one of the nations to have produced some of the greatest players in history. Football would not be the same without the presence of its best Iberian players. A legacy perpetuated year after year, decade after decade, while the training, monitoring and support efforts deployed by the federation were rewarded, in 2016, with the first international title in the history of the national team.

However, this success did not come on its own, and Portugal had to endure many disappointments, from a cursed golden generation to poor performances in major tournaments, before reaching the top. All these ups and downs have not prevented several outstanding goalscorers from dazzling the world with their talent.

Some of these players have become local legends, while others have become favourites. We've looked at the best English players in history previously, so now GIVEMESPORT lists Portugal's top 11 historical goalscorers.

Top Scorers in Portugal History Rank Player Goals Appearances 1. Cristiano Ronaldo 132 214 2. Pedro Miguel Pauleta 47 87 3. Eusebio 41 64 4. Luis Figo 32 127 5. Nuno Gomes 29 79 6. Helder Postiga 27 71 7. Rui Costa 26 94 8. Bruno Fernandes 24 73 9. Nani 24 112 10. Nene 22 65 11. Joao Pinto 22 81

11 Joao Pinto

Goals: 22

Some people remember Joao Pinto as a player of explosive character. In fact, in the collective memory, the last glimpse of the former Benfica player was when he was sent off against South Korea in the group phase of the 2002 World Cup, which was to be his last appearance for the Selecao das Quinas.

But it would be a sad tribute to the striker's career to simply look back on that event. A member of Portugal's so-called ‘golden generation’ of the early 2000s, Joao Pinto went on to play 81 times for his country, scoring 22 times in the process.

10 Nene

Goals: 22

A true living legend with Benfica, with whom he played almost 800 games and won numerous trophies, including 10 Portuguese league titles, Nene is also a Portuguese national team veteran. For a long time the most capped player in the Selecao, he played at Euro 1984, where he scored the winning goal in the semi-final against Romania.

It was a goal that enabled him to become the oldest player to score in the European championship finals at 34 years and 213 days - a record beaten in 2008 by Ivica Vastic. Quite a record for the man nicknamed ‘O Assassino Silencioso’ (‘The Silent Assassin’).

9 Nani

Goals: 24

When it comes to naming the players the streets will never forget, Nani is often right at the top of the list. Often compared to his compatriot and friend Cristiano Ronaldo, the former Manchester United winger honoured his country 112 times throughout an 11-year international career.

His career was crowned with a European Championship title in 2016, at the expense of the French national team. At 37 years of age and after a successful career, the native of Amadora does not seem quite ready to hang up his boots just yet, having recently committed himself to his hometown club.

8 Bruno Fernandes

Goals: 23

Seven years after his first cap, Bruno Fernandes has established himself as one of the true leaders of the Portuguese national team. The technical leader of the Selecao, of which he is also the playmaker, the Manchester United player can make decisions when they are most needed.

His goals to help his team qualify for the 2022 World Cup and his award as the tournament's best decisive passer are just two examples. However, as was notably the case at Euro 2020, the former Sporting player has not only enjoyed successful periods with the national team. But that doesn't stop him from being an indomitable part of the team today.

7 Rui Costa

Goals: 26

Considered to be one of the greatest legends in the history of Portuguese football, Rui Costa has also left his mark on the national team. His adventure got off to the best possible start when he scored the winning penalty against Brazil to help his team win the 1991 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Throughout his career, and despite the Selecao's collective failings in major competitions, Costa managed to leave a lasting impression with his fine brutality. Ask David James to talk about his memories of the Estadio da Luz one evening in June 2004, and he'll testify.

6 Helder Postiga

Goals: 27

A player of undoubted talent but glaring irregularity, Helder Postiga is one of those many ball-handlers whose name we know, but whose memories remain minor - despite his rather favourable statistics. Yet his career has been respectable, at least in form (Porto, Tottenham, Sporting CP, Valencia...) and the striker is capable of some sensational feats.

But Postiga may have suffered from the comparison with his illustrious peers, as he has always embodied his national team's difficulty in finding a new world-class centre-forward. Nonetheless, he has managed to leave his name in the archives of Lusitanian football. And that is no mean feat.

5 Nuno Gomes

Goals: 29

When Nuno Gomes is mentioned, the memory of his long hair blowing in the wind often comes to mind. A detail that does not, of course, detract from the elegance displayed by the Benfica legend throughout his career. Having made his name at UEFA EURO 2000, which, as he told the SoFoot newspaper, he considers to be ‘the pinnacle of his career’, the former centre-forward has enjoyed some fine moments with his national team, but also some disappointments.

Starting with the Euro 2004 final defeat to surprise winners Greece, and Portugal's fourth-place finish at the 2006 World Cup. Despite this, the man who shone with Blackburn Rovers towards the end of his career will always be able to look back on a sense of duty accomplished.

4 Luis Figo

Goals: 32

Another inductee into the pantheon of Portuguese football legends, Luis Figo is a player who has left an indelible mark on the hearts of his supporters - but also on those of his detractors.

His international career spanned 127 caps, a total once set as a record, culminating in Euro 2004, when the 2000 Ballon d'Or winner, wearing the captain's armband, led his team to the final of the competition, where they were eventually beaten by Greece. A painful epilogue that reminds us today of the only line missing from the Lusitanian legend's list of honours: a trophy with his national team.

3 Eusebio

Goals: 41

When it comes to electing the greatest Portuguese player of all time, two names come up simultaneously: Ronaldo and Eusebio. The seventh youngest player in history to win the Ballon d'Or, in 1965, the ‘Black Panther’ was one of the key figures in his side's qualification for the 1966 World Cup, the first international competition in its history.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Eusebio has the best goal-per-game ratio (0.64) of all the players on this list. Cristiano Ronaldo (0.62) has the second-highest ratio.

He took advantage of the occasion to reveal himself to the world, scoring nine goals in six games to take the Lusitanians to third place on the podium. It was a landmark event for national football, and one that would go down in history as a great triumph.

2 Pedro Miguel Pauleta

Goals: 47

Unlike many of his peers on this list, Pedro Miguel Pauleta has the distinction of never having played in Portuguese football's elite. It was in Spain (Real Sociedad), and then in France (Girondins de Bordeaux, Paris Saint-Germain), that the Azores Eagle built part of his reputation. The rest he earned with Portugal. A member of the golden generation of Lusitanian football, he too failed to win a single international title.

But that didn't stop him from leaving his mark on the world, scoring goals and making history with his national team, where he became top scorer in 2005. A record that stood for almost a decade before being eclipsed by another legendary player.

1 Cristiano Ronaldo

Goals: 132

There's no doubt about it. Cristiano Ronaldo is a legend of the game. Considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, ‘CR7’ has won virtually everything in his career, including Portugal's first international trophy in 2016. The record holder for the number of caps he has won for the Selecao, he is also its all-time top scorer, as well as the top scorer in the history of Portuguese national teams.

At 39, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored his 900th career goal in September 2024, and his ambition is to continue increasing that total. After all, it seems hard to hold a grudge against him - even though some voices are beginning to be heard, calling on him to consider retiring from the national team. One thing is certain: his years are now numbered and you have to make the most of every one of his appearances.

