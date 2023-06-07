Highlights Some of the best penalty takers in Premier League history have a conversion rate of 90.9%, including Frank Leboeuf, Danny Ings, and Gary Speed.

Leighton Baines achieved an impressive 90.9% conversion rate from the penalty spot, scoring 20 goals from 22 attempts in the Premier League.

Of all the players still playing in the Premier League, Newcastle's Callum Wilson has the best penalty conversion rate.

There have been some excellent, calm and collected penalty-takers since the Premier League era began, and you need some nerve to slot one home in the English top flight. It's a noble skill to possess as a professional footballer and can come in handy for those players who are eyeing up the Premier League Golden Boot at the end of the campaign, or for teams needing a vital three points for a European spot or Premier League survival.

With some help from Opta Analyst who have collected the data and crunched the numbers, we can see who was the most clinical from the spot. Rather than look at every player’s total number of penalties scored, though, they have ranked everyone based on conversion percentage from 12 yards. They have been extra diligent not to include players who only took a handful of spot kicks so as not to distort the records, with every entrant in this list taking a minimum of 10 penalty kicks.

That approach means there are some big omissions. Former Tottenham Hotspur marksman Harry Kane, one of the best penalty-takers in recent years, doesn’t make the grade with a conversion rate was 89.2%. Frank Lampard, ever-reliable for Chelsea from 12 yards with 43 converted Premier League penalties, also misses out because of seven misses. And the league’s record goalscorer, Alan Shearer, despite scoring the most penalties in the competition (56) also fails to make the cut, with his 11 misses seeing his conversion rate drop to 83.58%.

Best penalty takers in Premier League history Rank Player Penalty record Conversion rate 1. Yaya Toure 11/11 100% 2. Matt Le Tissier 25/26 96.2% 3. Danny Murphy 18/19 94.7% 4. James Beattie 16/17 94.1% 5. Julian Dicks 15/16 93.8% 6. Callum Wilson 15/16 93.8% 7. Thierry Henry 23/25 92.0% 8. Ivan Toney 11/12 91.7% 9. Leighton Baines 20/22 90.9% 10. Gary Speed 10/11 90.9% 11. Danny Ings 10/11 90.9% 12. Frank LeBoeuf 10/11 90.9%

12 Frank Leboeuf

Conversion rate - 90.9%

Frank Leboeuf Premier League penalty record Premier League penalty attempts 11 Penalties scored 10 Conversion rate 90.9%

The first three entrants in this list, impressively, all took the same number of penalties, and all managed to score the same amount. We’re starting with former Chelsea defender Leboeuf, who spent five years at Stamford Bridge from 1996 to 2001. In his five years at the club, despite there being a wealth of talent there throughout the years like Gianluca Vialli, Roberto Di Matteo and Gianfranco Zola, the World Cup winner still stepped up to take penalties for the Blues.

He was an excellent taker, though, scoring 42 times from 12 yards out in all competitions for his many clubs and missing only four. 10 of those goals came on English soil, with the one miss of his Premier League career coming against Blackburn Rovers back in February 1999 in a tie that ended 1-1. Not that it mattered too much in the end. Chelsea still finished third that season and had Leboeuf converted the penalty, they would have still finished behind Arsenal and Manchester United.

11 Danny Ings

Conversion rate - 90.9%

Danny Ings Premier League penalty record Premier League penalty attempts 11 Penalties scored 10 Conversion rate 90.9%

One of only three players still playing today, Danny Ings, at one point, was considered one of the better forwards in the Premier League, bagging 22 goals for Southampton back in 2019/20. Things have gone slightly pear-shaped since then, however, with him no longer considered one of the top 10 forwards in the division.

His time at West Ham United hasn't been quite the success that he will have been hoping for, but if David Moyes’ side end up in a penalty shootout, the manager would be wise to keep his striker on the pitch or bring him on. Ings has missed just three penalties in his entire career, and only one while playing in the English top flight. That came against Bournemouth back in 2020, with Aaron Ramsdale between the sticks that day. The current Arsenal goalkeeper couldn’t stop Ings from getting on the scoresheet, though, with the Saints man netting in the 41st minute.

10 Gary Speed

Conversion rate - 90.9%

Gary Speed Premier League penalty record Premier League penalty attempts 11 Penalties scored 10 Conversion rate 90.9%

Speed’s career in English football spanned 22 years, with the striker donning shirts for Leeds United, Everton, Newcastle, Bolton and Sheffield United. Despite scoring a total of 117 goals during that time, only 13 of those came from the spot, and just 10 of those came in the Premier League.

Some of those attempts proved to be crucial, with him scoring in a 1-0 victory against Leicester while at Everton, and more 1-0 wins against Watford, Manchester City, and Aston Villa during his Bolton days.

9 Leighton Baines

Conversion rate - 90.9%

Leighton Baines Premier League penalty record Premier League penalty attempts 22 Penalties scored 20 Conversion rate 90.9%

Leighton Baines' record is just as high a percentage as the three men before him on this list but he earns a higher spot than the aforementioned trio because he took twice as many penalties, yet he still recorded the same conversion rate. During his heyday, there weren’t many full-backs in England who could hold a candle to the Everton man. He was a brilliant defender, a free-kick specialist, and to top it all off, lethal from the spot.

In all competitions, he managed to score 26 penalties, with 20 of those goals coming in the Premier League. His first miss in the competition came in October 2014 against Manchester United in a 2-1 defeat, ending a run of 14 converted penalties and his 100% record. His only other miss was against Stoke City in August 2016, but that proved less costly, with the Toffees securing a 1-0 victory.

8 Ivan Toney

Conversion rate - 91.7%

Ivan Toney Premier League penalty record Premier League penalty attempts 12 Penalties scored 11 Conversion rate 91.7%

Ivan Toney’s ability from the penalty spot is well-known by all at this point, with misses being very rare for the Brentford man. The Bees striker had a 100% record from the spot in the top flight until April 2023 with Nick Pope and Newcastle stopping him in his tracks in a 2-1 defeat.

Toney actually went on to score a penalty in that loss just before half-time, but an own goal from David Raya and an Alexander Isak strike flipped the tie on its head. Had the striker scored and had Brentford drawn, they would have finished above Spurs in the table, and Toney would be up near the top of this list.

7 Thierry Henry

Conversion rate - 92.0%

Thierry Henry Premier League penalty record Premier League penalty attempts 25 Penalties scored 23 Conversion rate 92.0%

Just 0.3% separates Thierry Henry from the man behind him, but considering he scored more than twice as many spot kicks as Toney, his conversion rate of 92% is all the more remarkable. Mr Va Va Voom himself scored a total of 23 penalty goals in the Premier League during his two stints at Arsenal and is arguably the greatest Premier League player of all time.

The French winger was usually reliable from 12 yards, and he never saw a penalty saved. But he ended up missing the target twice against two of only three Finnish goalkeepers to ever play in the English top flight (Jussi Jääskeläinen and Antti Niemi). His record for Arsenal in the Champions League was slightly more bleak, however, with Henry missing five penalties for the Gunners in the competition, and only scoring three times from the spot. And let's not talk about that infamous Robert Pires penalty, that's a mistake that Henry and Arsenal fans will want to forget.

6 Callum Wilson

Conversion rate - 93.8%

Callum Wilson Premier League penalty record Premier League penalty attempts 16 Penalties scored 15 Conversion rate 93.8%

Out of every player in the league still plying their trade today, it’s Newcastle’s frontman who is the most clinical of the lot from the penalty spot. Still going strong for the Magpies, he is yet to miss a penalty for his current team in the Premier League, with his flawless record dented by Neil Etheridge of Cardiff City when Callum Wilson was still at Bournemouth.

It's that composure from the spot that has helped make Wilson such a prolific scorer in the Premier League even in spite of the numerous injury issues he's been dealing with over the years.

5 Julian Dicks

Conversion rate - 93.8%

Julian Dicks Premier League penalty record Premier League penalty attempts 16 Penalties scored 15 Conversion rate 93.8%

Dicks becomes yet another defender to break into the top 10, but impressively took and converted the same number of spot kicks as the aforementioned Wilson. The former West Ham and Liverpool man’s only miss in the Premier League came against Arsenal in February 1996, with David Seaman ending his flawless record from the spot. Dicks said that his penalty technique of smacking it as hard as possible came after he missed one in a cup competition against Watford while at West Ham. It's fair to say that change worked out for him.

“When I was at West Ham, we played against Watford and it went to a penalty shootout and I missed my penalty," he said. "I tried to place it and I hit the post. “From that day forward, I said to myself, ‘I'm never going to try and place another one – I’m just going to hit it as hard as I can’. Because to me, a professional footballer should never miss a target from 12 yards.”

4 James Beattie

Conversion rate - 94.1%

James Beattie Premier League penalty record Premier League penalty attempts 17 Penalties scored 16 Conversion rate 94.1%

Beattie was something of a journeyman in the Premier League, turning out for Blackburn, Southampton, Everton, Sheffield United and Stoke City in his playing days. Wherever he went, though, goals from the spot would follow. It was very rare that the striker ever missed, with a total of 31 goals in all competitions.

His only miss out of 17 attempts came while at Everton in a 3-1 victory against Charlton Athletic back in January 2006, so at least it wasn't a moment that actually came back to haunt him and his teammates.

3 Danny Murphy

Conversion rate - 94.7%

Danny Murphy Premier League penalty record Premier League penalty attempts 19 Penalties scored 18 Conversion rate 94.7%

He might be better known as a Match of the Day pundit these days, but Murphy was consistently clinical from the spot during his playing career. The former Liverpool and Fulham midfielder earned his side points on several occasions, including in a 1-0 victory against Manchester United back in April 2004.

He might have retired from the game with a 100% record were it not for Joe Hart, who kept Murphy out in a game between Manchester City and Fulham in 2008. He did score the rebound, though, as the Cottagers came from 2-0 down in a 3-2 victory, so it wasn't all bad.

2 Matt Le Tissier

Conversion rate - 96.2%

Matt Le Tissier Premier League penalty record Premier League penalty attempts 26 Penalties scored 25 Conversion rate 96.2%

Widely regarded as one of the best penalty-takers to grace the division, Le Tissier’s record from the spot is simply outstanding. The only man to save a penalty in the midfielder's career was Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Mark Crossley in March 1993. That was only the third penalty of his Premier League career, and he would never make the same mistake again.

Le Tissier made Forest pay in particular, with the forward going on to score his next four penalties in the Premier League against them, including three against Crossley. One of the most technically gifted players to ever grace the English top flight, why he was never given much of a chance to play for England on the international stage is anyone's guess.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Matt Le Tissier scored 24 penalties in a row before he missed one.

1 Yaya Toure

Conversion rate - 100%

Yaya Toure's Premier League penalty record Premier League penalty attempts 11 Penalties scored 11 Conversion rate 100%

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Yaya Toure is the only player in Premier League (known as a club's penalty taker) to have taken more than 10 penalties and has never missed one.

What a sensational player Toure was for Manchester City. His dominance in the engine room and technical brilliance make him one of the best midfielders to ever play in the division, but to top all of that off, he is the only player here to boast a 100% record in the Premier League, missing none out of 11 attempts.

Goalkeepers had no chance when Toure placed the ball down on the spot, and it was often a forgone conclusion before he'd even kicked the ball into the back of the net. We think the midfielder would have scored even more of them if he had played a little longer in the Premier League, although, nothing is a certainty from the spot.

Statistics taken from TransferMarkt.