Highlights Every Premier League club has at least one nickname based on their history, location or kit.

England's top-flight teams have taken inspiration from animals, food and weaponry.

Manchester United owe their 'Red Devils' nickname to former manager Sir Matt Busby.

In the Premier League, a seagull can maul a wolf and a bee can frighten a devil. Each side throughout England's footballing pyramid is invariably associated with a nickname. Some clubs have borrowed from the animal kingdom, others offer a nod to their unique history and a few just looked down at the colour of their home kit.

Football fans can freely switch between a club's nickname and its official title - leaving those new to the sport confused. Here's a cheat sheet for each Premier League club's alternative identity and a look at the origin behind these curious nicknames, which may be a mystery for plenty of experienced fans as well.

Premier League Nicknames Club Established Nickname Arsenal 1886 The Gunners Aston Villa 1874 The Villans Bournemouth 1899 The Cherries Brentford 1889 The Bees Brighton & Hove Albion 1901 The Seagulls Burnley 1882 The Clarets Chelsea 1905 The Blues Crystal Palace 1905 The Eagles Everton 1878 The Toffees Fulham 1879 The Cottagers Liverpool 1892 The Reds Luton Town 1885 The Hatters Manchester City 1880 The Cityzens Manchester United 1878 The Red Devils Newcastle United 1892 The Magpies Nottingham Forest 1865 Forest Sheffield United 1889 The Blades Tottenham Hotspur 1882 The Lilywhites West Ham United 1895 The Hammers Wolverhampton Wanderers 1877 Wolves

Arsenal - The Gunners

David Danskin was just 23 when he managed to rustle up 15 men to form the first iteration of Arsenal Football Club in 1886. The Scottish engineer had moved south from Fife a year earlier to work at the munitions factory in Woolwich, south London, planting the cannon that stands outside the arms manufacturer on the club's first badge.

Arsenal have been linked with artillery since their inception but weren't explicitly known as the Gunners until the turn of the 20th century. The name seems to have originated as a snide term for the club's infamous and explosive travelling support before Arsenal embraced the nickname around 1910.

Arsenal Formation 1886 Nickname Origin 1910s Location London Stadium Emirates Stadium

Aston Villa - The Villans

On the corner of George Street and Lozells Road north of Birmingham city centre stood the Aston Villa Wesleyan Chapel. Some members of the order formed a cricket club in 1872 before branching out to football two years later for something to do in winter.

Most commonly known simply as Villa, the club's fans were first dubbed 'Villans' around 1879. The nefarious undertones to the nickname were stoked by Villa's success in the late 19th century, winning five of the first 12 editions of England's top flight. Villa's programme editor Jack Urry created a living embodiment of the nickname with a character called 'the Villa Villan' in 1905.

Aston Villa Formation 1874 Nickname Origin 1870s Location Birmingham Stadium Villa Park

Bournemouth - The Cherries

The Dean family had acquired land all over Dorset throughout the 18th and 19th centuries. One of the many slabs of estate that James Edward Cooper Dean inherited from his second cousin was a patch of wasteland next to Kings Park, Bournemouth's home, which they had grown out of by 1910.

Dean leased the land to the club, offering them a site to build a new stadium which was named in his honour. Some point to the cherry orchards littered across the surrounding Cooper Dean estate as an explanation for Bournemouth's 'Cherries' nickname, but the red stripes on the club's kit may have also played a role.

Bournemouth Formation 1899 Nickname Origin 1910s Location Bournemouth Stadium Vitality Stadium

Brentford - The Bees

The story goes that a rowdy gaggle of students were watching Brentford play a few years after their formation in 1889 when one member of the group shouted: "Come on you, Bs!" It wasn't until the 1960s that the club crest offered its first nod towards a bee, including a hive in the bottom right corner.

Bees buzzed on and off the badge until earning a permanent place in 1993. The club have leaned into the nickname in recent years, launching a new logo in 2016 with a giant winged insect front and centre to create "a clearer and more recognisable crest that will help us grow off the field".

Brentford Formation 1889 Nickname Origin 1890s Location London Stadium Gtech Community Stadium

Brighton & Hove Albion - The Seagulls

Brighton & Hove Albion owe their nickname to the strange rivalry with Crystal Palace. Supporters of the south coast club were still smarting after a trip to Palace's Selhurst Park in September 1975. Brighton won the match but lost the battle in the stands, overpowered by the home chants of "Eagles!" Jeff Walls led an alcohol-fueled brainstorming session for a solution on Christmas Eve 1975.

We didn't really mean to give Albion a nickname. All we were trying to do was have a go at Palace and find a chant that could drown their fans.

Half-heartedly known as the Shrimps, the club had been pushing for a Dolphins tag, taking inspiration from the city's crest. But the answer to Walls' question: "What do you call those birds down the seafront?" provided Brighton with a 'Seagulls' nickname that has stuck.

Brighton & Hove Albion Formation 1901 Nickname Origin 1970s Location Brighton Stadium American Express Stadium

Burnley - The Clarets

No muscles were pulled coming up with Burnley's nickname; the Clarets borrow their name from the colour of their shirts. The Lancashire outfit haven't always worn their familiar shade of red.

Burnley's first strip after their formation in 1882 was a nifty sky blue and white number. The club cycled through several different designs before John Haworth took over as manager in 1910. Unimpressed by the green kit, the new boss aped the most successful team in the land, Aston Villa, with a switch to claret and blue. Burnley won promotion three years later and earned the club's maiden top-flight title in 1921 under Haworth.

Burnley Formation 1882 Nickname Origin 1910s Location Burnley Stadium Turf Moor

Chelsea - The Blues

When Ogden's Cigarettes released a full set of cards detailing each club's nickname in 1933, they confidently declared that Chelsea had "always been the Pensioners". The south London side have been associated with the nearby Royal Hospital, which provides accommodation for retired military veterans known as Chelsea Pensioners, since their inception in 1905.

The club badge had a bearded pensioner smiling out from it until Ted Drake became manager in 1952. The former legendary Arsenal striker sought to quash the easy jokes the nickname earned Chelsea. "That old gag: 'They play like Pensioners [too]' has worn thin," he sniffed. 'The Blues' tag, referencing their unchanged kit, filled the void.

Chelsea Formation 1905 Nickname Origin 1950s Location London Stadium Stamford Bridge

Crystal Palace - The Eagles

British football in the 1970s was awash with progressive managers desperate to stamp their authority over clubs. Malcolm Allison, equipped with his trademark fedora and cigar, was at the forefront of this new wave of creatives without any background in graphic design.

Upon his arrival at Crystal Palace in the summer of 1973, Allison changed the club's kit and crest. Borrowing Barcelona's vertical red and blue stripes, Allison unveiled a new eagle badge. Palace chairman Ray Bloye explained that this re-design would "give this club an image - which it has lacked in the past". It gave them a new nickname. The club began releasing a real eagle before home matches in 2010.

Crystal Palace Formation 1905 Nickname Origin 1970s Location London Stadium Selhurst Park

Everton - The Toffees

Molly Bushell's 'Ye Ancient Toffee House', founded in the 1750s, was the major landmark nearest to Everton's first home, Anfield. The sticky toffees, based on a sweet medicinal cough drop, were supposedly a favourite of Queen Victoria. Everton soon became indelibly linked to the sweets which were bought by fans piling into the stands.

When Everton moved to Goodison Park in 1892, they were briefly supplied by a rival confectioner before Bushell secured the exclusive rights, sending her granddaughter Jemma to sell toffees out of a wooden basket from inside the stadium. The Merseyside club still wheel out a traditional Toffee Lady mascot on special occasions.

Everton Formation 1878 Nickname Origin 1880s Location Liverpool Stadium Goodison Park

Fulham - The Cottagers

Fulham owe their 'Cottagers' nickname to the club's spiritual home, Craven Cottage. Lord Craven built his cottage in the 18th century on the land where Anne Boleyn would hunt. A football stadium was constructed on the site for Fulham in 1896 before the iconic pavilion was added in 1905.

The ground that used to have a Michael Jackson statue outside will be fitted with an infinity pool and a four-star hotel by 2025. The cottage has remained throughout all the changes. A secret underground passage leading from the pavilion to the other side of the River Thames is no longer there, but players' families still watch on from the balcony.

Fulham Formation 1879 Nickname Origin 1900s Location London Stadium Craven Cottage

Liverpool - The Reds

Liverpool paraded around Anfield in a blue and white kit for the first four years of their existence. The Merseyside outfit shifted to red shirts in 1896, but it wasn’t until the legendary Scottish manager Bill Shankly proposed red shorts in 1964 that the colour-themed nickname took hold. Striker Ian St John recalled: "Shankly thought the colour scheme would carry psychological impact - red for danger, red for power."

Club captain Ronnie Yeats was Shankly's model, returning to Melwood after a training session to try on the all-red kit. According to St John, Shankly gushed: "Christ, Ronnie, you look awesome, terrifying. You look 7ft tall."

Liverpool Formation 1892 Nickname Origin 1960s Location Liverpool Stadium Anfield

Luton Town - The Hatters

The hat industry was ingrained into the local area's identity when Luton Town were formed in 1885. The Bedfordshire town used to be home to 500 hat manufacturers in the 19th century. At its peak, Luton had as many as 70 million hats teeming out of the town. It would almost have been gross negligence not to dub the football team the Hatters.

Straw hats were the speciality. When Luton reached the sixth round of the FA Cup for the first time in the club's history in 1933, thousands of fans travelled to Everton's Goodison Park wearing the signature boater. Luton were thrashed 6-0.

Luton Town Formation 1885 Nickname Origin 1880s Location Luton Stadium Kenilworth Road

Manchester City - The Cityzens

In the first 14 years of their existence, the club now known as Manchester City went by West Gorton, Gorton and Ardwick before settling upon the familiar name in 1894. These former aliases each had their own short-lived nickname - the Brewery Men sadly hasn't lasted the test of time - but 'Cityzen', with its unique spelling, has been around for more than 100 years.

Cartoons from the 19th century show a well-dressed gentleman, equipped with a top hat and cane, above the tagline 'Manchester "City"-zen'. The launch of Manchester City's membership scheme by the same name in 2014 propelled the term into the modern spotlight.

Manchester City Formation 1880 Nickname Origin 1890s Location Manchester Stadium Etihad Stadium

Manchester United - The Red Devils

Sir Matt Busby's influence over Manchester United is embroidered onto every club shirt. The imperious Scottish coach never took to the 'Busby Babes' tag his young side earned. After eight members of the team died in a tragic plane crash in 1958, it had to be shelved out of respect.

Searching for new inspiration while constructing another generational squad, Busby borrowed the nickname carried by the local rugby league team, Salford Reds in the early 1960s. On a tour of France three decades earlier, Salford had been christened 'Les Diables Rouge' - the Red Devils - by the press. A devil was first included in United's badge in 1973 and remains there to this day.

Manchester United Formation 1878 Nickname Origin 1960s Location Manchester Stadium Old Trafford

Newcastle United - The Magpies

Newcastle United's crest has two seahorses and a tiny lion but no magpie, the subject of the club's nickname. The rest of the kit offers the origins. The club initially lined up in red shirts when it was formed in 1892, soon shifting to the iconic black and white stripes given the number of other clubs clad in the same shade of scarlet.

Legend has it that magpies nesting on the roof of St James' Park prompted the strip switch and nickname, but it was more likely a nod to Northumberland's traditional black and white tartan. A magpie did spend a decade on the club crest until 1988.

Newcastle United Formation 1892 Nickname Origin 1890s Location Newcastle Stadium St James' Park

Nottingham Forest - Forest

Ahead of Liverpool's FA Cup quarter-final with Nottingham Forest in 2022, their German coach Jurgen Klopp admitted: "I know Nottingham only from when I was a kid watching Robin Hood!" The throwaway comment angered some fans, but it's hard to outrun the outlaw's legacy in that part of the world.

The Midlands club were formed in 1865 when a group of locals decided to ditch shinny - a loose form of hockey - for football. The team took their name from their new home, Forest Recreation Ground, which was built in part of Sherwood Forest - the setting for Robin Hood folklore.

Nottingham Forest Formation 1865 Nickname Origin 1860s Location Nottingham Stadium City Ground

Sheffield United - The Blades

Sheffield was one of the world's largest providers of steel when Sir Charles Clegg - chairman of rival side Sheffield Wednesday - decided to form Sheffield United out of a cricket club by the same name in 1889. At one point in the 19th century, three-quarters of the train tracks in the USA were shipped over directly from Sheffield.

It was the booming cutlery industry that gave rise to United's nickname of 'the Blades', which Wednesday shared in the first years of their existence. Sheffield United's former defender Jimmy Hagan is credited with introducing the blades onto the club's badge for a tour in 1953.

Sheffield United Formation 1889 Nickname Origin 1880s Location Sheffield Stadium Bramall Lane

Tottenham Hotspur - The Lilywhites

At least a dozen British football teams have been dubbed 'the Lilywhites' at some point in their history. It's an occupational hazard for any side to don a pristine white strip. Tottenham Hotspur dabbled with a navy shirt and even wore red - the colour of fierce London rivals Arsenal - for six years before settling on the familiar slab of white in 1898.

Tottenham are interchangeably known as Spurs, a shortening of the club's unusual suffix Hotspur. Brothers Hamilton and Lindsay Casey took the name from a character in William Shakespeare's Henry IV, Part One - Harry Hotspur - when they formed the sports club.

Tottenham Hotspur Formation 1882 Nickname Origin 1900s Location London Stadium Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

West Ham United - The Hammers

The Thames Ironworks was the last shipbuilder standing on the banks of the river snaking through London. Before its closure, company chairman Arnold Hills formed a factory football team in 1895.

Thames Ironworks FC became West Ham United in 1900 but didn't forget its manufacturing roots. Rather than a nod to their new name, 'the Hammers' is derived from the tools used by the workers who first founded the team. The air would have been heavy with the noise of riveting hammers crashing off iron to fasten parts of the ships together. This background is where the club's 'Irons' nickname also comes from.

West Ham Formation 1895 Nickname Origin 1890s Location London Stadium London Stadium

Wolverhampton Wanderers - Wolves

Thanks to "the kind permission of the vicar", school students in Wolverhampton were allowed to advertise for recruits to form a new football club in 1877. Initially known as St Luke's - the patron saint of butchers and brewers who lent his name to the local church - the club soon took inspiration from the area, becoming Wolverhampton Wanderers in 1879.

It was a small leap to the nickname Wolves. The club didn't embrace the predator with a badge until 1970, instead leaning upon Wolverhampton's coat of arms. A full-body image of a wolf originally leapt across the famous gold shirt before the iconic wolf's head was introduced in 1979.

Wolverhampton Wanderers Formation 1877 Nickname Origin 1870s Location Wolverhampton Stadium Molineux

